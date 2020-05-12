49th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

71,339

571

Recovered

23,033

484

Deaths

2,310

16

Maharashtra234014786868 Gujarat85422780513 Tamil Nadu8002205153 Delhi7639251286 Rajasthan40352362115 Madhya Pradesh37851747221 Uttar Pradesh3573175880 West Bengal2063499190 Andhra Pradesh2051105646 Punjab187716831 Telangana127580130 Karnataka90442631 Jammu and Kashmir87942710 Bihar7613776 Haryana73033711 Kerala5204894 Odisha437683 Chandigarh187283 Jharkhand163783 Tripura15120 Uttarakhand68461 Assam63351 Chhatisgarh59490 Himachal Pradesh58353 Meghalaya13101 Puducherry1180 Goa770 Manipur220 Mizoram110 Arunachal Pradesh110
World America 12 May 2020 Pompeo holds concall ...
World, America

Pompeo holds concall with counterparts; focus on cooperation, accountability

PTI
Published May 12, 2020, 3:22 pm IST
Updated May 12, 2020, 3:34 pm IST
Pompeo has discussed the importance of international cooperation, transparency, and accountability in combatting the COVID-19 pandemi
Pompeo holds video conference with counterparts from India. (PTI File Photo)
 Pompeo holds video conference with counterparts from India. (PTI File Photo)

Washington: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has discussed with his counterparts from India, Australia, Brazil, Israel, Japan and South Korea the importance of international cooperation, transparency, and accountability in combatting the COVID-19 pandemic and in addressing its causes.

Pompeo spoke to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Australian foreign minister Marise Payne, Brazilian foreign minister Ernesto Henrique Fraga Araujo, Israeli foreign minister Yisrael Katz, Japanese foreign minister Taro Kono and South Korean foreign minister Kang Kyung-wha, the State Department said in a press release on Monday.

 

"Pompeo and his counterparts discussed the importance of international cooperation, transparency, and accountability in combatting the COVID-19 pandemic and in addressing its causes," State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said.

The US and other countries have raised questions about whether China was fully transparent when the virus first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan last year. But China has denied allegations of a cover up, saying it has been transparent about its efforts to battle the deadly virus.

The virtual meeting of the ministers also discussed collaboration toward preventing future global health crises and reaffirming the importance of the rules-based international order, Ortagus said.

Commenting on the virtual meeting, Jaishankar said it was a broad-based discussion on responding to the challenge posed by the coronavirus and termed it as "productive".

"Conversation covered pandemic response, global health management, medical cooperation, economic recovery and travel norms. Look forward to continuing this engagement," the minister tweeted.

The world has reported over 286,000 deaths and 4,178,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases. The US is currently the worst hit nation with over 80,000 deaths and 1,347,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, according to latest statistics from Johns Hopkins University.

Tags: mike pompeo, s jaishankar, coronavirus, covid-19
Location: United States, Washington


