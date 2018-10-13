search on deccanchronicle.com
World, America

US limits nuclear technology to China citing proliferation, military diversion

PTI
Published Oct 13, 2018, 9:18 am IST
Updated Oct 13, 2018, 9:23 am IST
The move came a day after US Dept of Justice announced arrest of Chinese intelligence officer who was stealing secret info.
The statement comes at a time when officials in Washington believe Beijing has been 'diverting civilian nuclear technology to power the new generations of Chinese submarines, aircraft carriers and floating nuclear power plants.' (Representational Image)
 The statement comes at a time when officials in Washington believe Beijing has been 'diverting civilian nuclear technology to power the new generations of Chinese submarines, aircraft carriers and floating nuclear power plants.' (Representational Image)

Washington: The Trump administration has said that it will "sharply restrict" exports of civilian nuclear technology to China. The statement comes at a time when officials in Washington believe Beijing has been "diverting civilian nuclear technology to power the new generations of Chinese submarines, aircraft carriers and floating nuclear power plants."

The move came a day after the US Department of Justice announced the arrest of a Chinese intelligence officer who was charged with stealing secret information from GE (General Electric) Aviation, one of the largest suppliers of jet engines.

 

Read: China says US 'making something out of thin air' in spy case

"The United States cannot ignore the national security implications of China's efforts to obtain nuclear technology outside of established processes of the US-China civil nuclear cooperation," Secretary of Energy Rick Perry said after his department announced the measures on Thursday.

These national security measures are results of a US government policy review prompted by concerns regarding China's efforts to obtain nuclear material, equipment, and advanced technology from US companies.

The policy guidance establishes a clear framework for disposition of authorisation requests for transfers to China that are currently on hold because of "military diversion and proliferation concerns".

As per the new policy, there will be a presumption of denial for new licence applications or extensions to existing authorisations related to the China General Nuclear Power Group, which is currently under indictment for conspiring to steal US nuclear technology.

"For decades, China has maintained a concerted, central government-run strategy to gain nuclear advantage," a senior administration official told reporters during a conference call.

These efforts are necessary to strike an appropriate balance between the long-term risk to US national security and economic interests, as well as the immediate impact to the US nuclear industrial base, the US' Department of Energy said.

China is "actively pursuing our advanced nuclear technology for diversion to military use in its third-generation nuclear power submarine, in the development of a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier and in strategic dual-use nuclear-powered platforms, such as small modular reactors and floating nuclear power plants deployable in the South China Sea," the official said.

The official alleged that China was already using nuclear power on man-made islands it created in the South China Sea.

"We know that they are developing platforms for use on these islands and for nuclear-powered icebreakers, also floating nuclear power plants, which give the potential for rapid deployment to any platform that it could be tethered to," the official said.

In 2017, China imported nuclear technology worth USD 170 million from the United States. The administration "carefully weighed" the economic impact, the official said.

"We understand the US industry may suffer in the short term. We believe that in the long term, this policy will benefit the US and protect the American nuclear industry," the official asserted.

The move appeared to be part of a more concerted effort by the Trump administration to put new pressure on China beyond the tariffs that President Donald Trump has already announced on Chinese goods, according to media reports in Washington.

Tags: nuclear technology, nuclear power plants, china spy case, us nuclear technology, south china sea
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Facebook shares details about the cyber attack

‘Within two days, we closed the vulnerability, stopped the attack, and secured people’s accounts by resetting the access tokens for people who were potentially exposed,’ said Facebook.
 

Data breach affected 29 million users, details impact: Facebook

The breach has left users more vulnerable to targeted phishing attacks and could deepen unease about posting to a service whose privacy, moderation and security practices have been called into question by a series of scandals, cybersecurity experts and financial analysts said.
 

Mahindra Marazzo, Scorpio, XUV500 and more now available on lease

The Mahindra Marazzo as well as cars like the TUV300 and Scorpio can be leased from now onwards.
 

Investor wealth shoots up by Rs 2.98 lakh crore as stocks rally

Investor wealth soared by Rs 2.98 lakh crore on Friday as the BSE benchmark index zoomed over 700 points, largely in tandem with rebounding global markets. (Photo: PTI)
 

Software engineers most sought-after by companies in India: study

Software engineers and app developers are among the most sought-after professionals by companies across sectors in the country, says a report by professional networking platform LinkedIn. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Will cause third World War if I join politics: Indra Nooyi

PepsiCo's India-born former CEO Indra Nooyi
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Don't use songs in rallies, family of singer Prince tells Donald Trump

The president's team have reportedly added 'Purple Rain,' one of Prince's best-loved tracks, to the playlist of recent rallies in the run-up to November midterm elections, including in Mississippi last week. (Photo: AFP | File)

World's longest flight: Singapore Airlines sets record after nearly 18 hr trip

The plane was carrying 150 passengers and 17 crew members. (Photo: AFP)

7 dead, 9 missing after under construction mall collapses in Mexico

Work on the three-story structure in this northern industrial hub in Nuevo Leon state was being carried out without the necessary license, authorities said. (Representational Image)

Venezuela: President Maduro says Trump govt wants to have him killed

Asked about Maduro’s comments, a spokesman for the White House’s National Security Council said, 'US policy preference for a peaceful, orderly return to democracy in Venezuela remains unchanged.' (Photo: File | AFP)

Melania Trump says #MeToo accusers should offer hard evidence

The comments from the 48-year-old Trump came in a wide-ranging interview given to ABC News last week in Kenya, during her four-nation solo trip to Africa. (Photo: AFP | File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham