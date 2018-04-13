search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Umesh Yadav took three wickets in one over to put KXIP on backfoot. (Photo: Twitter) Live| IPL 2018| RCB vs KXIP: R Ashwin stumped by de Kock, KXIP lose their 9th wicket
 
World, America

Indian-American entrepreneur among 6 dead in Arizona plane crash

PTI
Published Apr 13, 2018, 9:27 pm IST
Updated Apr 13, 2018, 9:27 pm IST
The plane which was headed to Las Vegas crashed onto a Scottsdale golf course, some 15 minutes after takeoff from the city airport.
Anand Patel, popular among his friends by the name of Happy, came to the US along with his twin brother Akash Patel in 2009 for studies. (Photo: Facebook)
 Anand Patel, popular among his friends by the name of Happy, came to the US along with his twin brother Akash Patel in 2009 for studies. (Photo: Facebook)

Washington: An Indian-American entrepreneur was among six people killed when a small plane crashed on a golf course in a suburb of Phoenix in Arizona shortly after taking off from a nearby airport, authorities said on Friday.

They identified him as Anand Patel, 26, the founder of What's Happy Clothing.

 

The plane, a Piper PA-24 Comanche, which was headed to Las Vegas crashed on Monday night onto a Scottsdale golf course, some 15 minutes after takeoff from the city airport.

Nobody on the ground was hurt, said Kevin Watts, a Scottsdale Police Department spokesman.

On hitting the ground, the single-engined plane burst into flames, killing all the six passengers on board, police said. Their age ranged from 22 to 28 years.

Patel, popular among his friends by the name of Happy, came to the US along with his twin brother Akash Patel in 2009 for studies. He co-founded the clothing line and worked as an event promoter, flying coast to coast with friends and clients on trips that often included stops in Scottsdale, the local Republic newspaper reported.

Anand Patel was "an entrepreneur with lots of energy and lots of charisma," his brother told the daily. The plane crash is being investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board with help from the Federal Aviation Administration.

Tags: airplane crash, indians abroad, arizona, arizona plane crash
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

IMC 2018 aims to be one of the biggest TMT and ICT summits in the world

The first edition of India Mobile Congress held in September 2017, was attended by more than 2,000 delegates.
 

Vivo Y71 with 6-inch FullView display unveiled for Rs 10,999

The Vivo Y71 comes with a 13MP high definition rear camera with PDAF and a 5MP selfie camera.
 

Video: Doctor removes maggots wriggling inside holes in child's skull

Many such videos have recently made it to the internet (Photo: YouTube)
 

Apple Watch unexpectedly saves woman's life by detecting thyroid condition

Heather bought the watch hoping to track her health (Photo: AFP)
 

5 steps to know if a gemstone is actually real

Gemstones are highly sought after in India due to their astrological benefits. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Brain-eating chimps that hunt baby monkeys could reveal new clues on human evolution

The researchers found that the animals eat the brains of infants, adolescents and juveniles first.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Trump says US will rejoin Pacific trade pact if terms are improved

US President Donald Trump said the United States would only join the Trans Pacific Partnership if it offered “substantially better” terms than those provided under previous negotiations.

Trump ran White House like a 'mob boss': Ex-FBI chief Comey

Former FBI director James Comey says in a new book that President Donald Trump reminded him of a mafia boss who demanded absolute loyalty.

US has a global campaign plan for China: Pentagon

The Pentagon has developed a global campaign plan against China, a top American military leader today told US lawmakers. (Photo: AP)

New year greetings from US: Donald Trump wishes Sinhalese, Tamils, Bengalis

The statements expressively wished for better working opportunities with all three communities in the coming year. (Photo: File)

Trump weighing all options on Syria: WH

US President Donald Trump
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham