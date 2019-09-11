World America 11 Sep 2019 Strong disagreement: ...
Strong disagreement: Trump fires national security chief John Bolton

Published Sep 11, 2019, 9:25 am IST
Updated Sep 11, 2019, 9:25 am IST
'I asked John for his resignation, which was given to me this morning,' Trump said.
Washington: President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced he has fired his hawkish national security advisor John Bolton, saying he disagreed "strongly" with his positions.

"I asked John for his resignation, which was given to me this morning," Trump announced on Twitter. "I informed John Bolton last night that his services are no longer needed at the White House." Trump said he would name a replacement next week.

 

