search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Rishab Pant celebrates his maiden Test century as KL Rahul looks on. (Photo: Twitter / BCCI) LIVE| ENG vs IND, 5th Test Day 5: Adil Rashid sees off KL Rahul for 149 runs
 
World, America

9/11 US attacks: 17 years after deadliest attack, wounds of victims still fresh

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Sep 11, 2018, 9:15 pm IST
Updated Sep 11, 2018, 9:17 pm IST
United States President Donald Trump will be in Pennsylvania for a memorial for the Flight 93 victims.
A member of the military walks the grounds of the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial before the start of the September 11th Pentagon Memorial Observance at the Pentagon on the 17th anniversary of the September 11th attacks. (Photo: AP)
 A member of the military walks the grounds of the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial before the start of the September 11th Pentagon Memorial Observance at the Pentagon on the 17th anniversary of the September 11th attacks. (Photo: AP)

Mumbai/New York: Seventeen years after the deadliest attack on US, the wounds of the victims and their families seem fresh.

Today, people across the country will pause and remember the victims of the 9/11 attacks. The annual World Trade Centre ceremony in New York will include with a moment of silence. It will feature the reading of names of the victims of 2001 and 1993 attacks.

 

US Defence Secretary James Mattis and Vice President Mike Pence will be honouring the victims of the Pentagon attack in Washington DC.

United States President Donald Trump will be in Pennsylvania for a memorial for the Flight 93 victims.

Trump will be accompanied by his wife Melania Trump on the day that symbolises national unity.

America’s First Couple will visit the newly inaugurated Tower of Voices at the Flight 93 National Memorial - a 93-foot-tall monument with around 40 wind chimes representing the 40 passengers and crew killed on the flight.

Victims of 9/11 attacks still unidentified

More than 1,100 victims of the attack on the World Trade Centre are yet to be identified. A lab in New York, day in day out repeat protocols in the hope to identify the remains.

Mark Desire, assistant director of forensic biology at the office of chief medical examiner in New York said, “The bone is the hardest biological material to work with. When they are present at ground zero and exposed to various things, it can destroy the DNA. Some 22,000 pieces of human remains found at site since attack have been tested- around 10 to 15 times already.”

In Manhattan, Desire id the only original member of the forensic team still working on the project.

New York Subway reopens

Just few days before the 17th anniversary of the 9/11 attack, trains started running again through the New York city subway station that got buried when the Twin Towers fell. The city people cheered and clapped and some recorded and shared video footage of the event as the train came at the station.

Health issue still persists

Tens of thousands of people who lived or worked in the neighbourhood of the attack area found themselves breathing thick air with toxic fumes and various particles burning from the skyscrapers. Though many died on that day, but there are many who survived attack and have become sick since and new cases are still coming out that are linked back to the wreckage. The latest example is a cluster of men who have developed breast cancer who were either victims or NYPD police officers or firefighters.

Legally, advocates are gearing up for another fight in Congress, with the victim compensation fund set to expire in December 2020 unless lawmakers vote to extend it.

On September 11, 2001 also known as 9/11, 19 militants associated with the Islamic extremist group Al-Qaeda hijacked four airplanes and carried out suicide attacks. Two planes were flown into the twin towers of World Trade Centre in New York, a third plane hit the Pentagon just outside Washington and the fourth plane crashed in a field in Pennsylvania.  It is also believed that the hijackers were planning to attack the Capitol and on that day Congress was in full session.

Around 3,000 people and 343 New York firefighters were killed during the attack which triggered major initiatives by US to combat terrorism.

Tags: 9/11 attacks, world trade centre, donald trump
Location: United States, New York




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: First look of Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai

Notably, the legendary design of the idol is now patent protected.
 

Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Here's why Bappa loves modak, and 2 recipes

As per the rituals, 21 modaks are offered to the benevolent God and eventually served to devotees.
 

I am inspired by many people, says Kalki Koechlin

In this digital age, we all have to be online simply because it is difficult to function without it, says actor Kalki Koechlin.
 

Dysptopia may have bits of philosophy but it is lot more psychological: Manoj Jain

I have strongly believed that incidents that take place in one’s childhood leave a strong conscious and unconscious stamp in the psyche of a person, says author Manoj Jain.
 

Wedding, naked pics, expletives: Ranveer-Tanmay’s reunion after AIB row is hilarious

Ranveer Singh and Tanmay Bhatt.
 

Meghan Markle labelled 'duchASS' by angry sister Samantha

The 37-year-old royal's family has continually hit headlines after dad Thomas Markle pulled out of her wedding to Prince Harry. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Trump to mark 17 yrs since 9/11 attack with visit to Pennsylvania memorial

Visitors to the Flight 93 National Memorial pause at the Wall of Names honouring 40 passengers and crew members of United Flight 93 killed when the hijacked jet crashed at the site during the 9/11 terrorist attacks, near Shanksville, Pennsylvania. (Photo: AP)

US issues fresh warning to airlines about using Iranian airspace

The US Department of State advises that its citizens do not travel to Iran due to the risk of arbitrary arrest and detention. (Photo: AFP)

Over million told to flee as Hurricane Florence stalks US East Coast

Residents scrambled to flee en masse as the menacing Category 4 storm packing winds of 140 miles (220 kilometers) per hour bore down on the East Coast of the United States. (Representational Image)

Canadian student meets girl in bar, emails 246 women to find ‘real Nicole’

Some 15 of the Nicoles met up at a bar near the university campus, and the 'real Nicole' was finally made aware of the situation through a friend late Friday. (Photo: Twitter)

With explosives, gunmen blast open Brazil prison gate so 92 inmates can escape

The prison, a maximum security facility with 680 inmates, is located in Joao Pessoa, the capital of Paraiba state. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham