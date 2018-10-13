search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Umesh Yadav scalped six wickets as India bowled out West Indies for 311 on Day two of the second Test. (Photo: PTI) LIVE| India vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 2: Shaw attacks sloppy Windies post Umesh's 6
 
World, America

Trump says US has taken toughest-ever action on China's unfair trade practices

PTI
Published Oct 13, 2018, 11:13 am IST
Updated Oct 13, 2018, 11:13 am IST
The US has a nearly USD 500 billion trade deficit with China per annum, which Trump says is unsustainable for the US.
'We have taken the toughest-ever action to crack down on China's unfair trade actions and trade abuses,' Trump told his cheering supporters at an election rally in Ohio on Friday. (Photo: File)
 'We have taken the toughest-ever action to crack down on China's unfair trade actions and trade abuses,' Trump told his cheering supporters at an election rally in Ohio on Friday. (Photo: File)

Washington: US President Donald Trump has said that his administration has taken the "toughest-ever action" to crack down on China's unfair trade practices. Trump has been steadily hiking tariffs on Chinese exports to the US since June, asking Beijing to bring down the billions of dollars of trade deficit. He has taken an unprecedented tough measure against the alleged unfair trade practices of China.

The US has a nearly USD 500 billion trade deficit with China per annum, which Trump says is unsustainable for the US.

 

"We have taken the toughest-ever action to crack down on China's unfair trade actions and trade abuses," Trump told his cheering supporters at an election rally in Ohio on Friday.

Among the steps being taken by the US include imposing additional 25 per cent tariff on import of Chinese products worth USD 250 billion, announcing new curbs of nuclear technology trade with China and taking steps to stop China from allegedly stealing intellectual property from the US.

Trump patted on his back with regard to his China policy as he listed out the achievements of his administration and the steps that has strengthened the American economy and creating jobs.

"Thanks to our tariff and especially on steel that's been dumped all over this country, the Ohio steel industry and the US steel industry is roaring back to life and soon will be hitting its most successful years ever," he said.

Last week, he announced the replacement of North America Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) "with the incredible, brand-new" US-Mexico-Canada trade agreement, the USMCA, Trump said.

"It's opening up Canada, opening up Mexico for our farmers, everybody," he said. Trump said that at his direction, the Pentagon is now working to create the sixth branch of the American armed forces called the Space Force.

"That's very important. Hate to say it, but very soon, that's where it's going to be at. It's going to be space, everything, defence, offence, everything," he said.

Referring to his withdrawal from the Iranian nuclear deal, Trump said that this was one-sided.

"I withdrew the United States from the horrible one-sided Iran nuclear deal and look what happened to Iran," he said.

"When I took office, Iran was all over the place. They were taking over Syria. They were taking over Yemen. They were taking over everything. I actually said, this is going to be a problem and we've got to do something. "And about four months ago, we withdrew from that horrible, ridiculous deal. And you take a look what's happening to Iran. There's riots all over the streets, all over the cities. It's a whole different ballgame. It's a whole different country. And it's looking real good," Trump said.

Tags: donald trump, us-china trade war, global trade war, nafta, iran nuclear deal
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

12 New Tata cars coming by 2023; will include Harrier, 45X & others

Details of other products are still not confirmed.
 

NCA rehab under scanner as debutant Shardul Thakur all but ruled out of 2nd WI Test

The National Cricket Academy's rehabilitation programme once again came under scanner after seamer Shardul Thakur's Test debut against West Indies lasted a mere 10 deliveries due to recurrence of a groin strain sustained during the Asia Cup in Dubai. (Photo: PTI)
 

How to know if you were a victim of Facebook’s big data breach

The breach allowed attackers to access millions of users’ location and history.
 

Facebook shares details about the cyber attack

‘Within two days, we closed the vulnerability, stopped the attack, and secured people’s accounts by resetting the access tokens for people who were potentially exposed,’ said Facebook.
 

Data breach affected 29 million users, details impact: Facebook

The breach has left users more vulnerable to targeted phishing attacks and could deepen unease about posting to a service whose privacy, moderation and security practices have been called into question by a series of scandals, cybersecurity experts and financial analysts said.
 

Mahindra Marazzo, Scorpio, XUV500 and more now available on lease

The Mahindra Marazzo as well as cars like the TUV300 and Scorpio can be leased from now onwards.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

US limits nuclear technology to China citing proliferation, military diversion

The statement comes at a time when officials in Washington believe Beijing has been 'diverting civilian nuclear technology to power the new generations of Chinese submarines, aircraft carriers and floating nuclear power plants.' (Representational Image)

Don't use songs in rallies, family of singer Prince tells Donald Trump

The president's team have reportedly added 'Purple Rain,' one of Prince's best-loved tracks, to the playlist of recent rallies in the run-up to November midterm elections, including in Mississippi last week. (Photo: AFP | File)

World's longest flight: Singapore Airlines sets record after nearly 18 hr trip

The plane was carrying 150 passengers and 17 crew members. (Photo: AFP)

7 dead, 9 missing after under construction mall collapses in Mexico

Work on the three-story structure in this northern industrial hub in Nuevo Leon state was being carried out without the necessary license, authorities said. (Representational Image)

Venezuela: President Maduro says Trump govt wants to have him killed

Asked about Maduro’s comments, a spokesman for the White House’s National Security Council said, 'US policy preference for a peaceful, orderly return to democracy in Venezuela remains unchanged.' (Photo: File | AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham