World America 12 Mar 2020 US restricts passeng ...
World, America

US restricts passenger travel from 26 European nations over covid19

AP
Published Mar 12, 2020, 10:37 am IST
Updated Mar 12, 2020, 10:44 am IST
After days of playing down the coronavirus threat, Trump blamed Europe for not acting quickly enough to address the “foreign virus”
President Donald Trump speaks in an address to the nation from the Oval Office at the White House about the coronavirus. AP photo
 President Donald Trump speaks in an address to the nation from the Oval Office at the White House about the coronavirus. AP photo

Washington: Taking dramatic action, President Donald Trump announced Wednesday he is sharply restricting passenger travel from 26 European nations to the U.S. and moving to ease the economic cost of a viral pandemic that is roiling global financial markets and disrupting the daily lives of Americans.

Trump, in a rare Oval Office address to the nation, said the month-long restriction on travel would begin late Friday, at midnight. After days of playing down the coronavirus threat, he blamed Europe for not acting quickly enough to address the “foreign virus” and claimed that U.S. clusters were “seeded” by European travellers.

 

“We made a lifesaving move with early action on China,” Trump said. “Now we must take the same action with Europe.”

Trump said the restrictions won’t apply to the United Kingdom, and there would be exemptions for “Americans who have undergone appropriate screenings.” He said the U.S. would monitor the situation to determine if travel could be reopened earlier.

The State Department followed Trump’s remarks by issuing an extraordinary global health advisory cautioning U.S. citizens to “reconsider travel abroad” due to the virus and associated quarantines and restrictions.

Trump spoke after days of confusion in Washington and in the face of mounting calls on the president to demonstrate greater leadership. At times, though, his remarks contributed to the uncertainty.

While Trump said all European travel would be cut off, Homeland Security officials later clarified that the new travel restrictions would apply only to most foreign nationals who have been in the “Schengen Area” at any point for 14 days prior to their scheduled arrival to the United States. The area includes France, Italy, German, Greece, Austria, Belgium and others, and the White House said the zone has the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases outside of mainland China.

The restrictions don’t apply to legal permanent residents, immediate family of U.S. citizens or others “identified in the proclamation” signed by Trump.

And Trump misspoke when he said the prohibitions would “not only apply to the tremendous amount of trade and cargo, but various other things.” The official proclamation released after Trump spoke made clear it applies to people, not goods and cargo.

The Oval Office address represented an abrupt shift in tone from a president who has repeatedly sought to play down the severity of the virus outbreak. Many Americans shared a similar mindset in recent weeks, but the grueling events of Wednesday changed the mood: Communities canceled public events nationwide, universities moved to cancel in-person classes, and families grappled with the impact of disruptions to public schools. The number of confirmed cases of the infection topped 1,000 in the U.S. and the World Health Organization declared the global crisis is now a pandemic.

...
Tags: us coronavirus, us coronavirus quarantine, donald trump, covid-19


Related Stories

Life turns upside down for Indian Americans in US

Latest From World

Elizabeth Schneider (AFP)

'Don't panic' says US woman who recovered from coronavirus

Men load up a newly bought refrigerator onto a truck in Havana, Cuba on monday, March 9, 2020

Cuba hit by tough US sanctions, struggles for basics

Democratic presidential candidate, Sen. Bernie Sanders, speaks to reporters on wednesday, March 11, 2020 (AP)

Bernie Sanders will go ahead with presidential campaign

Workers from a Servpro disaster recovery team wearing protective suits and respirators are given supplies as they line up before entering the Life Care Center in Kirkland, Wash., to begin cleaning and disinfecting the facility. AP photo

Coronavirus a pandemic, needs urgent action: WHO



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

How many labs in India can test Coronavirus?

Representational image (PTI)
 

‘Don’t give a damn’: Sanchaita fights uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju to claim legacy

Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju, daughter of the late Ananda Gajapathi Raju, is at odds with her uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju over her appointment as chairperson of the Simhachalam temple trust.
 

Savitribai Phule one of Google Assistant’s 12 global woman shakti icons

A Google doodle that celebrated Savitribai Phule's 186th birth anniversary on January 3, 2017. (Photo | Google)
 

Separate baggage belt at Delhi airport for passengers from coronavirus hit countries

Representational image (PTI)
 

What happens to Lord Jagannath's money in Yes Bank?

Jagannath temple, Puri (Twitter photo)
 

Data privacy may face threat as US Bill targets online child sex abuse

Civil rights advocates warn that the “backdoor” access that the bill would provide could be exploited by hackers and authoritarian governments. (Photo | Flickr - djandyw.com)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Trump not tested for Covid19, remains in excellent health, White House says

US President Donald Trump speaks about the COVID-19 (coronavirus) alongside Vice President Mike Pence and members of the Coronavirus Task Force in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington. AFP Photo

US goes into shutdown mode to arrest coronavirus spread

Empty shelves for hand sanitizers seen at a store in New York City. There are now 20 confirmed coronavirus cases in the cFP)

Canada reports first fatality in Covid19

AFP Photo

Life turns upside down for Indian Americans in US

The Amazon headquarters sits virtually empty on March 10, 2020 in downtown Seattle, Washington. In response to the coronavirus outbreak, Amazon recommended all employees in its Seattle office to work from home, leaving much of downtown nearly void of people. The Amazon Spheres conservatory, located on the Amazon campus, serves as an employee lounge and workspace. (AFP)

US issues advisory against travel on cruise ships after virus toll touches 21

Carrying multiple people who have tested positive for COVID-19, the Grand Princess maintains a holding pattern about 30 miles off the coast of San Francisco. AP photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham