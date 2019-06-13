Cricket World Cup 2019

 LIVE !  :  New Zealand will now face their toughest opponents in India, who are also unbeaten.(Photo: AFP) ICC World Cup 2019: IND vs NZ LIVE; Match will commence at 3 pm
 
World America 13 Jun 2019 Donald Trump leaves ...
World, America

Donald Trump leaves China tariff deadline open, calls relationship 'testy'

REUTERS
Published Jun 13, 2019, 12:26 pm IST
Updated Jun 13, 2019, 12:26 pm IST
Asked if he had a deadline for China to make progress towards a deal before facing the further penalty, Trump said no.
Trump has said previously that he would decide after the G20 meeting in Japan at the end of June whether to carry out his threat. (Photo: File)
 Trump has said previously that he would decide after the G20 meeting in Japan at the end of June whether to carry out his threat. (Photo: File)

Washington: US President Donald Trump declined to set a deadline on Wednesday for levying tariffs on another USD 325 billion of Chinese goods and called the relationship with Beijing good but "testy" after China walked back commitments for a trade deal.

The President, who said he still plans to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping later this month, has repeatedly threatened to escalate an already months-long trade war by putting tariffs on nearly all of the remaining Chinese imports that are not already affected by US levies, which include products such as cell phones, computers and clothing.

 

Asked if he had a deadline for China to make progress towards a deal before facing the further penalty, Trump said no.

"I have no deadline," he told a news conference, gesturing to his head. "My deadline is what's up here. We'll figure out the deadline. Nobody can quite figure it out."

Trump has said previously that he would decide after the G20 meeting in Japan at the end of June whether to carry out his threat.

Washington has already imposed 25 per cent tariffs on USD 250 billion of Chinese goods, ranging from semi-conductors to furniture, that are imported to the United States.

Trump reiterated his belief manufacturers were pulling out of China under pressure from the tariffs that the United States has already imposed, in a boon to US manufacturing.

"I think that we'll end up making a deal with China. We have a very good relationship, although it's a little bit testy right now, as you would expect. I think they really have to make a deal."

Though Trump has said he plans to meet with Xi at the G20 summit in Japan, Beijing has not confirmed any planned talks.

Trade talks between the world's two largest economies fell apart in May. Trump administration officials said China had watered down commitments it made on issues such as stopping intellectual property theft.

"We thought we had a deal, and unfortunately they decided that they were going to change the deal, and they can't do that with me. But something's going to happen and I think it's going to be something very positive," Trump said.

The United States wants China to change its trade practices by not requiring US companies to share their technology in order to do business there, curbing subsidies for Chinese state-owned enterprises and increasing access to Chinese markets.

...
Tags: donald trump, g-20 summit, xi jinping
Location: United States, District of Columbia


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From World

The Constitutional Court said same-sex marriage had been approved in a five-to-four vote of its nine judges in a closed hearing. (Photo: AFP)

Ecuador top court approves same-sex marriage in 5-4 vote

The former foreign minister is the favourite among 10 candidates vying to succeed Theresa May, who is stepping down after twice delaying Britain's departure from the European Union. (Photo: File)

Would only take Britain out of EU without deal as 'last resort': Boris Johnson

The appearance by Trump Jr, who now heads the Trump Organisation with his brother Eric, was expected to cover a wide array of subjects, including the Moscow Trump Tower project. (Photo: File)

Trump Jr says 'nothing to correct' after closed interview with Senate Committee

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he was

'In no rush' to make nuclear deal with North Korea: Trump



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ecuador top court approves same-sex marriage in 5-4 vote

The Constitutional Court said same-sex marriage had been approved in a five-to-four vote of its nine judges in a closed hearing. (Photo: AFP)
 

Happy Birthday Disha Patani - The national crush of India; see pics

Disha Patani birthday special. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Flying taxis in Mumbai and Delhi could become a reality sooner than you can imagine

Allison went on to state that launching this flying air taxi service is pretty ambitious. (Photo: AFP)
 

2019 Renault Duster facelift: This is it!

2019 Duster will get slightly refreshed exterior.
 

Pope puts first African-American priest, an ex-slave, on path to sainthood

The Vatican said Francis approved a decree recognising Tolton's 'heroic virtues,' an early step in the sainthood process, after a five-year investigation in Chicago. (Photo: File)
 

'Will send another': Macron offers Trump replacement 'friendship' oak

The French leader had offered the young oak to Trump during a state visit to Washington in 2018, and the two shovelled dirt around it under the watchful eyes of their wives — and cameras from around the world. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Ecuador top court approves same-sex marriage in 5-4 vote

The Constitutional Court said same-sex marriage had been approved in a five-to-four vote of its nine judges in a closed hearing. (Photo: AFP)

'In no rush' to make nuclear deal with North Korea: Trump

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he was

Trump Jr says 'nothing to correct' after closed interview with Senate Committee

The appearance by Trump Jr, who now heads the Trump Organisation with his brother Eric, was expected to cover a wide array of subjects, including the Moscow Trump Tower project. (Photo: File)

Pakistan's action against terror groups post Pulwama attack still reversible: US

Wells said that the United States’ relationship with Pakistan remains one of its most complex and most consequential. (Photo: File)

'Have a feeling that we’re going to make a trade deal with China,' says Trump

Trade talks between the world's two largest economies fell apart in May. (Photo: AP | File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham