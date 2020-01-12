World America 12 Jan 2020 Outgoing Indian envo ...
World, America

Outgoing Indian envoy, ‘captain of India-US relationship’, meets Trump

ANI
Published Jan 12, 2020, 3:44 pm IST
Updated Jan 12, 2020, 3:44 pm IST
US Chief of Protocol Can Henderson hosted a rare reception for Shringla at the Blair House.
Outgoing Indian Ambassador to the US Harsh Vardhan Shringla called on US President Donald Trump at the Oval Office in White House on Saturday and thanked him for his "steadfast support" for strengthening the India-US strategic partnership. (Photo: ANI)
 Outgoing Indian Ambassador to the US Harsh Vardhan Shringla called on US President Donald Trump at the Oval Office in White House on Saturday and thanked him for his "steadfast support" for strengthening the India-US strategic partnership. (Photo: ANI)

Washington DC: Outgoing Indian Ambassador to the US Harsh Vardhan Shringla called on US President Donald Trump at the Oval Office in White House on Saturday and thanked him for his "steadfast support" for strengthening the India-US strategic partnership.

Shringla is set to be the next Foreign Secretary of India.

 

Ahead of his visit to New Delhi, Ambassador Alice Wells, Acting Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia, described Mr Shringla as the "Captain of India-US relationship."

Wells also said that Shringla would play an important part in the India-US relations to achieve its potential.

US Chief of Protocol Can Henderson hosted a rare reception for Shringla at the Blair House. A reception at this venue for an outgoing envoy is normally reserved only for a few countries and India became one of them.

On December 23, Shringla was appointed as the next Foreign Secretary of India. He will succeed Vijay Keshav Gokhale who completes his two-year term on January 28. Shringla will assume his new post the next day.

...
Tags: us, india, donald trump, harsh vardhan shringla, white house
Location: United States, Washington


Latest From World

Nepal is drafting a new policy

To maintain ties, Nepal to bar NGOs from running programmes opposed by India, China

Queen Elizabeth II will host a showdown meeting with Prince Harry on Monday in an attempt to solve the crisis triggered by his bombshell announcement that he and wife Meghan were stepping back from the royal frontline. (Photo: Kensington Royal)

Queen Elizabeth to hold crisis meeting after Harry, Meghan's announcement

US Capitol dome in Washington. AP photo

What to watch ahead of Trump’s Senate trial

Candles sit in front of a picture of a victim at a candlelight vigil to remember those killed in the Ukraine plane crash, at the gate of Amri Kabir University in Tehran, Iran. AP photo

Iran faces growing discontent from people after Ukraine plane confession



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tokyo Olympics athletes worried eco-friendly beds could curtail their sex life

Beds made of cardboards for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Village are displayed in Tokyo. AFP photo
 

When Djokovic was distracted by a sick woman in stands

Novak Djokovic of Serbia signs autographs after his mens singles match against Denis Shapovalov of Canada at the ATP Cup tennis tournament in Sydney on Froday. AFP photo
 

Panasonic launches breakthrough tech that has to be seen to be believed

The VR glasses are designed to be compact and lightweight.
 

This tech ensures your premature ejaculation days are a thing of the past

Morari introduced a one-use smart band-aid for the taint. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

HiFuture TidyBuds Pro review: Monster charging case, also a mini power bank

The HiFuture TidyBuds Pro are one of the most unique looking earbuds we have seen of late, shaped roughly like the oxford comma.
 

Instead of announcing PS5 at CES, Sony reveals mind-bending car

The Sony Vision-S concept vehicle features a total of 33 sensors and this includes CMOS and ToF sensors that are embedded inside the car itself. (Photo: Mashable)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

What to watch ahead of Trump’s Senate trial

US Capitol dome in Washington. AP photo

Pelosi to send impeachment to Senate for historic trial

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., arrives at the Capitol in Washington. AP photo

'It's sad': Donald Trump on Harry, Meghan quitting royal family

President Donald Trump on Friday called Prince Harry and his wife Meghan's decision to quit their roles in the British royal family

'Delegation that epitomises the dark arts...': India slams Pak at UN

India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Syed Akbaruddin, on Thursday (local time) lambasted Pakistan for peddling false narrative on New Delhi and said there are no

House to vote on restraining Trump’s actions against Iran

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., arrives to meet with other House Democrats on the morning following Iranian attacks on bases in Iraq housing US troops, at the Capitol in Washington. AP
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham