search on deccanchronicle.com
World, America

US seeks voluntary, dignified return of Rohingyas from Bangladesh to Myanmar

PTI
Published Nov 12, 2018, 11:07 am IST
Updated Nov 12, 2018, 11:07 am IST
State Department also said it agreed with assessment of UNHCR that conditions in Myanmar are not yet conducive for returns of Rohingyas.
Dhaka and Naypyidaw have agreed last month to begin by mid-November the repatriation of hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslims. (Representational image | AFP)
 Dhaka and Naypyidaw have agreed last month to begin by mid-November the repatriation of hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslims. (Representational image | AFP)

Washington: Seeking a voluntary, safe and dignified return of Rohingya refugees from Bangladesh to Myanmar, the US asserted that Dhaka must ensure that the returnees have the freedom of movement and "not be confined to camps".

Dhaka and Naypyidaw have agreed last month to begin by mid-November the repatriation of hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslims who fled to Bangladesh to escape a Myanmar army crackdown. Under the agreement, Myanmar will take back 2,000 Rohingya Muslims from Bagladesh in the first batch, which will be followed by a second batch. 

 

"We have engaged both governments at the highest levels to express our serious concerns about premature returns, and to emphasize that, consistent with international practice, returns be informed, voluntary, safe, and dignified. Further, returnees to Burma must have freedom of movement and not be confined to camps,” the US State Department said in a statement on Sunday. 

However, the State Department also said it agreed with the assessment of the UN high commissioner for refugees (UNHCR) that conditions in Myanmar are not yet conducive for returns of the Rohingyas. 

"This is because full access to Burma is needed to understand the conditions in areas of return and to allow refugees and internally displaced persons to make an informed choice about returning to Burma," it said. 

Over 720,000 of Myanmar's stateless Rohingya fled in August last year, taking shelter in crowded camps in Bangladesh and bringing with them harrowing tales of rape, murder and arson in the brutal military crackdown.

Urging Myanmar to play a constructive role in resolving the Rohingya issue, the US said the country should address the root causes of the crisis in the Rakhine state and provide access to a transparent and efficient citizenship verification process, freedom of movement and access to livelihoods to the minority Muslims. 

...
Tags: rohingya refugees, rohingya crisis, bangladesh refugee camps
Location: United States, Washington




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Martin Sheen found by news crew after son Charlie tweets he is missing in Malibu Fire

Charlie Sheen
 

The largest brain-like supercomputer has been switched on

Neuromorphic computing uses large-scale computer systems containing electronic circuits to mimic these spikes in a machine. (Photo: manchester.ac.uk)
 

10 per cent of men and 7 per cent of women suffer from sex addiciton: study

Clinicians have started recognising compulsive sexual behaviour as a disorder (Photo: AFP)
 

Ind vs WI 3rd T20: Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant star in India's thrilling finish

Shikhar Dhawan got to his eighth T20I fifty, taking just 36 balls to do so. (Photo: AP)
 

Watch: Ranveer thanks fans for wishing him Shaadi Mubarak before leaving for Italy

Ranveer Singh at airport before DeepVeer wedding.
 

Samsung W2019 flip phone launched with dual AMOLED displays, Snapdragon 845

The handset offers an identical camera setup that we have seen on the Samsung Galaxy S9+.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Will hold Jamal Khashoggi's killers accountable: US to Saudi Crown Prince

Mike Pompeo has previously said Khashoggi's killing 'violates the norms of international law,' and that the US was reviewing possible sanctions on individuals identified as having been involved. (Photo: File | AFP)

Death toll rises to 23 as California grapples with devastating wildfire

A house burns in the Hollywood resort town of Malibu -- about 88,000 homes have been evacuated in Los Angeles and Ventura counties. (Photo: AFP)

White House shared doctored video to back CNN reporter's entry ban: Expert

Frame-by-frame comparison with an AP video of same incident shows the one tweeted by Sanders appears to have been altered to speed up Acosta’s arm movement as he touches the intern’s arm, says Abba Shapiro, an independent video producer. (Photo: Twitter Screengrab | @PressSec)

'Dramatic increase' in H-1B visas being held up, claims US tech companies

The H1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise. (Representational Image)

Diwali a special opportunity to reflect on India-US friendship: Trump
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham