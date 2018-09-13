search on deccanchronicle.com
World, America

Gunman kills five people in California, then himself: police

AFP
Published Sep 13, 2018, 10:33 am IST
Updated Sep 13, 2018, 10:33 am IST
'We have six deceased, one is the suspect and five are victims,' said Lieutenant Mark King said.
'When the deputies responded they located three victims of the shooting and the suspect had fled,' said King, adding that the man is believed to have shot two more victims at another location. (Representational Image)
 'When the deputies responded they located three victims of the shooting and the suspect had fled,' said King, adding that the man is believed to have shot two more victims at another location. (Representational Image)

Los Angeles: A man went on a shooting rampage California on Wednesday, killing five people including his wife, before taking his own life, a police spokesman told AFP.

"We have six deceased, one is the suspect and five are victims," said Lieutenant Mark King of the Kern County sheriff's office after the shooting in the city of Bakersfield.

 

"We believe it's possibly a domestic violence incident." Police received their first call at 5:19 pm before responding to the first location, a trucking company.

"When the deputies responded they located three victims of the shooting and the suspect had fled," said King, adding that the man is believed to have shot two more victims at another location.

"At 5:54 pm the vehicle was located at a local business. The suspect noticed the deputy pulled into the business, and then shot himself," said King.

"Our detectives have five separate scenes. We are interviewing over 30 witnesses," continued King, adding that the man had used a large caliber handgun. It was the latest chapter of America's epidemic of gun violence.

Americans make up only four per cent of the global population but they own 40 per cent of the world's firearms, according to a recent study published by the Graduate Institute of International and Development Studies in Geneva.

Of the 857 million guns owned by civilians, 393 million are in the United States -- more than all of the firearms held by ordinary citizens in the other top 25 countries combined, according to the Small Arms Survey.

Tags: los angeles, crime, california shooting, gun violence
Location: United States, California, Los Angeles




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Leaked: Apple iPhone XS, XS Max and XR in India will be ridiculously priced

The iPhone XS starts at a massive Rs 99,900 for just the 64GB model.
 

Sri Reddy makes sensational claim against Sachin Tendulkar, gets brutally roasted

After targeting many renowned celebrities on social media, making some serious claims against them, former India batsman Sachin Tendulkar has become Reddy's latest victim. (Photo: PTI)
 

8 upcoming Hyundai cars: New Santro, Carlino, Creta, Grand i10 and more

Hyundai is planning a major overhaul of its current model line-up for the Indian market in the next three years.
 

Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Special 580 kg laddu transported to Hyderabad for the occasion

Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Special 580 kg laddu transported to Hyderabad for the occasion. (Photo: Twitter/ANI)
 

Sunil Gavaskar reacts to Virat Kohli's press conference row with journalist

While the incident has caused a stir on social media, raising questions about Kohli’s attitude, Sunil Gavaskar has defended the Indian talisman. (Photo: AP)
 

10-year-old miraculously survives after kebab skewer impaled his skull

He was attacked by a swarm of wasps and fell from a tree house (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Will not tolerate any form of foreign meddling in US elections: Trump

'Today, I took action to protect the integrity of the United States electoral system by signing an executive order to ensure that we can swiftly identify and punish any foreign interference in our elections. As I have made clear, the United States will not tolerate any form of foreign meddling in our elections,' Trump said in a statement after he signed the executive order. (Photo: File)

India meets all qualifications to be member of NSG: US

'Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG) is a consensus-based organization. India has not been able to secure membership as a result of opposition from China,' Alice Wells, the Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia, told a Washington audience. (Photo: PTI)

Trump identifies India among 21 major illicit drug producing countries

'A country's presence on the foregoing list is not necessarily a reflection of its government's counter narcotics efforts or level of cooperation with the United States,' Trump said. (Photo: File)

First 2+2 dialogue 'defining moment' for Indo-US relations: Mattis

Sushma Swaraj and Nirmala Sitharaman held the crucial talks with Mattis and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in New Delhi on September 6. (Photo: File)

Residents told to 'get out now' as Florence takes aim at Carolinas

President Donald Trump urged people to heed orders to evacuate, saying 'if you are asked to leave, get out.' (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham