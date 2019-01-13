search on deccanchronicle.com
Bill to remove Pakistan as major non-NATO ally introduced in US Congress

PTI
Published Jan 13, 2019, 4:03 pm IST
Updated Jan 13, 2019, 4:04 pm IST
The resolution 73 seeks termination of Pakistan as major non-NATO ally and also sets conditions for its re-designation if any.
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan (Photo: File | AP)
Washington: An influential US lawmaker has introduced legislation in Congress to terminate the designation of Pakistan as a major non-NATO ally.

Introduced by Republican Congressman Andy Briggs, the resolution 73, introduced in the House of Representatives, seeks termination of Pakistan as a major non-NATO ally and also sets conditions for its re-designation if any.

 

The resolution has been sent to the House Foreign Affairs Committee for necessary action.

It states, for future re-designation, the US president needs to certify to the Congress that Pakistan continues to conduct military operations that are contributing to significantly disrupting the safe haven and freedom of movement of the Haqqani Network in the country.

It also seeks certification from the Congress that Pakistan has taken steps to demonstrate its commitment to prevent the Haqqani Network from using any Pakistani territory as a safe haven and that the Government of Pakistan actively coordinates with the Government of Afghanistan to restrict the movement of militants, such as the Haqqani Network, along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border.

The resolution asks the president to certify that Pakistan has shown progress in arresting and prosecuting Haqqani Network senior leaders and mid-level operatives.

