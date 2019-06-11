Cricket World Cup 2019

World America 11 Jun 2019 Indian-origin colleg ...
World, America

Indian-origin college intern in US jailed for tech scam worth over USD 900,000

PTI
Published Jun 11, 2019, 10:11 am IST
Updated Jun 11, 2019, 10:11 am IST
Over three months, the conspiracy defrauded individuals of at least USD 937,280, according to justice department officials.
A college intern from India was sentenced to 60 months in prison for providing tech support to a telemarketing scam that duped close to two dozen people of nearly a million dollars. (Representational Image)
 A college intern from India was sentenced to 60 months in prison for providing tech support to a telemarketing scam that duped close to two dozen people of nearly a million dollars. (Representational Image)

Washington: A college intern from India was sentenced to 60 months in prison for providing tech support to a telemarketing scam that duped close to two dozen people of nearly a million dollars.

Bishwajeet Kumar Jha, 21, and several other interns from the same college in India who were in the US on hospitality industry internships defrauded a number of individuals of their retirement savings, the Department of Justice said on Monday.

 

Bishwajeet Jha will face deportation proceedings upon completion of his term of incarceration.

The people that he targeted were 58 to 93 years old. They were duped of amount ranging between USD 1,180 and USD 174,300. Over three months, the conspiracy defrauded individuals of at least USD 937,280, according to justice department officials.

Federal prosecutors allege that the victims, who believed that they had purchased technology support, were led to believe that money had been erroneously refunded to their bank accounts by the tech support company.

The victims were asked to return the erroneous refund and directed to send the money to the defendant and others. Some of the victims were told to send the money overseas.

The telemarketing scam was interrupted by Newport Police on November 20, 2018, when, as part of the investigation, detectives executed a court-authorised search of the residence of Jha and the other members of the conspiracy.

During the search, police seized numerous items related to the operation of the scam.

A subsequent investigation determined that after the co-conspirators operating in Newport shared some of the proceeds of the scheme, large sums of money garnered from the scheme were transferred to a bank account in California. From there, the majority of funds were transferred internationally to India, China, and Singapore.

"The Department of Justice takes very seriously, and will advocate for the imposition of substantial criminal penalties for targeting vulnerable, especially elderly, victims through the commission of federal crimes such as this," said US Attorney Aaron L Weisman.

...
Tags: us, indian, college, intern, scam, money
Location: United States, Washington


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From World

The preliminary results indicated that Tokayev won a clear victory among the seven candidates. (Photo: ANI)

Kazakhstan EC says Tokayev has won presidential election with 70.76 per cent votes

In recent months, Trump has imposed additional tariffs on Chinese products worth USD 200 billion and he has ordered for another round of tariffs on rest of the Chinese imports amounting to USD 300 billion. (Photo: File)

China will be left with no other option but to enter into trade deal with US: Trump

'Preliminary information is that there was a helicopter that made a forced landing, emergency landing, or landed on the roof of the building for one reason or another,' he was quoted as saying by the CNN. (Photo: FDNY | Twitter)

Helicopter crash-lands on roof of Manhattan building, pilot killed

In an effort to curb pollution of oceans, the Canadian government on Monday announced that it will ban single-use plastics as early as 2021. (Representational Image)

'We owe it to our planet,' says Canadian PM; to ban single-use plastics by 2021



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

God does exist: 'Extinct' turtles come back to life in this Indian temple

The Good Earth conservation group has teamed up with the temple authorities in a turtle breeding programme.(Photo: AFP)
 

World’s most costly painting on Saudi prince’s yacht: Report

On Monday, London-based art dealer Kenny Schachter, writing for the website Artnews, offered answers: the painting now resides on the gargantuan yacht owned by powerful Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. (Photo: AFP)
 

Emotional day for Sanjay Dutt and Mahesh Bhatt on sets of ‘Sadak 2’

Sanjay Dutt and Mahesh Bhatt on 'Sadak 2' sets.
 

Telangana cop sings to spread awareness on crime

Telangana cop A Nagamallu (Photo: ANI)
 

Nepal's vest festival or Bhoto Jatra marks end of longest chariot festival

'Rato Machhindranath' chariot festival concluded in Nepal's Lalitpur district on Sunday. (Photo: ANI)
 

Meet Jessica Cox: The world’s first pilot without arms

To become the first pilot, she realised that she wouldn't be able to use all the traditional controls. (Photo: www.JessicaCox.com)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Helicopter crash-lands on roof of Manhattan building, pilot killed

'Preliminary information is that there was a helicopter that made a forced landing, emergency landing, or landed on the roof of the building for one reason or another,' he was quoted as saying by the CNN. (Photo: FDNY | Twitter)

World’s most costly painting on Saudi prince’s yacht: Report

On Monday, London-based art dealer Kenny Schachter, writing for the website Artnews, offered answers: the painting now resides on the gargantuan yacht owned by powerful Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. (Photo: AFP)

'50 per cent tariff on US motorcycles by India unacceptable,' says Trump

Trump was referring to the import tariff on the Harley Davidson motorcycles, an issue that has been close to his heart and wants India to reduce it to zero. (Photo: File)

Meet Jessica Cox: The world’s first pilot without arms

To become the first pilot, she realised that she wouldn't be able to use all the traditional controls. (Photo: www.JessicaCox.com)

No expansion yet of US-Mexico asylum programme after Donald Trump deal

Trump defended the agreement on Sunday against criticism there were no major new commitments to stem a flow of mostly Central American migrants crossing into the United States, many seeking asylum protections, and pledged to provide additional details soon. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham