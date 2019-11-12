World America 12 Nov 2019 ‘Cap, painted ...
World, America

‘Cap, painted nails’: LiLou, world’s 1st airport therapy pig at San Francisco

REUTERS
Published Nov 12, 2019, 10:26 am IST
Updated Nov 12, 2019, 10:26 am IST
She raises a hoof in greeting, poses for selfies and entertains departing passengers with a tune on her toy piano.
The five-year-old Juliana pig and her owner, Tatyana Danilova, are part of San Francisco International Airport’s “Wag Brigade” - a program that brings therapy animals to the airport to cheer passengers up and help ease travel anxieties. (Photo: Twitter)
 The five-year-old Juliana pig and her owner, Tatyana Danilova, are part of San Francisco International Airport’s “Wag Brigade” - a program that brings therapy animals to the airport to cheer passengers up and help ease travel anxieties. (Photo: Twitter)

San Francisco: Pigs might not fly, but LiLou the therapy pig wants to make air travel less stressful.

The five-year-old Juliana pig and her owner, Tatyana Danilova, are part of San Francisco International Airport’s “Wag Brigade” - a program that brings therapy animals to the airport to cheer passengers up and help ease travel anxieties.

 

Dressed in a pilot’s cap and with toenails painted bright red, LiLou breezes through the metal detector at airport security and trots to the departure gates. She raises a hoof in greeting, poses for selfies and entertains departing passengers with a tune on her toy piano. 

 “People are very happy to get distracted from the travel, from their routines, whether they’re flying on their journey for vacation or work,” said Danilova. “Everybody is usually very happy and it makes them pause for a second and smile and be like, ‘oh, it’s great.’” 

When she’s not delighting passengers at the airport, LiLou lives with Danilova in her downtown San Francisco apartment, where she enjoys a diet of organic vegetables and protein pellets, sleeps in her own bed and goes for daily walks around the neighbourhood.

Danilova says LiLou loves interacting with people, but, as a prey animal, doesn’t like having anyone approach her from behind.

At the airport, eight-year-old Katie Schroeder, from San Ramon, California, squealed in delight as LiLou bashed out a tune on her piano, using her hooves and snout.

“I’ve never seen a pig in the airport. She can do tricks like a dog,” she said.

Guest services manager Jennifer Kazarian says LiLou is the world’s first airport therapy pig in a “Wag Brigade” program, which includes dogs of all breeds and sizes, that she has built a sense of community in the airport.

“When we first launched the program, our main goal was to relieve stress for our passengers. However, what we have found is we have formed a connection with our passengers and it’s been totally amazing,” Kazarian said.

All the therapy animals take part in a training program with the San Francisco SPCA and must have a stable temperament, good manners and a friendly personality, she said.

As for little “accidents,” Kazarian said there have not been any issues. All the animals, including LiLou, are house-trained.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: lilou, tatyana danilova, san francisco international airport, san francisco
Location: United States, District of Columbia


Latest From World

At least 15 people were killed and 58 others injured when two trains collided in eastern Bangladesh early Tuesday, police said. (Representational Image)

15 dead, 58 injured as 2 trains collide in Bangladesh

Sources say the IAEA took samples from the site in the Turquzabad district of Tehran in the spring and that Iran has been slow in providing answers to explain the test results.(Representational Image)

'Uranium particles' detected at undeclared site in Iran, says UN's nuclear watchdog

Morales on Sunday announced his resignation amid growing opposition after an international audit found that the results of last month's election could not be validated due to

Evo Morales accepts political asylum granted by Mexico

Critics say Khosrowshahi is downplaying Khashoggi’s grisly murder to placate one of the company’s biggest investors. (Photo: File)

Uber CEO calls Khashoggi murder ‘a mistake’, says sorry after critics slam him



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Photo: Deepika Padukone falls sick after enjoying 'too much' at her bestie's wedding

Deepika Padukone. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Bigg Boss 13: Paras' GF Akanksha is reason behind his grudge with Sidharth Shukla?

Sidharth Shukla, Paras Chhabra and Akanksha Puri. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Celebration of Ajay Devgn's 100th film: Kajol, SRK share 'Tanhaji' actor's journey

Ajay Devgn. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Download now: New WhatsApp privacy feature will safeguard your experience

The Facebook-owned messaging service is now swapping ‘Nobody’ for ‘My Contacts expect’ which gives a user additional control.
 

Alibaba looks forward for record Singles' Day sales on November 11

More than 22,000 international brands from over 78 countries and regions will participate in this year's 11.11 on Tmall Global, Alibaba's dedicated channel for cross-border e-commerce.
 

How to spot hidden cameras in your Oyo, Airbnb, or any hotel room

If you’re going to stay at a shady hotel room in a pinch, here is a quick and easy way to spot a hidden camera. All you need is a Smartphone. (Representational Picture)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Evo Morales accepts political asylum granted by Mexico

Morales on Sunday announced his resignation amid growing opposition after an international audit found that the results of last month's election could not be validated due to

Uber CEO calls Khashoggi murder ‘a mistake’, says sorry after critics slam him

Critics say Khosrowshahi is downplaying Khashoggi’s grisly murder to placate one of the company’s biggest investors. (Photo: File)

'Upset' Trump to confront Turkey's Tayyip Erdogan for buying Russian defense system

The US said the system was not compatible with NATO forces and could compromise the F-35 fighter jet program and aid Russian intelligence. (Photo: File)

Mexico says it will offer asylum to Bolivia President Evo Morales

US urges early Iraq elections, halt to violence against protesters

The United States on Sunday urged Iraqi authorities to hold early polls and carry out electoral reforms, and called for an end to the violence against protesters that has left hundreds dead. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham