New year greetings from US: Donald Trump wishes Sinhalese, Tamils, Bengalis

The statements expressively wished for better working opportunities with all three communities in the coming year. (Photo: File)

Washington: The United States has extended greetings to Sri Lankans living across the globe for Sinhala and Tamil New Year.

"On behalf of President Trump and the American people, I wish a joyous New Year to all the Sri Lankan people. The New Year celebration is a chance to reflect on the milestones of the past year, including the celebration of the 70th anniversary of Sri Lanka's independence and US-Sri Lankan diplomatic relations, as well as continued progress on good governance, economic stability, and reconciliation to ensure an even brighter future for the Sri Lankan people," acting Secretary of State John J Sullivan said in an official statement.

"The United States looks forward to working with Sri Lanka on our shared goals of peace, prosperity, and further growth in the Indo-Pacific region in the year ahead. Best wishes to the Sri Lankan people for a safe and prosperous year ahead," the statement further added.

The day, called Aluth Aurudu, is an important national holiday for both the cultures of the Sinhalese and the Tamil population of Sri Lanka.

President Donald Trump also extended his wishes to Bengalis living across the globe ahead of the Bengali New Year.

"On behalf of President Trump and the American people, I wish Bengalis everywhere a joyous New Year. We commemorate this important day along with all those from Bangladesh, India, and around the world who come together today to mark the arrival of the New Year," said Sullivan, in another statement.

"Here in the United States, we take this opportunity to thank the Bangladeshi American community for its outstanding contributions to our nation, our economy, and our culture. We join all of you in looking toward a bright future, and wish you the best in the year to come," the statement further read, before signing off with "Shubho Noboborsho!"

The Bengali New Year, also called 'Poila Boishakh', is the traditional new year day of the Bengali community. This year, it will be celebrated on April 15.