79th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

287,166

8,852

Recovered

140,979

5,129

Deaths

8,107

241

Maharashtra94041445163438 Tamil Nadu3684119333326 Delhi3281012245984 Gujarat21554147431347 Uttar Pradesh116106971321 Rajasthan116008569259 Madhya Pradesh98496729420 West Bengal93283779432 Karnataka6041286269 Bihar5698293434 Andhra Pradesh5247286978 Haryana5209180745 Jammu and Kashmir4346150648 Telangana41111817156 Odisha3140213311 Assam305110985 Punjab2719216755 Kerala216290518 Uttarakhand153775513 Jharkhand14165598 Chhatisgarh12113475 Tripura8661921 Himachal Pradesh4372376 Goa359670 Chandigarh3262855 Manipur304640 Puducherry132550 Nagaland127100 Mizoram8810 Arunachal Pradesh5720 Meghalaya43131 Sikkim1330
World America 12 Jun 2020
World, America

If you catch COVID-19 at a Tump rally, it's on you

AFP
Published Jun 12, 2020, 9:36 am IST
Updated Jun 12, 2020, 9:36 am IST
Donald Trump supporters who attend his election rally must sign a waiver promising not to sue if they catch COVID-19 at the event
US President Donald Trump pumps his fist as he steps off Air Force One upon arrival in Dallas, Texas. (AFP)
Washington: Donald Trump supporters who attend the US president's upcoming election rally must sign a waiver promising not to sue if they catch COVID-19 at the event, according to his campaign website.

The Republican billionaire announced on Wednesday that he would resume his campaign rallies in four states -- Oklahoma, Florida, Arizona and North Carolina -- despite the coronavirus pandemic that continues to rage in the US.

 

More than 113,000 people have died in the country of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, while more than two million cases have been recorded.

In Florida, Arizona and North Carolina, the number of infections has even started to rise again.

Trump supporters must sign a waiver on his campaign website to register for the first of the rallies, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on June 19.

"By clicking register below, you are acknowledging that an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present," the waiver states.

"By attending the Rally, you and any guests voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19 and agree not to hold" the Trump campaign, or any of its affiliates, contractors or employees responsible, it continues.

The page makes no mention of other measures to control spread of the virus, such as wearing masks.

The Tulsa rally has already ignited controversy as America grapples with weeks of unrest and protests against racism and police brutality following the killing of an African-American man, George Floyd, while in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25.

Tulsa was the site of a racist massacre in 1921 when a mob of whites killed hundreds of African Americans in a thriving black neighborhood in the city, while June 19 -- "Juneteenth" -- marks "Freedom Day" celebrating the abolition of slavery in Texas on June 19, 1865.

California senator Kamala Harris, whose name is among those being touted as a possible running mate for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden in November, slammed the rally as a "welcome home party" for white supremacists.

The White House responded Thursday, saying Juneteenth was a "meaningful day" for Trump and that he wanted to use the occasion to share the progress made for black Americans.

Biden has not yet announced a resumption of campaign rallies.

Tags: us president donald trump, coronavirus, covid-19, election rally, campaign rally, us presidential elections
Location: United States, Washington, Seattle


