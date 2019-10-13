World America 13 Oct 2019 1 dead, 18 injured a ...
World, America

1 dead, 18 injured as under-construction hotel collapses in US

AFP
Published Oct 13, 2019, 11:32 am IST
Updated Oct 13, 2019, 11:37 am IST
The New Orleans fire department received reports at 9:12 am local time that the Hard Rock Hotel in downtown New Orleans had collapsed.
One person died and at least 18 others were injured Saturday when the top floors of a New Orleans hotel that was under construction collapsed, officials said. (Photo: AP)
 One person died and at least 18 others were injured Saturday when the top floors of a New Orleans hotel that was under construction collapsed, officials said. (Photo: AP)

Washington: One person died and at least 18 others were injured Saturday when the top floors of a New Orleans hotel that was under construction collapsed, officials said.

The New Orleans fire department received reports at 9:12 am local time that the Hard Rock Hotel in downtown New Orleans had collapsed.

 

One person died at the scene, according to Fire Chief Timothy McConnell, who added that the building is now structurally unstable.

"Another collapse is possible," he told reporters at the construction site.

Firefighters evacuated construction workers inside the hotel after the "upper six to eight" floors collapsed, McConnell said.

Emergency medical services director Emily Nichols said that first responders evaluated 19 people at the scene, 18 of whom were transported to hospitals and are in stable condition.

The last person refused transport.

Three people are still missing, and there are no reports of injury to passers-by.

Due to the hotel's unstable structure, the operation to clear the area is ongoing, according to local Homeland Security office director Collin Arnold.

He asked that people stay away from the area and refrain from using drones for either personal or media purposes to view the damage.

The fire department is working to evacuate nearby buildings, particularly apartment complexes.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: us, hotel, collapse, dead
Location: United States, Washington


Latest From World

This funding will provide emergency financial assistance to Syrian human rights defenders, civil society organisations and reconciliation efforts directly supporting ethnic and religious minority victims of the conflict. (Photo: FIle)

Trump releases USD 50 million in stabilisation assistance for Syria

A top US senator has accused Pakistan of supporting terror groups like the Taliban and al-Qaeda in Afghanistan and harbouring terrorists belonging to these groups in the war-torn country. (Photo: Twitter/ SenatorHassan)

'Pak is supporting Taliban, al-Qaeda in Afghanistan': Top US Senator

Mariam Thresia, the foundress of the Congregation of the Sisters of the Holy Family (CHF), will be raised to the glory of the altar during a solemn Eucharistic Celebration in Rome’s St Peter’s Square on Sunday, Vatican News said. (Photo: mariamthresia.org)

Kerala nun Mariam Thresia to be declared saint by Pope Francis today

Japan's military scrambled Sunday to rescue people trapped by flooding in the aftermath of powerful Typhoon Hagibis, which killed at least eleven people, caused landslides and burst rivers. (Photo: AP)

11 dead, thousands in shelters as typhoon hagibis hammers Japan



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Bengaluru-based journalism student becomes British Deputy High Commissioner for a day

A journalism student from Bengaluru got the rare opportunity of becoming British Deputy High Commissioner for a day and getting to learn about UK-India's diplomatic ties. (Photo: ANI)
 

BS6-compliant Hero Splendor iSmart power figures leaked

Expect Hero Splendor iSmart to command a premium of around Rs 7,000 over the current model.
 

Why 'selfie with loo' has become a marriage ritual in MP?

Meanwhile, several locals alleged that many couples have not received money under the scheme since February this year. (Representational Image)
 

Jeep offers benefits up to Rs 1.5 lakh on Compass this Diwali

Jeep launched its most-affordable product, the Compass, in 2017 and priced it at Rs 14.99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).
 

Now enjoy free food in exchange for plastic waste in Chhattisgarh. Here's how?

The concept of this cafe is that people can get their plastic waste weighed and enjoy a warm meal in return. (Photo: ANI)
 

Now you can buy Tata Tigor EV! prices start from Rs 12.59 lakh

Price of the Tigor EV for fleet operators starts from Rs 9.44 lakh.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

'Pak is supporting Taliban, al-Qaeda in Afghanistan': Top US Senator

A top US senator has accused Pakistan of supporting terror groups like the Taliban and al-Qaeda in Afghanistan and harbouring terrorists belonging to these groups in the war-torn country. (Photo: Twitter/ SenatorHassan)

Pakistan must end support to Taliban and other terror groups, says US Senator

Pakistan must end support to the Taliban and other terror groups, a top American senator said a day after meeting Pakistani leadership in Islamabad. (Photo: AP)

On a Twitter spree, Donald Trump puts out 32 posts in 20 minutes

Trump has also threatened that he would devastate Ankara's economy if its operation wipes out the Kurdish population in Syria. (Photo: File)

Stalled escalators, empty water coolers at UN as budget crunch hits

In a letter to staff, a copy of which was seen by AFP, Secretary General Antonio Guterres laid out the looming cutbacks he said would mean fewer flights and receptions, limits on hiring, fewer documents, reports and translations and even an end to water coolers. (Photo: File)

Syrian Kurds, facing Turkish offensive, ‘didn't help in normandy’: Trump

US President Donald Trump said Wednesday, defending his widely-criticized decision to clear the way for the assault. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham