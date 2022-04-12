World America 12 Apr 2022 U.S. monitoring rise ...
World, America

U.S. monitoring rise in human rights abuses in India: Antony Blinken

REUTERS
Published Apr 12, 2022, 12:12 pm IST
Updated Apr 12, 2022, 12:12 pm IST
Ministers Rajnath Singh and Jaishankar, who spoke after Blinken at the briefing, did not comment on the human rights issue
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin during the fourth U.S.-India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue at the State Department, in Washington, DC. (PTI Photo)
 Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin during the fourth U.S.-India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue at the State Department, in Washington, DC. (PTI Photo)

WASHINGTON: U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States was monitoring what he described as a rise in human rights abuses in India by some officials, in a rare direct rebuke by Washington of New Delhi.

"We regularly engage with our Indian partners on these shared values (of human rights) and to that end, we are monitoring some recent concerning developments in India including a rise in human rights abuses by some government, police and prison officials," Blinken said on Monday in a joint press briefing with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and India's Defense Minister Rajnath Singh.

 

Blinken did not elaborate. Singh and Jaishankar, who spoke after Blinken at the briefing, did not comment on the human rights issue.

Blinken's remarks came days after U.S. Representative Ilhan Omar questioned the alleged reluctance of the U.S. government to criticize Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government on human rights.

"What does Modi need to do to India’s Muslim population before we will stop considering them a partner in peace?" Omar, who belongs to President Joe Biden's Democratic Party, said last week.

 

Modi's critics say his Hindu nationalist ruling party has fostered religious polarization since coming to power in 2014.

Since Modi came to power, right-wing Hindu groups have launched attacks on minorities claiming they are trying to prevent religious conversions. Several Indian states have passed or are considering anti-conversion laws that challenge the constitutionally protected right to freedom of belief.

In 2019, the government passed a citizenship law that critics said undermined India's secular constitution by excluding Muslim migrants from neighbouring countries. The law was meant to grant Indian nationality to Buddhists, Christians, Hindus, Jains, Parsis and Sikhs who fled Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan before 2015.

 

In the same year, soon after his 2019 re-election win, Modi's government revoked the special status of Kashmir in a bid to fully integrate the Muslim-majority region with the rest of the country. To keep a lid on protests, the administration detained many Kashmir political leaders and sent many more paramilitary police and soldiers to the Himalayan region also claimed by Pakistan.

The BJP recently banned wearing the hijab in classrooms in Karnataka state. Hardline Hindu groups later demanded such restrictions in more Indian states.

...
Tags: human rights abuses, antony blinken, human rights abuses in india
Location: United States, Washington


Related Stories

India, US natural partners: PM Modi

Latest From World

Sri Lankans demanding president Gotabaya Rajapaksa resign over the debt-ridden country's worst economic crisis protest in the rain outside the president's office in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, April 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

Sri Lanka announces default on all external debt

A policeman examinares the corpse of a man killed during the war with Russia in Bucha, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, April 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Mayor: More than 10,000 civilians dead in Ukraine port city

23rd prime minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif. (AFP)

Shehbaz Sharif sworn-in as new Prime Minister of Pakistan

Supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party of dismissed Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan, take part in a rally in his support in Peshawar on April 10, 2022. (Abdul MAJEED / AFP)

Imran Khan thanks supporters for protesting against 'US-backed' regime in Pakistan



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
 

Yadadri all set for inaugural

Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri. (Photo: DC/Deepak Deshpande)
 

RRR brings mojo back to Tollywood after two years

Director S.S. Rajamouli's long-awaited ‘RRR’ hit the screens on Friday to packed houses, the biggest release after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Air traveller wins Rs 1 lakh compensation from IndiGo

The court ordered IndiGo to pay the petitioner Rs 1 lakh as compensation for the ‘hardship and mental agony’ he faced. It also asked IndiGo to refund the amount paid extra towards alternative travel tickets, as well as pay Rs 20,000 towards costs of litigation. — Reuters
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

U.S. Senate unanimously condemns Putin as war criminal

Russian President Vladimir Putin (AP)

Biden says Putin considering using chemical, biological weapons in Ukraine

US President Joe Biden (AP)

Indian student shot dead in Canada, EAM Jaishankar expresses condolences

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed grief at the killing (ANI)

Biden hits Russia with new sanctions, says Putin 'chose' war

President Joe Biden speaks about the Russian invasion of Ukraine in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. (AP)

United States expresses displeasure at Russia oil deals

White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Friday, March 18, 2022, in Washington. (AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->