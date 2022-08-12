  
World, America

Salman Rushdie stabbed on stage in New York state

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Aug 12, 2022, 10:12 pm IST
Updated Aug 12, 2022, 10:18 pm IST
The author was attacked as he was about to give a lecture in western New York. (AP Image)
NEW YORK: Salman Rushdie, the author whose writing led to death threats from Iran in the 1980s, was attacked Friday as he was about to give a lecture in western New York.

An Associated Press reporter witnessed a man storm the stage at the Chautauqua Institution and begin punching or stabbing Rushdie as he was being introduced. The author was taken or fell to the floor, and the man was restrained.

Rushdie’s book “The Satanic Verses” has been banned in Iran since 1988, as many Muslims consider it to be blasphemous. A year later, Iran’s late leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini issued a fatwa, or edict, calling for Rushdie’s death.

Iran has also offered over $3 million in reward for anyone who kills Rushdie.

Tags: salman rushdie, the satanic verses, ayatollah ruhollah khomeini, iran
Location: United States, New York


