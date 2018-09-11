search on deccanchronicle.com
World, America

Citing Kerala floods, UN chief says climate change nearing point of no return

PTI
Published Sep 11, 2018, 11:11 am IST
Updated Sep 11, 2018, 11:11 am IST
In his message, Guterres highlighted the huge economic costs of climate change and the opportunities presented by climate action.
The UN Secretary General referred to the Kerala floods, among other natural disasters across the world, to highlight the urgency of the climate crisis and the need to step up efforts to reverse course on climate change. (Photo: File)
 The UN Secretary General referred to the Kerala floods, among other natural disasters across the world, to highlight the urgency of the climate crisis and the need to step up efforts to reverse course on climate change. (Photo: File)

United Nations: UN chief Antonio Guterres cited the recent devastating floods in Kerala and last year’s hurricane in Puerto Rico as he issued a grave warning about consequences of inaction over climate change and called for more leadership and greater ambition for climate action.

“Climate change is the defining issue of our time – and we are at a defining moment. We face a direct existential threat. Climate change is moving faster than we are – and its speed has provoked a sonic boom SOS across our world,” Guterres said in a landmark speech on climate action here Monday.

 

The UN Secretary General referred to the Kerala floods, among other natural disasters across the world, to highlight the urgency of the climate crisis and the need to step up efforts to reverse course on climate change.

“Extreme heatwaves, wildfires, storms and floods are leaving a trail of death and devastation. Last month the state of Kerala in India suffered its worst monsoon flooding in recent history, killing 400 people and driving one million more from their homes,” he said.

Guterres referred to hurricane Maria that killed almost 3,000 people in Puerto Rico last year, making it one of the deadliest extreme weather disasters in the United States history.

“Let there be no doubt about the urgency of the crisis. We are experiencing record breaking temperatures around the world,” he said, adding that according to the World Meteorological Organisation, the past two decades included 18 of the warmest years since 1850, when records began.

This year is shaping up to be the fourth hottest, he said.

Guterres warned that the world risks crossing the point of no return on climate change with disastrous consequences for people across the planet and the natural systems that sustain them, calling for more leadership and greater ambition for climate action, to reverse course.

The pledge made by world leaders in the Paris Agreement three years ago to stop temperature rising by less than 2 degree Celsius and working to keep the increase as close as possible to 1.5 degree Celsius “were really the bare minimum to avoid the worst impacts of climate change”, he said.

“The mountain in front of us is very high but it is not insurmountable. We know how to scale it,” he added.

“Put simply, we need to put the brake on deadly greenhouse gas emissions and drive climate action,” Guterres said, calling for a shift away from the dependency on fossil fuels towards cleaner energy and away from deforestation to more efficient use of resources.

The UN chief said that such a shift in thinking is where “enormous benefits await humankind.”

“I have heard the argument – usually from vested interests – that tackling climate change is expensive and could harm economic growth. This is hogwash. In fact, the opposite is true,” he said.

In his message, Guterres highlighted the huge economic costs of climate change and the opportunities presented by climate action.

“Climate action and socio-economic progress are mutually supportive, with gains of 26 trillion dollars predicted by 2030 compared with business as usual, if we pursue the right path,” he said, citing the findings of the recent Climate Economy report from the Global Commission on the Economy and Climate Change.

Guterres said climate-resilient water supply and sanitation could save the lives of more than 360,000 infants every year, clean air has vast benefits for public health and in China and the US, new renewable energy jobs now outstrip those created in the oil and gas industries, noting several examples from across the world of climate action resulting in enormous benefits for countries and communities.

Looking ahead, the UN chief emphasised that he would be reiterating this message at the General Assembly’s high level segment later in the month as well as at other key events, including the G7 and G20 meetings of world leaders; and the World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF) meetings.

“The time has come for our leaders to show they care about the people whose fate they hold in their hands. We need them to show they care about the future,” he said.

Guterres further announced that in September 2019, he will convene a Climate Summit to bring climate action to the top of the international agenda and unveiled the appointment of Luis Alfonso de Alba, a former Mexican diplomat, as his Special Envoy to lead its preparations.

The summit, he said, will focus on the heart of the problem – the sectors that create the most emissions and the areas where building resilience could make the biggest difference – as well as provide leaders and partners the opportunity to demonstrate real climate action and showcase their ambition.

“I am calling on all leaders to come to next year’s Climate Summit prepared to report not only on what they are doing, but what more they intend to do when they convene in 2020 for the UN climate conference and where commitments will be renewed and surely ambitiously increased,” he said.

In the same vein, the UN Secretary General called on civil society and young people to push the agenda of climate action.

“There is no more time to waste. We are careering towards the edge of the abyss,” Guterres said, adding that though it is not too late to shift course, “every day that passes means the world heats up a little more and the cost of our inaction mounts.”

Tags: antonio guterres, kerala floods, climate change, imf, world bank
Location: United States, New York, New York




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Twitterati burns Russel Arnold after another sly dig at Virat Kohli's Team India

The commentator who is heavily active on social media stated that the maximum number of Test matches Sri Lanka have lost to England in a series is two, with Virat Kohli and co having lost three so far. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Watch: With first ever mid-air refuelling of Tejas, India joins elite list

The first ever mid-air refuelling of the indigenously developed light combat aircraft Tejas was successfully carried out on Monday, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) said. (Photo: Twitter | @DefenceMinIndia)
 

Aishwarya makes Aaradhya proud by winning Meryl Streep award, Janhvi also honoured

Pictures of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan hugging Aaradhya with her trophy at the event, and with Janhvi Kapoor and Zoya Akhtar. (Photos: Instagram)
 

Here are safety tips which can help you survive a mob

Always put some thought to what you are wearing. Comfortable clothing with minimum accessories is best advised (Photo: AFP)
 

Tiny bullet shaped implant may provide relief from long-term back pain

It is meant to treat spinal stenosis which causes narrowing of spinal canal (Photo: AFP)
 

Bible prophecy: First red heifer born in 2,000 years, signals end of days

According to theologies, the Third Temple’s construction – following the destruction of the previous two – heralds the arrival of the Jewish Messiah. (Youtube Screengrab/ The Temple Institute)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Donald Trump says India called him, wants trade deal with US

Donald Trump wants to stop the subsidies that growing economies like India and China have been receiving as he wants the US, which he considers as a developing nation, to grow faster than any other nation. (Photo: File)

Nature of ties to depend on action against terror, US tells Pakistan

President Donald Trump has previously accused Pakistan of deceiving the US while receiving billions of dollars. (Photo: File)

Trump received 'very positive' letter from Kim Jong Un seeking 2nd meet: WH

Trump thanked Kim for the gesture, saying on Twitter: 'This is a big and very positive statement from North Korea.' (Photo: File)

The filmmaker versus angry activist’s angst

A still from the movie Reason

CBS CEO Leslie Moonves resigns over sexual misconduct claims

An investigation being conducted by outside law firms into the allegations against Moonves is ongoing, the network said. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham