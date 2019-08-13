World America 13 Aug 2019 'You don't ...
World, America

'You don't deserve to represent us': Pakistani accuses Maleeha Lodhi of corruption

ANI
Published Aug 13, 2019, 8:35 am IST
Updated Aug 13, 2019, 8:35 am IST
In a video, Lodhi was seen evading questions raised by the Pakistani national during a UN event here.
The diplomat composed herself and chided him for the manner in which he put forth the questions. She further said that she would not respond to his questions. (Photo: ANI)
 The diplomat composed herself and chided him for the manner in which he put forth the questions. She further said that she would not respond to his questions. (Photo: ANI)

New York: Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Maleeha Lodhi had to leave from an event after a man heckled and accused her of corruption, saying "You are a thief and don't deserve to represent Pakistan".

In a video, Lodhi was seen evading questions raised by the Pakistani national during a UN event here.

 

While the diplomat was apparently addressing media persons, the man, who seemed enraged, was heard asking whether she had a minute to answer his questions and then without waiting for a reply asked: "What are you doing from the last 15 to 20 years. You are not representing us."

Lodhi asked him to stop, to which the man replied he would not as it was not against the law and, moreover he is a Pakistani.

The diplomat composed herself and chided him for the manner in which he put forth the questions. She further said that she would not respond to his questions.

As Lodhi began to leave, the questioner heckled her by saying: "You guys are stealing our money, you guys are thieves and you don't deserve to represent Pakistan."

The man tried to follow her, while, people present at the venue attempted to calm him down. As Lodhi was leaving the venue, the man yelled: "Shame on you. You have been eating money all these years."

Netizens did not miss the opportunity to question the diplomat, who has also served as the Pakistan Ambassador to the United States.

"She has enough of living in America send her back to Pakistan," commented a netizen.

Some accused her of misusing the taxpayers' money and asked her to go back to Pakistan.

"She is enjoying privileges and perks on our tax money. She is only master to organise cultural events while being a permanent envoy of Pakistan in UN, she is an utter failure of our 'parchi system," said another user.

Twitterati also heaped praise on the person who hurled the pointed questions at Lodhi.

"Salam hai bhai, jis ne sawal kiya.. Shabash (Salute to the guy who dared to ask such question)," read one twitter post.

"Yes that man is absolutely right she has done nothing for us at UN for last fifteen years, what is she doing there," another twitter user posted.

"Point that has never been raised in fact," reacted another person.

...
Tags: united nations, corruption, maleeha lodhi
Location: United States, New York


Latest From World

Around 40,000 people have registered themselves for Indian-American community summit

40,000 people register for 'Howdy, Modi' community summit in Houston

Qureshi's comment came a day after Russia becomes the first P-5 member to support India over the abrogation of Article 370. (Photo: File)

UNSC not 'waiting with garlands' for you: Shah Mehmood Qureshi tell Pakistanis

This is the story of a 72-year-old retired electrician in Britain, who forgot to tell his surgeon that he wore dentures. (Photo: AP)

72-year-old's denture got struck in his throat, detected a week later

Flights resumed Tuesday at Hong Kong airport a day after a massive pro-democracy rally there forced the shutdown of the busy international transport hub. (Photo: AFP)

More than 200 flights cancelled at Hong Kong airport as ops resume after protest



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Apple foldable device unlike anything you expect

The Apple foldable device will be unexpected. (Photo: EverythingApplePro)
 

Kashmiri students invited for lunch by Punjab CM on Eid-Al-Adha

Pumjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh interacting with Kashmiri students. (Photo: ANI)
 

Photos: Jacqueline Fernandez sizzles in hot white printed monokini on the beach

Jacqueline Fernandez. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Alex Rodriguez shares hot bikini picture of fiance Jennifer Lopez; see

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Watch: Huge crocodile resting on roof of submerged house in flood-hit Karnataka

Forty people have been killed and more than six lakh have been forced out of homes in Karnataka due to floods. (Photo: ANI)
 

Rainwater pours through ceiling into London Luton Airport; see video

The video that went viral on social media showed water flooding the busy airport terminal as stunned travellers look on and film the bizarre scene. (Photo: Twitter/ videoscreengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

US to deny green card, citizenship to immigrants who use public benefits

Ken Cuccinelli, acting Director of US Citizenship and Immigration Services. (Photo: AFP)

US presidential race: Kamala Harris' campaign seeks Iowa boost

Kamala Harris

5 children killed in fire at Pennsylvania daycare facility

At least five children, including four siblings, were killed in a fire that broke out at a daycare facility in Pennsylvania on Sunday (local time). (Representational Image)

Conservative Alejandro Giammattei elected as Guatemala President

With the results being updated in real time on the court's website, the institution's president Julio Solorzano declared the result 'already irreversible.' (Photo: AFP)

Justice late, not denied: New York’s new rule to allow old abuse suits

The law creating the litigation window the Child Victims Act passed earlier this year following more than a decade of debate in Albany. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham