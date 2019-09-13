World America 13 Sep 2019 US House panel votes ...
US House panel votes to intensify Donald Trump impeachment probe

REUTERS
Published Sep 13, 2019, 8:32 am IST
Updated Sep 13, 2019, 8:40 am IST
A more aggressive probe could increase pressure on House Democratic leaders who has resisted impeachment as a politically risky step.
Republicans said Democrats lacked the votes to obtain formal House authorization and denounced Thursday's action as a show intended to pander to Democratic voters who want Trump removed from office. (Photo: File)
Washington: The Democratic-led US House of Representatives Judiciary Committee voted to intensify its investigation of Republican President Donald Trump on Thursday, as lawmakers edged closer to deciding whether to recommend his impeachment.

The 41-member panel adopted a resolution allowing it to designate hearings as impeachment proceedings, subject witnesses to more aggressive questioning and quicken the pace of an investigation that is expanding into areas that could prove politically explosive for both Trump and Congress.

 

"With these new procedures, we will begin next week an aggressive series of hearings investigating allegations of corruption, obstruction and abuse of power against the president," House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler told reporters after the 24-17 vote.

A more aggressive probe could also increase pressure on House Democratic leaders including Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who has resisted impeachment as a politically risky step for moderate Democratic freshmen from swing districts where ousting Trump is an unpopular idea.

Republicans rejected the notion that the panel was pursuing an impeachment inquiry and dismissed the resolution as a "fantasy" intended to distract from Democrats' unwillingness to have the full House authorize a formal impeachment inquiry, as occurred during the Watergate era and the impeachment of former President Bill Clinton.

Republicans said Democrats lacked the votes to obtain formal House authorization and denounced Thursday's action as a show intended to pander to Democratic voters who want Trump removed from office.

Representative Doug Collins, the panel's top Republican, said the resolution simply reiterates powers that the committee has had all along. "These rules are not new,” he said. "This is to make you believe something is happening, more than what's actually happening."

Lewandowski Testimony

Nadler said that during the Watergate era, the House Judiciary Committee was already considering impeachment charges against then-President Richard Nixon and conducting a related probe when the House voted to authorize a formal inquiry.

Committee Democrats plan to use the new tactics that allow an hour of questioning by committee lawyers of Corey Lewandowski, a close Trump confidant and one of his campaign managers in 2016. Lewandowski is due to appear before the panel next Tuesday for what may be a contentious hearing.

Democrats expect his testimony to help lay out a charge of obstruction of justice. But they are also pursuing allegations of campaign finance violations, witness tampering and unlawful self-enrichment through his business ventures.

Democrats aim to decide by the end of the year whether to recommend articles of impeachment against Trump to the full House. If approved by the chamber, the Republican-controlled Senate would be left to hold a trial and consider the president's ouster.

A Reuters head count shows that 135 House Democrats back an impeachment inquiry. While that is a majority of the caucus, the number is well short of the 218 votes needed to pass a resolution.

Only two American presidents have been impeached by the House: Andrew Johnson in 1868 and Clinton in 1999. Neither was convicted by the Senate. Nixon resigned in 1974 after the House Judiciary Committee approved articles of impeachment against him, but before the full House voted on the matter.

 

Tags: donald trump, impeachment, nancy pelosi, white house
Location: United States, District of Columbia


Ganesh Visarjan 2019: Shah Rukh Khan bids adieu to Ganpati Bappa; see pics

Shah Rukh Khan.
 

Social network launches dating app to rival Tinder

It is available in Russia, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan and some other countries.
 

Frogs divorced after 2 months to stop rains in Madhya Pradesh

As of September 11, Madhya Pradesh has received 26 per cent more rainfall than normal and flood-like conditions have formed in most parts of the state. On Sunday, rains in Bhopal almost broke the 13-year-old record of most rains recorded in a city. (Photo: Representational | Pixabay)
 

'Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train fare to be around Rs 3,000'

The present estimates suggest that the cost of the entire project would be Rs 1.08 lakh crore and attempts are being made to finish the project by December 2023, Khare said. (Photo: File)
 

Hyderabad family buys Ganesh laddu for Rs 17.6 lakh for good harvest

People who won the laddu feel it is as auspicious for good health and wealth. Winners distributed the laddu and farmers will spread it across the fields as they feel the laddu will help them to get good crop yield. (Photo: Representative)
 

Beijing set to exit list of world's top 200 most-polluted cities: report

China's capital of Beijing is on track to drop out from the list of the world's top 200 most-polluted cities this year, with hazardous smog concentrations falling to their lowest on record in August, data compiled by IQAir AirVisual showed on Thursday. (Representational Image)
