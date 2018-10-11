search on deccanchronicle.com
World, America

Saudi crown prince targeted journalist Jamal Khashoggi, ordered operation: Report

AFP
Published Oct 11, 2018, 11:00 am IST
Updated Oct 11, 2018, 11:00 am IST
Khashoggi, a US resident and a critic of the Saudi Arabia regime, disappeared after entering Istanbul on Oct 2.
US has demanded answers from Saudi Arabia over the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. (Photo: File/AP)
Washington: Saudi Arabia’s crown prince and de facto ruler ordered an operation targeting journalist and US resident Jamal Khashoggi, who has been missing for more than a week, The Washington Post reported Wednesday citing US intelligence intercepts.

Khashoggi -- a US resident and one of the more outspoken critics of the regime of King Salman and his son, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman -- disappeared after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2, and Turkish officials suspect he was murdered.

 

The Post, a newspaper to which Khashoggi contributed, cited unnamed US officials as saying that Saudi officials had been heard discussing a plan to lure Khashoggi from the US state of Virginia, where he resided, and detain him.

Also Read: Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi ‘killed’ inside consulate in Istanbul: sources

The paper quoted several of Khashoggi’s friends as saying that senior Saudi officials had approached him offering protection, or even a high-level government job, if he returned home -- but that Khashoggi was sceptical of the offers.

State Department deputy spokesman Robert Palladino earlier insisted that the United States had no forewarning of any concrete threat to Khashoggi.

“Although I can’t go into intelligence matters, I can definitively say that we had no knowledge in advance of Khashoggi’s disappearance,” Palladino told reporters.

The case has sparked outrage from human rights and journalism groups and threatens to harm ties between Saudi Arabia and the United States, which has demanded answers from the kingdom over the disappearance of Khashoggi.

Tags: jamal khashoggi killed, journalist jamal khashoggi, us-saudi arabia
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington




