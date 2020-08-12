140th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

2,328,405

61,252

Recovered

1,636,614

54,974

Deaths

46,188

835

Maharashtra53560136843518306 Tamil Nadu3086492506805159 Andhra Pradesh2445491547492203 Karnataka1886111055993398 Delhi1461341316574131 Uttar Pradesh126722767212120 West Bengal98459671202059 Bihar8274154139450 Telangana8075157586637 Gujarat71064542382652 Assam5883842326145 Rajasthan5249738235789 Odisha4592731785321 Haryana4163534781483 Madhya Pradesh3902529020996 Kerala3433121832109 Jammu and Kashmir2489717003472 Punjab2390315319586 Jharkhand185168998177 Chhatisgarh12148880996 Uttarakhand96326134125 Goa871259575 Tripura6161417641 Puducherry5382320187 Manipur3752204411 Himachal Pradesh3371218114 Nagaland30119738 Arunachal Pradesh223115923 Chandigarh1595100425 Meghalaya11154986 Sikkim9105101 Mizoram6203230
World America 12 Aug 2020 Joe Biden picks Kama ...
World, America

Joe Biden picks Kamala Harris as vice presidential running mate

PTI
Published Aug 12, 2020, 8:50 am IST
Updated Aug 12, 2020, 9:05 am IST
Harris, whose father is an African from Jamaica and mother an Indian, is currently the US Senator from California
California Senator Kamala Harris. (AFP)
 California Senator Kamala Harris. (AFP)

Washington: Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has named Indian-origin senator Kamala Harris as his Vice-Presidential running mate, making history by selecting the first black woman to compete on a major party's presidential ticket.

Harris, 55, whose father is an African from Jamaica and mother an Indian, is currently the US Senator from California and often has been described as a trailblazer by former president Barack Obama.

 

Biden, 77, made the announcement in a text message to his supporters on Tuesday afternoon, ending days of suspense about a week ahead of his virtual Democratic National Convention that would formally nominate him as the party's candidate for the November 3 presidential elections.

"Joe Biden here. I've chosen Kamala Harris as my running mate. Together, with you, we're going to beat Trump. Add your name to welcome her to the team," Biden said in the text message.

Biden said Harris will be the best partner for him to finally get the country back on track.

 

"Joe Biden is running to restore the soul of the nation and unite the country to move us forward. Joe knows more about the importance of the Vice Presidency than just about anyone, and he is confident that Kamala Harris will be the best partner for him to finally get the country back on track," the Biden campaign said.

Earlier, the Biden campaign had sent a special chartered plane to bring Harris and her family from California.

If elected she would be the first ever women to be the vice president of the United States and the first ever Indian-American and African vice president of the country.

 

Both Biden and Harris are expected to make a joint appearance later in the night.

Explaining the reasons for selecting Harris as Biden's running mate, the Biden campaign alleged that since Donald Trump became president, he has made everything worse.

"He has pursued economic policies that reward wealth over work and benefited corporations and his buddies over working families. He has walked away from American leadership on the national stage. He has used division and stoked hatred for political purposes to pit Americans against one another," it alleged.

 

A first term Democratic Senator from California, Harris had launched her presidential campaign in January 2019.

After initial few months, her campaign could not take off and by the end of the year, she withdrew from the race.

Early this year, she endorsed Biden for presidency and during the primaries and pre-primary season, she did not have a good relationship with Biden.

The two often clashed including the one CNN debate last year.

The two leaders appear to have mend their ways in the last few months.

Biden started appreciating her skills. Harris raised millions of dollars for Biden campaign.

 

Daughter of an Indian mother and a Jamaican father, Harris has known many firsts. She has been a county district attorney; the district attorney for San Francisco, the first woman and first African-American and Indian-origin to be elected to the position.

She was also the first female African-American and Indian-origin to become California's attorney general. Harris became the first Indian-origin and second African-American woman to join the Senate, winning the California seat vacated by Senator Barbara Boxer, who retired after 24 years.

 

Harris held the first event of her 2020 presidential campaign in Washington on the landmark campus of Howard University, from which Harris earned an undergraduate degree in 1986.

Criminal justice and legal rights were central to her campaign themes.

"Justice is on the ballot when we talk about health care justice, reproductive freedoms justice, economic justice, criminal justice, you know, justice in terms of equal pay for women," Harris said on PBS Newshour in October.

Harris has security-focused committee assignments, including the Judiciary Committee, the Intelligence Committee, the Homeland Security and the Governmental Affairs Committee.

 

She also has a seat on the Budget Committee. As a member of Intelligence, sheb has taken part in the multi-year investigation of Russian efforts to interfere in the 2016 US presidential election.

Political pundits say that she would perform much better in the vice presidential debate against Vice President Mike Pence.

She has in the past expressed support for the Clean Power Plan, a federal regulation aimed at reducing carbon pollution from power plants and creating more clean energy jobs.

While she supports broader immigration overhaul legislation, she also contends that the deferred action for immigration enforcement against some immigrants could be substantially expanded even without congressional action.

 

Harris batted for H-4 work visas which mainly impacted Indian spouses.

During her presidential bid, she advocated for a proposal to direct the Department of Homeland Security to provide retroactive work authorisation for immigrants who came to the United States as children often referred to as Dreamers.

Harris was born in Oakland and grew up in Berkeley. After her parents divorced, she spent her high school years living in French-speaking Canada her mother was teaching at McGill University in Montreal.

In 2010, Harris became the first black woman to be elected as California's Attorney General, overseeing the country's second largest Justice Department, only behind the US Department of Justice.

 

In this capacity, she managed a USD 735 million budget and oversaw more than 4,800 attorneys and other employees.

As California Attorney General, Kamala fought for families and won a USD20 billion settlement for California homeowners against big banks that were unfairly foreclosing on homes.

"Kamala worked to protect Obamacare, helped win marriage equality for all, defended California's landmark climate change law and won a USD 1.1 billion settlement against a for-profit education company that scammed students and veterans. Kamala also fought for California communities and prosecuted transnational gangs who drove human trafficking, gun smuggling and drug rings," it said.

 

...
Tags: kamala harris, joe biden vp, vice president candidate, us elections, white house race 2020, kamala harris indian relation


Latest From World

A health worker conducts a test at a COVID-19 coronavirus testing centre in the suburb of Northcote in Auckland on August 12, 2020. (AFP)

New Zealand issues stay-at-home orders as COVID-19 makes a comeback

Russian President Vladimir Putin says that a coronavirus vaccine developed in the country has been registered for use and one of his daughters has already been inoculated. (PTI Photo)

Russia has developed COVID-19 vaccine, claims Putin, says his daughter received dose

Trump abruptly escorted from briefing after shooting near White House. (PTI Photo)

Shooting near White House, Trump escorted amid briefing

Senator Marco Rubio speaks during a Senate Intelligence Committee nomination hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. - China on August 10, 2020 sanctioned 11 Americans, including senators Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz, in retaliation for similar US moves against Chinese officials over Beijing's crackdown in Hong Kong. (AFP)

China sanctions 11 Americans in retaliation for US move



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Virus testing drops in the US even as deaths mount

A healthcare worker demonstrates a nasal swab on a patient during a test day at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site. (AP)

H1-B visa restrictions: Democratic lawmakers urge Trump admin to spare medics

Even though the proclamation provides relaxations to the individuals working on the COVID-19 related care and research, they said it is overly restrictive, and limiting the supply of healthcare workers during this crisis puts all Americans at risk. (Representational Image: AFP)

New York schools to open for start of school year

A second grader at Saltillo Primary, walks from the carpool to the school entrance on her way to class for the first day back to school on Thursday morning. (AP)

Shooting near White House, Trump escorted amid briefing

Trump abruptly escorted from briefing after shooting near White House. (PTI Photo)

Trump signs coronavirus relief orders after talks with Congress fail

US President Donald Trump signs executive orders extending coronavirus economic relief, during a news conference in Bedminster, New Jersey. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham