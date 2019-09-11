World America 11 Sep 2019 9/11: 'Twin Tow ...
World, America

9/11: 'Twin Towers didn't collapse due to fire,' say conspiracy theorists

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 11, 2019, 3:12 pm IST
Updated Sep 11, 2019, 3:16 pm IST
WTC7 has been subject to many conspiracy theories as it fell to the ground without actually being hit by a plane.
Government officials in 2008 stated that the building fell due to "uncontrolled building fires". However, researchers have dismissed these findings. (Photo: File | Youtube Screengrab)
 Government officials in 2008 stated that the building fell due to "uncontrolled building fires". However, researchers have dismissed these findings. (Photo: File | Youtube Screengrab)

New York: On September 11, 2001, 2,996 people were killed during one of the deadliest attacks in American history.

The timeline of the 9/11 series of collapse of the World Trade Centre (WTC) buildings is as follows:

 

8:45 AM: a hijacked American passenger--Boeing 767 crashed into the north tower of the WTC in New York.

The aircraft loaded with 20,000 gallons of jet fuel struck near the 80th floor of the 110- storey skyscraper.

8:59 AM: a second Boeing 767-- United Airlines flight hit near the 60th floor of the south tower.

9:59 AM: The south tower collapsed before the north tower within 10 seconds.

10:28 AM: The north tower collapsed to the ground.

However, a third tower, Tower Seven (WTC7) has been subject to many conspiracy theories as it fell to the ground without actually being hit by a plane.

The 47- storey third tower, located 110 m away from WTC fell to the ground seven hours after the Twin Towers.

Government officials in 2008 stated that the building fell due to "uncontrolled building fires". However, researchers have dismissed these findings, Express UK reported.

An extensive 4-year-study done by professors at the university of Alaska using four very complex computer models suggests that the "fire did no cause the collapse."

The primary conclusion from their report states that fire did not cause the collapse of WTC 7 on 9/11, contrary to the conclusions of National Institute of standards and technology (NIST) and private engineering firms that studied the collapse.

The secondary conclusion suggested that the collapse of WTC 7 was a global failure involving "near simultaneous failure of every column in the building."

Robert Korol, a leading conspiracy theorist, a civil engineer and author of architects and engineer for 9/11 truth, also dismissed the official findings and claimed that the the destruction of the twin towers was caused  by "controlled demolition"

According to Korol, "it didn't make sense" how the towers collapsed. "Indeed, neither before  nor since 9/11 have fires cause a total collapse of a steel- framed high rise -- nor has any other natural event, with the exception of 1985 Mexico City earthquake  which toppled storey office building, Express UK reported.

Controlled demolition is a procedure whereby explosives or other devices are used to bring down a structure intentionally.

Another point of contention made by the professor was that the fires would not have been strong enough to burn through the steel structures.

He said, "The fires were on the upper floors, there's little chance the heat would have spread down and caused the steel columns or connectors or floor beams, to sufficiently weaken and collapse in the twin towers."

He also said they were treated with a fire retardant which would have insulated them.

The NIST in charge of the official report had concluded fire to be the reason of the collapse of twin towers.

...
Tags: 9/11, twin towers, conspiracy theory
Location: United States, New York, New York


Latest From World

The tension between Iran and the US has been soaring since the day US President Donald Trump decided to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal. (Photo: AP)

Iran rebuffs US talk of Trump-Rouhani meeting

The Afghan people are marking a century of independence this year and

India backs UN's call for direct talks between Afghan govt, Taliban

During Muharram, stalls were set up in different parts of the city to offer milk, juices and cold water to the participants of the holy month’s processions. (Photo: AFP)

In Pakistan, milk touches Rs 140 per litre mark, costlier than petrol

According to the Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council, which released two lists that include seafood products and anti-cancer drugs. (Photo: AFP)

China releases tariffs exemption list for 16 categories of US products



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Apple iPhone 11 Pro is absolutely horrible for entire tech industry

iPhone launches have been pretty stale since the last few years.
 

Mi Band 4 put to shame? Huami launches Amazfit GTR 47.2 mm with better specs

GTR 47.2 mm comes with 12 different sports modes including several variations of running, cycling, swimming, mountaineering, trail running and workout.
 

Prez, PM extend wishes on Onam; Keralites celebrate with lavish feast & floral decks

(Photo: File)
 

Over 2700 gifts received by PM to be auctioned from Sep 14

Over 1,800 gifts received by the prime minister were sold in a fortnight-long auction that began in January this year. (Photo: ANI)
 

Mathura: PM Modi extends helping hand to rag-pickers segregate plastic from waste

At the event, Modi also exchanged pleasantries with a couple of women rag pickers. (Photo: ANI)
 

Indians most satisfied with boss, employees globally claim they are better at job

Millennial (73 per cent) and Gen Z (70 per cent) employees are most confident they could do their boss's job better, the Workforce Institute at Kronos Incorporated and Future Workplace survey revealed. (Photo: Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

US mother charged after teenage son weighing 19 kg dies of severe malnutrition

She's being held on a USD 35,000 bond and is due back in court on September 18. (Representational Image)

Indian IT company faces lawsuit in US over 'discrimination against non-Indians'

Happiest Minds employs over 2,400 individuals worldwide and approximately 200 individuals in the US. (Representational Image)

Strong disagreement: Trump fires national security chief John Bolton

Trump said: 'I informed John Bolton last night that his services are no longer needed at the White House'. Trump said he would name a replacement next week. (AFP)

Trump fires John Bolton as National Security Advisor, to name replacement next week

Trump, who has a habit of announcing major news on his personal Twitter account, revealed the sacking at around midday. (Photo: File)

18 years later, cancer cases linger over 9/11 anniversary

On the 18th anniversary of the attacks, New York continues to count the number of people who have developed cancer or other serious illnesses related to the toxic cloud that hovered over Manhattan for several weeks. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham