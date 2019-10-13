World America 13 Oct 2019 Trump releases USD 5 ...
World, America

Trump releases USD 50 million in stabilisation assistance for Syria

PTI
Published Oct 13, 2019, 12:08 pm IST
Updated Oct 13, 2019, 12:08 pm IST
It will also go towards increasing accountability, removal of explosive remnants of war.
This funding will provide emergency financial assistance to Syrian human rights defenders, civil society organisations and reconciliation efforts directly supporting ethnic and religious minority victims of the conflict. (Photo: FIle)
Washington: US President Donald Trump on Saturday released USD 50 million in stabilisation assistance for Syria to protect persecuted ethnic and religious minorities and advance human rights, the White House said.

This funding will provide emergency financial assistance to Syrian human rights defenders, civil society organisations and reconciliation efforts directly supporting ethnic and religious minority victims of the conflict, White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said.

 

It will also go towards increasing accountability, removal of explosive remnants of war, community security, documenting human rights abuses and international humanitarian law violations and support for survivors of gender-based violence and torture, she said.

"We hope regional and international partners will continue their contributions as well. Ensuring freedom and safety of ethnic and religious minorities remains a top priority for this administration," Grisham said.

 

