World America 13 Aug 2019 US presidential race ...
World, America

US presidential race: Kamala Harris' campaign seeks Iowa boost

REUTERS
Published Aug 13, 2019, 2:50 am IST
Updated Aug 13, 2019, 2:50 am IST
Harris, 54, is among two dozen Democrats vying for the party nomination to take on Trump in the November 2020 election.
Kamala Harris
 Kamala Harris

Des Moines, Iowa: It was on the third day of a five-day bus tour across Iowa last week that 2020 White House contender Kamala Harris finally seemed to hit her stride.

Armed with fresh endorsements from two of the state’s most sought after political influencers early on Saturday, the US Senator from California got an enthusiastic welcome from over 500 people at a Des Moines area high school.

 

For the first time during her tour that started on Thursday, the crowd began chanting Harris’ new slogan about Republican Donald Trump’s presidency: “Dude gotta go!”

The country needs a leader who can “prosecute the case against Trump” and “it will take a prosecutor to do it,” Harris, California’s former top prosecutor and a former district attorney of San Francisco, told the audience. “And we’ve got quite the rap sheet.”

Harris, 54, is among two dozen Democrats vying for the party nomination to take on Trump in the November 2020 election.

Months after entering the presidential race as a relatively fresh face on the national stage, Har-ris, who is of Jamaican and south Asian descent, has ranked fourth in most national opinion polls, behind former Vice-President Joe Biden and liberal US Senators Eliza-beth Warren of Massa-chusetts and Bernie Sanders of Vermont.

Her surge in support after the first Democratic presidential debate in June in Miami, where she successfully challenged Biden’s record on race, had dissipated by the second debate in July in Detroit, where she was attacked by lesser-known rivals.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll taken between August 1-5 showed that Biden remained in first place with 22 per cent support, relatively unchanged from the month before. Harris was in fourth, dropping 4 points to 5.7 per cent support over the same time period.

But in Iowa, there are signs that her campaign could be gaining traction. A Monmouth University poll released on August 8 showed Harris third in the state, with 11 per cent support, behind Biden and Warren.

And on Saturday, her campaign announced major endorsements from Iowa power couple Sue and Bob Dvorsky, a former state party chairwoman and a former state senator, who supported former President Barack Obama in 2008 in his surprise upset over Hillary Clinton, then Clinton in 2016 when she eked out a win over Sanders.

The winner of Iowa’s Democratic caucuses has gone on to be the party’s nominee for the last six election cycles and Obama’s victory there in 2008 catapulted him from little-known junior U.S. senator to the White House. In an interview on Sunday, Harris said she felt that her performance in the second debate did not match her stand-out performance in Miami.

...
Tags: kamala harris, donald trump


Latest From World

A new law capping overtime came into effect in Japan in April 2019 to combat the culture of long working hours that has contributed to workers’ short sleep cycles; the new law limits legal overtime work to 45 hours a month and 360 hours a year. (Representational image) (Photo: AFP)

Overtired Japan turning to office siestas

‘There is a mutual agreement that as two of the largest and fastest-growing developing countries, representing almost one-third of the global population, stable and balanced development of our relations will not only be beneficial for our two peoples but also a factor of stability in this uncertain global environment. Our two countries have similar goals in terms of providing better opportunities for our peoples,’ Jaishankar said. (Photo: ANI)

Future of ties with China will depend on mutual sensitivity: India

Casey Sosnowski, who is a student in Florida, posted a picture on the photo sharing platform that shows her in active wear with a water bottle in hand. (Photo: Instagram/ @caseyros)

Instagrammer called out by own sister for fake hiking picture

Photo: Representational image

Australia eyes rare earth deposits as uncertainty looms over China



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Kashmiri students invited for lunch by Punjab CM on Eid-Al-Adha

Pumjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh interacting with Kashmiri students. (Photo: ANI)
 

Photos: Jacqueline Fernandez sizzles in hot white printed monokini on the beach

Jacqueline Fernandez. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Alex Rodriguez shares hot bikini picture of fiance Jennifer Lopez; see

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Watch: Huge crocodile resting on roof of submerged house in flood-hit Karnataka

Forty people have been killed and more than six lakh have been forced out of homes in Karnataka due to floods. (Photo: ANI)
 

Rainwater pours through ceiling into London Luton Airport; see video

The video that went viral on social media showed water flooding the busy airport terminal as stunned travellers look on and film the bizarre scene. (Photo: Twitter/ videoscreengrab)
 

Are you a virgin? Tiger Shroff gives filmy response to this question; read here

Tiger Shroff. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

5 children killed in fire at Pennsylvania daycare facility

At least five children, including four siblings, were killed in a fire that broke out at a daycare facility in Pennsylvania on Sunday (local time). (Representational Image)

Conservative Alejandro Giammattei elected as Guatemala President

With the results being updated in real time on the court's website, the institution's president Julio Solorzano declared the result 'already irreversible.' (Photo: AFP)

Justice late, not denied: New York’s new rule to allow old abuse suits

The law creating the litigation window the Child Victims Act passed earlier this year following more than a decade of debate in Albany. (Representational Image)

Boris Johnson gives UK police 'stop and search' powers, adds 10K more prison cells

'... I am announcing today that in all 43 police authorities in England and Wales, we are making clear that the police can and should make use of their stop-and-search powers', he wrote in the Mail on Sunday, adding that such a step was needed to combat crime. (Photo: AP)

'China hoping for a democrat to win to rip off America': Trump

His tweet came a day after Trump said that the U S was talking to China but asserted that Washington was not ready to strike an agreement with Beijing, ruling out an immediate breakthrough to end the trade war. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham