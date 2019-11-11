World America 11 Nov 2019 Bolivia's Presi ...
World, America

Bolivia's President Evo Morales resigns amid election-fraud allegations

AP
Published Nov 11, 2019, 8:55 am IST
Updated Nov 11, 2019, 8:55 am IST
The decision came after a day of fast-moving developments, including an offer from Morales to hold a new election.
"I am sending my resignation letter to the Legislative Assembly of Bolivia," the 60-year-old socialist leader said. (Photo'; File)
 "I am sending my resignation letter to the Legislative Assembly of Bolivia," the 60-year-old socialist leader said. (Photo'; File)

La Paz: Bolivian President Evo Morales resigned Sunday under mounting pressure from the military and the public after his re-election victory triggered weeks of fraud allegations and deadly protests. The decision came after a day of fast-moving developments, including an offer from Morales to hold a new election.

But the crisis deepened dramatically when the country's military chief went on national television to call on him to step down. "I am sending my resignation letter to the Legislative Assembly of Bolivia," the 60-year-old socialist leader said.

 

He added: "I ask you to stop attacking the brothers and sisters, stop burning and attacking." Before Morales had even finished his statement, car horns began sounding in La Paz and other cities, and people took to the streets to celebrate, waving Bolivian flags and setting off fireworks.

Morales was the first member of Bolivia's indigenous population to become president and was in power for 13 years and nine months, the longest term in the country's history. But his claim to have won a fourth term last month set off unrest that left three people dead and over 100 injured in clashes between his supporters and opponents. Earlier in the day Sunday, the Organization of American States said in a preliminary report that it had found a "heap of observed irregularities" in the Oct. 20 election and that a new vote should be held. Morale agreed to that. But within hours, military chief Gen.

Williams Kaliman made it clear that would not be sufficient. "After analysing the situation of internal conflict, we ask the president to resign, allowing peace to be restored and stability to be maintained for the good of our Bolivia," Kaliman said. The leadership crisis escalated in the hours leading up Morales' resignation. Two government ministers in charge of mines and hydrocarbons, the Chamber of Deputies president and three other pro-government legislators announced their resignations. Some said opposition supporters had threatened their families.

In addition, the head of Bolivia's Supreme Electoral Tribunal stepped down after the OAS findings were released. Also, the attorney general's office said it would investigate the tribunal's judges for alleged fraud. Morales was first elected in 2006 and went on to preside over a commodities-fed economic boom in South America's poorest country.

The former leader of a coca growers union, he paved roads, sent Bolivia's first satellite into space and curbed inflation. But many who were once excited by his fairy-tale rise have grown wary of his reluctance to leave power. He ran for a fourth term after refusing to abide by the results of a referendum that upheld term limits for the president.

He was able to run because Bolivia's constitutional court disallowed such limits. After the Oct. 20 vote, Morales declared himself the outright winner even before official results indicated he obtained just enough support to avoid a runoff with opposition leader and former President Carlos Mesa. A 24-hour lapse in releasing results fuelled suspicions of vote-rigging.

The OAS sent a team to look into the election. Its preliminary recommendations included holding a new contest with a new electoral body. "Mindful of the heap of observed irregularities, it's not possible to guarantee the integrity of the numbers and give certainty of the results," the OAS said in a statement. During the unrest, protesters torched the headquarters of local electoral tribunal offices and set up roadblocks that paralyzed parts of Bolivia. Pressure on Morales increased ominously on Saturday when police on guard outside Bolivia's presidential palace abandoned their posts and police retreated to their barracks in at least three cities.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: evo morales, fraud, carlos mesa
Location: Bolivia, La Paz


Latest From World

In a speech Tuesday, Trump said the US got al-Baghdadi, then got

'We know where he is': Trump says US on hunt for new Islamic State's leader

Anez assumption of presidency comes shortly after Bolivian lawmakers revealed they lacked a majority to formally approve ousted President Evo Morales' resignation, Sputnik reported. (Photo: ANI)

Bolivia's Opposition lawmaker Jeanine Anez declares herself interim president

She spoke in an interview with AFP on the eve of her departure from North America where she has spent almost three months. (Photo: File)

Donald Trump ‘so extreme’ on climate he’s waking people up, says Greta Thunberg

US President Donald Trump (Photo:AP)

US top court to examine ‘Dreamers’ programme that Donald Trump wants axed



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

4 Indian firms including Tata, Adani in race for Rs 25K crore chopper deal for Navy

The strategic partnership model envisages tie-up between Indian and foreign firms leading to the acquisition of niche technologies and setting up of modern production facilities in India. (Photo: ANI)
 

Apple is going to kill the iPhone, AR glasses are the next big thing

Apple has already integrated AR features in existing iPhones through apps that use the phone’s camera to measure object dimensions.
 

It was hurting me badly: Shweta Tiwari on her second marriage with Abhinav Kohli

Shweta Tiwari and Abhinav Kohli. (Photo: Twitter)
 

5 best smartphones to buy right now under Rs 20,000

The Redmi Note 8 Pro is the latest in a long line of immensely popular value for money devices of the Redmi Note series.
 

Photo: Deepika Padukone falls sick after enjoying 'too much' at her bestie's wedding

Deepika Padukone. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Bigg Boss 13: Paras' GF Akanksha is reason behind his grudge with Sidharth Shukla?

Sidharth Shukla, Paras Chhabra and Akanksha Puri. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Ayodhya verdict: Indian-Americans laud Supreme Court's decision

The Indian-American community on Saturday lauded the Supreme Court's historic verdict in the Ayodhya case, saying the decision in the decades-old land dispute is equally a victory for both Hindus and Muslims. (Photo: File)

US court refuses to strike down work permits for H-1B visa workers' spouses

In a temporary relief to thousands of Indians living in America, a US court has refused to strike down, for the time being, an Obama-era rule that allowed spouses of H-1B visa holders to work in America. (Photo: Representational Image/ File)

Woman from Las Vegas found in desert after harrowing, weeklong kidnapping

Authorities say a suburban Las Vegas woman dragged to California by father-and-daughter kidnappers has been found alive after a harrowing, weeklong kidnapping where she was raped, robbed and left for dead in the desert. (Photo: File)

No agreement on China tariff rollback: Trump

Amid a steady stream of conflicting reports, Trump's remarks appeared to push back against Beijing's claims that the two sides had agreed to remove tariffs in stages as part of a partial deal announced last month. (Photo: File)

Canadian woman told her French not 'good enough' for Quebec residency

Emilie Dubois, 31, has lived in the mainly French-speaking province since 2012, completed her doctoral thesis at Laval University in Quebec City in French, started a small business in the province and even passed a language test. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham