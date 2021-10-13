World America 13 Oct 2021 US to reopen land bo ...
World, America

US to reopen land borders in November for fully vaccinated travellers

AFP
Published Oct 13, 2021, 10:07 am IST
Updated Oct 13, 2021, 10:07 am IST
The US had already announced that it would lift bans in November on all vaccinated air passengers who undergo testing and contact tracing
In this file photo taken on August 9, 2021 a vehicle approaches the USA-Canada border to enter the USA, which is still closed to Canadians for non-essential travel. (Jason Redmond / AFP)
 In this file photo taken on August 9, 2021 a vehicle approaches the USA-Canada border to enter the USA, which is still closed to Canadians for non-essential travel. (Jason Redmond / AFP)

Washington: The United States will open its land borders with Mexico and Canada in early November to non-essential travelers who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19, a senior White House official announced Tuesday.

The official said the administration would give the "precise date very soon" -- both for land crossings as well as international air travel, which would be timed to "go together."

 

The United States had already announced in September that it would lift bans in November on all vaccinated air passengers who undergo testing and contact tracing.

In an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus, US borders were closed in March 2020 to travelers coming from the European Union, Britain and China, with India and Brazil added to the list later. Overland visitors from Mexico and Canada were also banned.

The nearly 19 months of restrictions led to both personal and economic suffering.

The White House source said the land border re-opening would happen in two phases.

 

Initially, vaccines will be required for "non-essential" trips -- such as visiting family or tourism -- though unvaccinated travelers will still be allowed into the country for "essential" trips as they have been for the last year and a half.

A second phase beginning in "early January" 2022 will require all visitors to the United States to be fully vaccinated, no matter the reason for their trip.

"This phased approach will provide ample time for essential travelers such as truckers or others to get vaccinated, enabling a smooth transition to the new system," the official said.

 

The new schedule means the land border restrictions, which are currently set to expire on October 21, would have to be extended one more time before the new rules enter into force, the official indicated.

Which vaccines?

The senior official pointed to recent recommendations from US health authorities for guidance on which vaccines would allow travelers entry.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said last week that all vaccines approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the World Health Organization (WHO) would be accepted for entry by air, the official pointed out.

 

"While the CDC hasn't made a final determination here, I anticipate that that would be the same for land travel as well," the official said, explaining that the AstraZeneca vaccine, which is not administered in the United States, would be accepted.

The rule change will only apply to legal land crossings into the country, the official said.

"Title 42" -- the controversial Trump-era rule continued by the Biden administration which allows those crossing illegally to be deported for public health reasons -- will remain in place, the official said.

 

The White House cited Title 42 when thousands of Haitians gathered along the US-Mexico border were deported last month, with critics saying the law unfairly restricts those seeking asylum.

The White House official said Tuesday that details were still being sorted to allow vaccinated air travelers to enter the United States, including plans on how to undertake contact tracing on such visitors. Passengers will also be tested for the coronavirus, the official said.

...
Tags: canada-us border, us border, fully vaccinated, us land borders
Location: United States, Washington


Latest From World

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

Union Minister Piyush Goyal held a meeting with South Korean Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo on the sidelines of the G20 Trade Ministers' Meeting in Italy. (PTI)

G20 leaders to discuss Afghanistan in virtual summit

(From Left to Right) David Card, Joshua D Angrist and Guido W Imbens. (Twitter/NobelPrize)

3 US-based economists receive economics Nobel Prize

Glimpses from the talks between US and Taliban in Qatar's Doha. (Photo: Twitter)

US says Taliban talks in Doha were 'candid and professional'



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Newly released FBI memo hints at Saudi involvment with 9/11 hijackers

General view of the field during a ceremony commemorating the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks before the game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Washington Nationals at PNC Park on September 11, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo: AFP)

US allows some H-1B visa seekers to re-submit their applications

The H-1B visa allows US companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

Quad leaders pledge to work together for peace and prosperity in Indo-Pacific region

President Joe Biden speaks during the Quad summit in the East Room of the White House, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in Washington. Seated clockwise from left, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Biden, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. (AP/Evan Vucci)

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)

Trump says he was right about 'China Virus coming from Wuhan Lab' remark
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->