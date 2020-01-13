World America 13 Jan 2020 Ukraine plane crash ...
World, America

Ukraine plane crash a Canadian tragedy: Trudeau

AP
Published Jan 13, 2020, 11:31 am IST
Updated Jan 13, 2020, 11:31 am IST
The plane was shot down by an Iranian missile moments after taking off from Tehran. 138 of the 176 on board who headed for Canada
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a memorial for the victims of the Ukrainian plane disaster in Iran this past week, in Edmonton, Alberta on Sunday. AP photo
 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a memorial for the victims of the Ukrainian plane disaster in Iran this past week, in Edmonton, Alberta on Sunday. AP photo

Edmonton: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Sunday it’s been gut-wrenching to listen to stories from relatives of 57 Canadians who perished in the downing of a Ukrainian jetliner in Iran last week as he attended one of several memorials across the country.

Speaking at a memorial with a capacity crowd of 2,300 in Edmonton, Alberta, Trudeau said he has learned many of the victims came to Canada in search of new opportunities for their families, but those families are now consumed by grief and outrage.

 

The plane was shot down by an Iranian missile moments after taking off from Tehran on Wednesday. All 176 on board were killed, including 138 who were headed for Canada.

Iran has admitted the plane was mistaken for a hostile target amid soaring tensions with the United States.

Trudeau called it a Canadian tragedy.

“This tragedy should never have occurred,” he said. “We will not rest until there are answers. We will not rest until there is justice and accountability.”

Other memorials were held Sunday across the country.

At the Vancouver Art Gallery, National Defense Minister Harjit Sajjan also called the crash a national tragedy. At the University of Toronto, many cried throughout the ceremony as speakers listed victims, including a one-year-old. People broke out in raucous applause several times when various speakers and politicians said Iran would be held accountable.

Fati Mortazavi, whose best friend died in the crash, said having a community come together helped her cope with the tragedy.

“It’s so comforting for us,” said Mortazavi. “As long as we know that someone cares for these people, that’s so important for us.”

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland attended the vigil in Toronto and said the loss goes well beyond the university.

“This is Toronto’s loss, this is Ontario’s loss and this is Canada’s loss,” an emotional Freeland told the vigil. “Nothing will ever replace these brilliant lives that have been cut short. We will always ... bear these scars.”

Three members of Canada’s standing rapid deployment team arrived Saturday in Iran to establish a base of operations for the Canadian government in the wake of the crash.

Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said Sunday that Iran has approved visas for six more members of the team, who are currently in Ankara, Turkey, as well as for two experts from the Transportation Safety Board.

The eight are to travel to Iran on Monday, Champagne said in a series of tweets.

A spokesman for Champagne said the officials “will be there to provide consular assistance to the families of the victims, including supporting repatriation of remains, to help identify victims and to assist in the investigation.”

Canada’s Transportation Board said Sunday it also plans to deploy a second team of investigators who specialize in aircraft recorder download and analysis.

Maple Leafs Foods chief executive Michael McCain, meanwhile, blamed U.S. President Donald Trump for the death of an employee’s wife and family. McCain called Trump that “narcissist in Washington” and said the dead Canadians are collateral damage in a rare instance of a Canadian corporate leader making a strong political statement. He said he’s still grappling with the death of his colleague’s wife and 11-year-old son.

"We are mourning and I am livid,″ he wrote in tweets that were sent from the official Maple Leaf Foods account.

...
Tags: edmonton, justin trudeau, ukraine plane crash


Related Stories

Iran faces growing discontent from people after Ukraine plane confession

Latest From World

Workmen fix a power pole in the town of Mogo, where a recent bushfire reduced homes and businesses to twisted metal and ash. AFP

Scott Morrison's popularity plunges after Australian bushfires

Mark Esper. AFP photo

No specific evidence Iran was plotting to attack four US embassies: Pentagon

File AP photo

US reaches out to North Korea for talks: Report

File photo shows Pope Francis and Pope Benedict XVI meeting on the occasion of the elevation of five new cardinals at the Vatican. AP photo

No Catholic priesthood to married men: Ex-pope Benedict



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tokyo Olympics athletes worried eco-friendly beds could curtail their sex life

Beds made of cardboards for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Village are displayed in Tokyo. AFP photo
 

When Djokovic was distracted by a sick woman in stands

Novak Djokovic of Serbia signs autographs after his mens singles match against Denis Shapovalov of Canada at the ATP Cup tennis tournament in Sydney on Froday. AFP photo
 

Panasonic launches breakthrough tech that has to be seen to be believed

The VR glasses are designed to be compact and lightweight.
 

This tech ensures your premature ejaculation days are a thing of the past

Morari introduced a one-use smart band-aid for the taint. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

HiFuture TidyBuds Pro review: Monster charging case, also a mini power bank

The HiFuture TidyBuds Pro are one of the most unique looking earbuds we have seen of late, shaped roughly like the oxford comma.
 

Instead of announcing PS5 at CES, Sony reveals mind-bending car

The Sony Vision-S concept vehicle features a total of 33 sensors and this includes CMOS and ToF sensors that are embedded inside the car itself. (Photo: Mashable)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Outgoing Indian envoy, ‘captain of India-US relationship’, meets Trump

Outgoing Indian Ambassador to the US Harsh Vardhan Shringla called on US President Donald Trump at the Oval Office in White House on Saturday and thanked him for his

What to watch ahead of Trump’s Senate trial

US Capitol dome in Washington. AP photo

Pelosi to send impeachment to Senate for historic trial

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., arrives at the Capitol in Washington. AP photo

'It's sad': Donald Trump on Harry, Meghan quitting royal family

President Donald Trump on Friday called Prince Harry and his wife Meghan's decision to quit their roles in the British royal family

'Delegation that epitomises the dark arts...': India slams Pak at UN

India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Syed Akbaruddin, on Thursday (local time) lambasted Pakistan for peddling false narrative on New Delhi and said there are no
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham