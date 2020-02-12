World America 12 Feb 2020 Trump-Modi join mutu ...
World, America

Trump-Modi join mutual admiration club ahead of US President's India visit

PTI
Published Feb 12, 2020, 10:26 am IST
Updated Feb 12, 2020, 10:26 am IST
He (Modi) is a great gentleman and I look forward to going to India. So, we'll be going at the end of the month
Donald Trump PTI photo
 Donald Trump PTI photo

US President Donald Trump has said that he is looking forward to his first visit to India later this month and indicated that the two countries may sign a trade deal.

At the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Donald Trump is slated to travel to India on February 24 and 25. In addition to New Delhi, he will stop in Ahmedabad in Gujarat to address a joint public meeting with PM Modi at a stadium.

 

"He (Modi) is a great gentleman and I look forward to going to India. So, we'll be going at the end of the month," President Trump told reporters in his Oval Office, a day after the White House announced dates of his anticipated India trip.

Responding to a question, the president indicated that he is willing to sign a trade deal with India if it is the right one.

"They (Indians) want to do something and we'll see... if we can make the right deal, (we) will do it," said President Trump, a fortnight ahead of his visit to the country as the 45th US president.

India's new Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu told news agency Press Trust of India that Trump's forthcoming visit is a "reflection of the strong personal rapport" between President Trump and Prime Minister Modi.

"It also demonstrates their strong desire to take the relationship to new heights," said Mr Sandhu, who had presented his credentials to Donald Trump in Oval Office last week.

Over the last three years, President Trump and PM Modi have developed a personal friendship and in 2019, the duo met four times including their joint address before a strong 50,000 crowd of Indian-Americans in Houston.

This year, they have spoken over the phone on two occasions, including the one over the weekend.

"Just spoke with Prime Minister Modi," Donald Trump told reporters on Tuesday in response to a question on his India visit.

Excited to travel to India later this month, said President Trump referring to his conversation with PM Modi during which the Prime Minister apparently told him about the hundreds and thousands of Indians who would be there to welcome him in Ahmedabad.

President Trump jokingly told reporters that now he will "not feel good" about the size of the crowd that he addresses in the US which is usually between 40,000 to 50,000.

"He (Modi) said we will have millions and millions of people. My only problem is that last night we probably had 40 or 50,000 people... I'm not going to feel so good... There will be five to seven million people just from the airport to the new stadium (in Ahmedabad)," Donald Trump said.

"And you know (it) is the largest stadium in the world. He's (Modi) building it now. It's almost complete and it''s the largest in the world," President Trump said.

The two leaders are expected to joint address a massive public rally at the newly build Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Being built at an estimated cost of USD 100 million, the Motera Stadium with a seating capacity of 100,000 spectators will be the world''s largest cricket stadium overtaking the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia.

...
Tags: donald trump, trump india visit, modi-trump


Latest From World

Technicians work on a second generation disinfection robot in a technological company in Qingdao, eastern China's Shandong Province. AP photo

Coronavirus death toll in China crosses 1,100

Cornel West meets with supporters of Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., at a primary night election rally in Manchester, N.H.AP photo

US elections 2020: Sanders holds narrow lead over Buttigieg in New Hampshire

AP Photo

UN seeks help from international community to tackle desert locust attack in Africa

A handout picture provided by the Iranian presidency on February 11, 2020, shows President Hassan Rouhani delivering a speech during commemorations marking 41 years since the Islamic Revolution. AFP Photo

Amid high tension, Iran remembers 1979 Islamic revolution



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite review: A noteworthy Note 10!

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite is a hark back to Galaxy Note devices of yesteryear and this is because of the flat display found here.
 

Deccan Chronicle interviews Director and GM Mr Ripu Bajwa of Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies offers a holistic and robust data protection portfolio helping businesses to better protect their data as well as monetize it, enabling them to deliver better business outcomes.
 

Watch: An up-close look at the Galaxy Z Flip

Check out the video below to see how the Galaxy Z Flip bends the law of physics with a stylish and compact form factor that fits into the palm of your hand.
 

Watch: Hands-on with the Galaxy S20 and its game-changing camera

The Galaxy S20 and S20+’s displays include a 10MP selfie camera, while the S20 Ultra boasts a 40MP lens.
 

Deccan Chronicle's ultimate Valentine's Day tech gift guide

With teddy bears and roses being passe, here are some tech gifts to spicen up the mood.
 

Instagram's ‘Unlabel India’ campaign to enable youth to express themselves safely

The campaign builds over the successes of the ‘Unlabel’ content series that was launched last year by Instagram and Yuvaa. (Photo: MediaBrief)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

US elections 2020: Sanders holds narrow lead over Buttigieg in New Hampshire

Cornel West meets with supporters of Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., at a primary night election rally in Manchester, N.H.AP photo

Trump proposes 21% cut in foreign aid, cuts safety net programs

President Donald Trump holds hands with first lady Melania Trump as they take their seats after he spoke at the Governors' Ball on Sunday in the East Room of the White House in Washington. AP photo

Warren says she’s best positioned to beat Trump

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks during a campaign event at Rundlett Middle School on Sundayin Concord, N.H. AP Photo

Buttigieg wins delayed Iowa count, Sanders to contest result

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg speaks to an audience during a campaign rally, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Dover, New Hampshire. (AP)

China gets 100 million dollars US aid to fight Coronavirus

Mike Pompeo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham