World America 11 Dec 2019 'I am inevitabl ...
World, America

'I am inevitable': Trump campaign has US President as super villain Thanos

ANI
Published Dec 11, 2019, 1:57 pm IST
Updated Dec 11, 2019, 1:57 pm IST
This comes as the House Democrats has fast-tracked proceeding in a bid to impeach Trump.
The 21-second clip shared by Trump War Room shows Trump as Thanos saying "I am inevitable" before snapping his fingers, causing Democratic House leadership to disintegrate in the manner of the climax of "Infinity War". (Photo: ANI)
 The 21-second clip shared by Trump War Room shows Trump as Thanos saying "I am inevitable" before snapping his fingers, causing Democratic House leadership to disintegrate in the manner of the climax of "Infinity War". (Photo: ANI)

Washington: In a bizarre move, Donald Trump's campaign has depicted US president as Thanos, the villain of Avengers film franchise.

The 21-second clip shared by Trump War Room shows Trump as Thanos saying "I am inevitable" before snapping his fingers, causing Democratic House leadership to disintegrate in the manner of the climax of "Infinity War".

 

This comes as the House Democrats has fast-tracked proceeding in a bid to impeach Trump. The impeachment inquiry was launched by the House Democrats back in September after a phone call made by Trump to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky for allegedly asking to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

"House Democrats can push their sham impeachment all they want. President Trump's re-election is inevitable," the account tweeted.

However, the depiction which was supposed to be light-hearted did not go well with the people. The campaign's move seems to have backfired after people pointed out that in the movie Thanos had lost.

"Did you watch the movie??? This is the snap that doesn't work because Iron Man stole the Infinity Stones moments before," a user asked.

"The Trump campaign is now comparing the President to Thanos, the genocidal villain from The Avengers. This is bizarre. Even for them. (And they leave out the part where Thanos loses in the end)," another user tweeted.

"You've made Trump a supervillain and depicted him in the scene where his plan to kill everyone in the universe falls apart due to his arrogance and incompetence," a Twitterati replied.

"It's good the president identifies with the character that commits universal genocide," another Twitter user wrote.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: donald trump, white house, infintiy war, volodymyr zelensky, trump impeachment
Location: United States, District of Columbia


Latest From World

Saeed is the founder of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), or the Army of the Pure, a militant group blamed by the United States and India for the four-day Mumbai siege, in which 160 people were killed. The dead also included several foreigners, including Americans. (Photo: File)

Mumbai 26/11 attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed charged by Pak court with terror financing

Pak PM asks international community to press India to lift restrictions in Kashmir

Over five years, between May 2009 and June 2013, the 50-year-old GP assaulted six patients of the Mawney Medical Centre in east London, including some as young as 11. (Photo: UK Police)

Indian-origin doctor used cancer fears to sexually assault women in UK: Cops

The Pentagon later confirmed the Reuters report about aviation students and added the move would also affect infantry personnel and all other Saudi training, other than classroom training. Such coursework, which includes English-language classes, will continue. (Photo: File)

US grounds Saudi pilots, halts military training after base shooting



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

As part of sweeping reforms, Saudi ends gender-segregated entrances for restaurants

Restaurants in Saudi Arabia will no longer need to maintain entrances segregated by sex, the authorities said on Sunday, further eroding some of the world’s strictest social rules as sweeping reforms take hold. (Photo: File)
 

PM Modi's tweet on LS elections 2019 bags India's 'Golden Tweet' of 2019

PM Modi’s “sab ka saath, sabka vikas” tweet celebrating the Bharatiya Janata Party's re-election victory in 2019 was the most retweeted and liked tweet of the year, making it the "Golden Tweet" in India. (Photo: File)
 

Bianca Andreescu wins Lou Marsh Trophy, becomes Canada athlete of year

Bianca Andreescu was awarded the Lou Marsh Trophy as Canada’s athlete of the year on Monday, capping a remarkable year in which the teenager became the country’s first tennis Grand Slam singles champion with her U.S Open triumph. (Photo:Twitter)
 

What does the four-year ban on Russia mean for them

Russia would be banned for four years from the Olympic and Paralympic Summer and Winter Games. That rules an official Russian team out of Tokyo 2020 and the Beijing Winter Olympics of 2022. (Photo: AFP)
 

Snake enters ground, interrupts Ranji cricket match

A snake entered into the Devineni Venkata Ramana Praneetha Ground, interrupting the Ranji Trophy match between Andhra and Vidarbha here on Monday. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Bose NC 700 review: Perfection, refined!

The Bose NC 700 is built around a stainless steel headband that feature a matte finish and they beautifully transition from a flat to cylindrical shape.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

US grounds Saudi pilots, halts military training after base shooting

The Pentagon later confirmed the Reuters report about aviation students and added the move would also affect infantry personnel and all other Saudi training, other than classroom training. Such coursework, which includes English-language classes, will continue. (Photo: File)

'Was like firecrackers going off': Cop among 6 killed in New Jersey gunbattle

Dozens of bystanders pressed against the police barrier to capture the action on their cellphones, some whooping when bursts of fire could be heard. (Photo: AP)

'Abuse of power, obstruction': Charges unveiled against Trump impeachment

Democrats announced formal charges against President Donald Trump on Tuesday that accuse him of abusing power and obstructing Congress, making him only the third US president in history to face impeachment. (Photo: File)

US athlete Pete Frates who inspired ‘ice bucket challenge’ dies at 34

A one-time college athlete from the Boston area, Pete Frates’ struggle with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, was one of the inspirations behind the ice bucket challenge which took social media by storm in 2014. (Photo: AP)

'Dangerous turn...': US commission for sanctions against Shah over Citizenship bill

Shah while introducing the bill had made it clear that people belonging to any religion should not have any fear under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government as he asserted that the bill will give relief to those minorities who have been living a painful life after facing persecution in neighbouring countries. (Photo: FIle)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham