Cricket World Cup 2019

World America 13 Jun 2019 'Have a feeling ...
World, America

'Have a feeling that we’re going to make a trade deal with China,' says Trump

REUTERS
Published Jun 13, 2019, 10:03 am IST
Updated Jun 13, 2019, 10:03 am IST
Trump also reiterated his intention to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping but gave no further details.
Trade talks between the world's two largest economies fell apart in May. (Photo: AP | File)
 Trade talks between the world's two largest economies fell apart in May. (Photo: AP | File)

Washington: US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he had a "feeling" that a US-China trade deal could be reached but again threatened to increase tariffs on Chinese goods if no agreement is reached.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump also reiterated his intention to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping but gave no further details.

 

"I have a feeling that we’re going to make a deal with China," Trump said.

Trump and administration officials have been eyeing a possible meeting between the two leaders at the upcoming G20 summit in Japan, but Beijing has not confirmed any planned talks.

Trade talks between the world's two largest economies fell apart in May.

...
Tags: donald trump, xi jinping, g-20 summit, global trade war
Location: United States, District of Columbia


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From World

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he was

'In no rush' to make nuclear deal with North Korea: Trump

Wells said that the United States’ relationship with Pakistan remains one of its most complex and most consequential. (Photo: File)

Pakistan's action against terror groups post Pulwama attack still reversible: US

The Vatican said Francis approved a decree recognising Tolton's 'heroic virtues,' an early step in the sainthood process, after a five-year investigation in Chicago. (Photo: File)

Pope puts first African-American priest, an ex-slave, on path to sainthood

The French leader had offered the young oak to Trump during a state visit to Washington in 2018, and the two shovelled dirt around it under the watchful eyes of their wives — and cameras from around the world. (Photo: AP)

'Will send another': Macron offers Trump replacement 'friendship' oak



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

2019 Renault Duster facelift: This is it!

2019 Duster will get slightly refreshed exterior.
 

Pope puts first African-American priest, an ex-slave, on path to sainthood

The Vatican said Francis approved a decree recognising Tolton's 'heroic virtues,' an early step in the sainthood process, after a five-year investigation in Chicago. (Photo: File)
 

'Will send another': Macron offers Trump replacement 'friendship' oak

The French leader had offered the young oak to Trump during a state visit to Washington in 2018, and the two shovelled dirt around it under the watchful eyes of their wives — and cameras from around the world. (Photo: AP)
 

Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer '2.0' to release in China; check out new poster

2.0 poster.
 

'My kids loved him': US woman seeks mercy for ex-husband who killed their 5 children

Jones said in a confession he felt his 6-year-old Nahtahn was trying to attack him by conspiring with his ex-wife, and he exercised the boy until he collapsed and died after he broke an electrical outlet. (Representational Image)
 

Monsoon romance: 5 steamy Bollywood moments that show rain is about passionate love

Steamy Bollywood moments. (Courtesy: YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

'My kids loved him': US woman seeks mercy for ex-husband who killed their 5 children

Jones said in a confession he felt his 6-year-old Nahtahn was trying to attack him by conspiring with his ex-wife, and he exercised the boy until he collapsed and died after he broke an electrical outlet. (Representational Image)

'Modi hai to mumkin hai,' says Mike Pompeo ahead of India visit

Mike Pompeo will travel to India, Sri Lanka, Japan and South Korea from June 24 to 30. His four-nation is aimed at deepening US partnerships in the strategic Indo-Pacific region. (Photo: File)

'Nothing wrong with accepting dirt from foreign govts on opponents,' says Trump

Trump said: 'I think maybe you do both. I think you might want to listen, there's nothing wrong with listening.' (Photo: File)

Ex-FBI leaders to testify on Mueller report, Russian threat

'We need answers to the questions left unanswered by the Mueller report,' Pelosi said on the House floor ahead of voting. (Photo: AP)

Trump defends tariff strategy, China says 'not afraid' of trade war

Trump has repeatedly said he is getting ready to meet Xi at the summit in Osaka, Japan, at the end of June, but China has not confirmed it. (Photo: AP | File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham