Possible skin cancer after hospital visit, says Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro

The presidential office, however, said there is no sign that Bolsonaro has a cancer, adding that he had been to hospital in Brasilia.
Brazil: Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Wednesday that he has a possible skin cancer, after a medical visit where he had a mole removed from his ear.

The presidential office, however, said there is no sign that Bolsonaro has a cancer, adding that the president had been to a hospital in Brasilia in the afternoon. "The president is in good health, without any indication of a skin cancer and is keeping his appointments for this week," said the statement.

 

