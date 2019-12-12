World America 12 Dec 2019 'Chill Greta!&# ...
'Chill Greta!' says Trump to teen climate activist, asks he to go to movies

AFP
Published Dec 12, 2019, 8:58 pm IST
Updated Dec 12, 2019, 8:58 pm IST
Time magazine named of Greta Thunberg as 2019 Person of the Year.
"So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill!" Trump tweeted. (Photo: File)
 "So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill!" Trump tweeted. (Photo: File)

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Thursday slammed Time magazine's naming of Greta Thunberg as 2019 Person of the Year, saying the climate activist should "chill" and go see a movie.

"So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill!" he tweeted.

 

 

...
