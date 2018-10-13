search on deccanchronicle.com
World, America

Don't use songs in rallies, family of singer Prince tells Donald Trump

AFP
Published Oct 13, 2018, 8:40 am IST
Updated Oct 13, 2018, 8:40 am IST
'Prince Estate has never given permission to Trump or White House to use Prince's songs,' tweeted musician's half-brother Omarr Baker.
The president's team have reportedly added 'Purple Rain,' one of Prince's best-loved tracks, to the playlist of recent rallies in the run-up to November midterm elections, including in Mississippi last week. (Photo: AFP | File)
 The president's team have reportedly added 'Purple Rain,' one of Prince's best-loved tracks, to the playlist of recent rallies in the run-up to November midterm elections, including in Mississippi last week. (Photo: AFP | File)

Washington: The family of Prince has told Donald Trump to stop playing the late icon's songs at rallies, following a phalanx of other angry artists who have told the US president to pull the plug.

"The Prince Estate has never given permission to President Trump or The White House to use Prince's songs and have requested that they cease all use immediately," tweeted the musician's half-brother Omarr Baker.

 

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to an AFP request to comment.

The president's team have reportedly added "Purple Rain," one of Prince's best-loved tracks, to the playlist of recent rallies in the run-up to November midterm elections, including in Mississippi last week.

The complaint adds Prince to a long line of musicians or their representatives who have objected to the billionaire Republican head of state blasting out their tunes at his public rallies.

The Rolling Stones, Adele, Neil Young, R.E.M., Aerosmith, Queen and George Harrison are among acts that have lodged objections to the use of their music at Republican gatherings.

The family of Italy's late Luciano Pavarotti, one of the most famous tenors of the 20th century, also criticized the use of his signature recording of blockbuster Puccini aria "Nessun Dorma," a fixture at Trump's 2016 rallies.

But during a question-and-answer session on Twitter two years ago Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger was quoted as saying there was nothing he could do under US law to stop Trump playing his music.

"If you're in a public place like Madison Square Garden or a theatre, you can play any music you want, and you can't be stopped. So, if you write a song and someone plays it in a restaurant that you go to, you can't stop them. They can play what they want," the Daily Beast quoted him as saying.

While US law could allow an artist to ask for his music not to be played at political campaigns, none have yet followed through with any legal action.

Prince died aged 57 in April 2016 from an accidental overdose of powerful painkillers. He left no will and had no living children, with his siblings put in charge of keeping his estate afloat.

Tags: donald trump, white house, omarr baker, prince estate, us midterm polls
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Facebook shares details about the cyber attack

‘Within two days, we closed the vulnerability, stopped the attack, and secured people’s accounts by resetting the access tokens for people who were potentially exposed,’ said Facebook.
 

Data breach affected 29 million users, details impact: Facebook

The breach has left users more vulnerable to targeted phishing attacks and could deepen unease about posting to a service whose privacy, moderation and security practices have been called into question by a series of scandals, cybersecurity experts and financial analysts said.
 

Mahindra Marazzo, Scorpio, XUV500 and more now available on lease

The Mahindra Marazzo as well as cars like the TUV300 and Scorpio can be leased from now onwards.
 

Investor wealth shoots up by Rs 2.98 lakh crore as stocks rally

Investor wealth soared by Rs 2.98 lakh crore on Friday as the BSE benchmark index zoomed over 700 points, largely in tandem with rebounding global markets. (Photo: PTI)
 

Software engineers most sought-after by companies in India: study

Software engineers and app developers are among the most sought-after professionals by companies across sectors in the country, says a report by professional networking platform LinkedIn. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Will cause third World War if I join politics: Indra Nooyi

PepsiCo's India-born former CEO Indra Nooyi
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

World's longest flight: Singapore Airlines sets record after nearly 18 hr trip

The plane was carrying 150 passengers and 17 crew members. (Photo: AFP)

7 dead, 9 missing after under construction mall collapses in Mexico

Work on the three-story structure in this northern industrial hub in Nuevo Leon state was being carried out without the necessary license, authorities said. (Representational Image)

Venezuela: President Maduro says Trump govt wants to have him killed

Asked about Maduro’s comments, a spokesman for the White House’s National Security Council said, 'US policy preference for a peaceful, orderly return to democracy in Venezuela remains unchanged.' (Photo: File | AFP)

Melania Trump says #MeToo accusers should offer hard evidence

The comments from the 48-year-old Trump came in a wide-ranging interview given to ABC News last week in Kenya, during her four-nation solo trip to Africa. (Photo: AFP | File)

FBI chief says 'usual process' followed in Kavanaugh probe

The investigation lasted a week and did not include interviews with multiple people who said they had relevant information to share about Kavanaugh's past. (Photo: AFP | File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham