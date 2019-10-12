World America 12 Oct 2019 On a Twitter spree, ...
World, America

On a Twitter spree, Donald Trump puts out 32 posts in 20 minutes

ANI
Published Oct 12, 2019, 3:40 pm IST
Updated Oct 12, 2019, 3:40 pm IST
The US President is often seen using the micro-blogging site to make announcements, issue threats and to take a jibe at his critics.
Trump has also threatened that he would devastate Ankara's economy if its operation wipes out the Kurdish population in Syria. (Photo: File)
 Trump has also threatened that he would devastate Ankara's economy if its operation wipes out the Kurdish population in Syria. (Photo: File)

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Friday went on a tweeting spree, putting out as many as 32 tweets and re-tweets within 20 minutes.

The US President is often seen using the micro-blogging site to make announcements, issue threats and to take a jibe at his critics.

 

On Friday, he tweeted at 8:58 pm, saying, "What a disgraceful legal system for this guy to still be around after all of these years. A vicious killer who destroyed so many great people & families!"

At 9.09 pm, the US President put out a tweet re-tweeting his earlier tweet about an event in Minneapolis, Minnesota and wrote, "Amazing Evening!"

In between these two tweets, Trump had tweeted or re-tweeted as many as 13 times on various issues.

At 9:14 pm, the US President tweeted again about his event in Minneapolis and wrote, "So Great!"

Re-tweeting a tweet about prescription drug prices falling again last month at 9:17 pm, the US President wrote, "Really good news!"

From his tweet at 8:58 pm to 9:17 pm, the President tweeted or re-tweeted 32 times.

Trump has been under a storm after the US announced that it was withdrawing its troops from northeast Syria, leaving the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) without American military support.

Justifying the move to withdraw US forces, President Donald Trump on Wednesday condemned America's military interventions in the Middle East, saying that the country has spent an estimated USD 8 trillion in "fighting and policing" in the region, and lost thousands of soldiers over the years.

Trump has also threatened that he would devastate Ankara's economy if its operation wipes out the Kurdish population in Syria.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: donald trump, twitter, syrian democratic forces
Location: United States, District of Columbia


Latest From World

'The research conducted by this year's Laureates has considerably improved our ability to fight global poverty. In just two decades, their new experiment-based approach has transformed development economics, which is now a flourishing field of research,' said the Nobel committee in a statement. (Photo: Nobel Prize Twitter)

Indian-American Abhijit Banerjee, 2 others win 2019 Nobel Economics Prize

A mock video of President Donald Trump shooting, assaulting and stabbing his critics and the media was played at a conference held by the pro-Trump group at his Miami resort last week, The New York Times reported on Sunday. (Photo: File)

Fake video depicting Trump lookalike killing media, critics played at conference

Photo: Representational image

3 mortar rounds land near Kabul's Parliament building

A Brexit deal could be possible as early as this week, Ireland's Deputy Prime Minister said Monday, after a weekend of intense talks between Britain and the EU. (Photo: File)

Brexit deal 'possible this week': Irish minister



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Apple iPhone 11 review: Beautifully, unapologetically Apple!

. If you are one of those who loves a little bit of character or a playful appearance on your iOS device, then the iPhone 11 is the one meant for you.
 

Martin Scorsese criticises Marvel films again, says 'we need cinema to step up'

The legendary filmmaker recently commented that Marvel films are 'not cinema'.
 

Deepika Padukone likely to star in 'dark romantic' film, find out details

Deepika Padukone.
 

Top 5 car news of the week: 2020 Hyundai Creta, Mahindra Thar, BS6 cars

Mahindra is expected to debut the second-gen Thar at the upcoming 2020 Auto Expo.
 

PM Modi has 30 million followers on Instagram, becomes most followed world leader

PM Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)
 

PM Modi recalls Mamallapuram visit, pens poem

Photo: Twitter
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Pakistan must end support to Taliban and other terror groups, says US Senator

Pakistan must end support to the Taliban and other terror groups, a top American senator said a day after meeting Pakistani leadership in Islamabad. (Photo: AP)

Stalled escalators, empty water coolers at UN as budget crunch hits

In a letter to staff, a copy of which was seen by AFP, Secretary General Antonio Guterres laid out the looming cutbacks he said would mean fewer flights and receptions, limits on hiring, fewer documents, reports and translations and even an end to water coolers. (Photo: File)

Syrian Kurds, facing Turkish offensive, ‘didn't help in normandy’: Trump

US President Donald Trump said Wednesday, defending his widely-criticized decision to clear the way for the assault. (Photo: File)

Angry farmers tie Mexico mayor to truck, drag him through town

Angry farmers stormed a city hall in southern Mexico, seized the mayor and dragged him through town from the back of a pickup truck in protest, officials said Wednesday. (Representational Image)

Joe Biden calls for US President Donald Trump’s impeachment

“He’s shooting holes in the constitution, and we cannot let him get away with it,” added Biden. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham