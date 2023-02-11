  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
World America 11 Feb 2023 US shoots down unide ...
World, America

US shoots down unidentified object flying at 40,000 feet above Alaska

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 11, 2023, 11:53 am IST
Updated Feb 11, 2023, 11:53 am IST
US President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with the National Governors Association in the East Room, in Washington. (AP)
 US President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with the National Governors Association in the East Room, in Washington. (AP)

Washington: A US fighter jet shot down an unknown object flying at the height of about 40,000 feet off the northern coast of Alaska on orders of President Joe Biden, officials said, less than a week after the military brought down a Chinese spy balloon that had flown across America.

According to Pentagon Press Secretary Brigadier General Pat Ryder, the object, which was about the size of a small car, was first detected inside American airspace on Thursday.

The object, whose origin is not known so far, posed a "reasonable threat to civilian air traffic", he said.

"US Northern Command is beginning recovery operations now," Ryder said, adding the F-22 fighter jet deployed an AIM-9X missile to take down the object.

This came almost a week after the US shot down a Chinese spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina in the Atlantic Ocean. It hovered over continental America for several days after entering the US airspace on January 30 in Montana.

China has acknowledged that the balloon was theirs but denied that it was for surveillance purposes rather than for weather monitoring and that it had drifted off course.

About the unidentified object over Alaska, Ryder told reporters at a news conference, "At the direction of the President of the United States, fighter aircraft assigned to US Northern Command successfully took down a high-altitude airborne object off the northern coast of Alaska at 1:45 pm Eastern Standard Time today (Friday) within US sovereign airspace over US territorial water."

"We have no further details about the object at this time, including any description of its capabilities, purpose or origin."

The object was not similar in size or shape to the high-altitude surveillance balloon that was taken down off the coast of South Carolina on February 4, he said.

The news of the shooting down of the unidentified object was first announced by the White House.

"Out of an abundance of caution and at the recommendation of the Pentagon, President Biden ordered the military to down the object. They did, and it came inside our territorial waters.

"Those waters right now are frozen but inside territorial airspace and over territorial waters," National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby told reporters at the White House.

Ryder said the recovery of the debris is taking place in a mix of ice and snow.

"The object was travelling northeasterly across Alaska. A two-ship flight of F-35s conducted identification of the object," he said.

"An F-22 out of Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson -- assigned to US Northern Command -- shot down the object with an AIM-9X missile near Deadhorse, Alaska," Ryder said.

According to him, since the unidentified object posed a threat to civilian air traffic, a decision was taken to shoot it down.

"In terms of the spy balloon (downed a week ago), we have learnt a lot about the Chinese surveillance high-altitude balloon programme," he said.

"We gathered a lot of information over the last couple of years. Based on that, we were able to detect it at a very early stage as it approached US air space and we had a good understanding of what it was. We were able to monitor that closely while it went over the continental United States, learn a lot about it and take it down at the appropriate time," the Pentagon Press Secretary said.

Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy said that the unidentified object, shot down on Friday, raises serious national security concerns.

"This latest intrusion into our airspace raises serious questions about the White House's decision to not shoot down a Chinese spy balloon last week when it was above the Aleutian Chain and prevent it from flying over important military sites in the Lower-48," he said.

Senator Mark Warner, Chairman of the Senate Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence said, "Glad to see the President act swiftly on this new intrusion to our airspace. I'm looking forward to more details becoming public as the recovery and investigation continue."

Meanwhile, the US Northern Command continued its operation to recover the remains of the Chinese high-altitude surveillance balloon that was down off the coast of South Carolina.

"Recovery teams have mapped the debris field and are in the process of searching for and identifying debris on the ocean floor. Debris that's been recovered so far is being loaded onto vessels, taken ashore, catalogued and then moved onwards to labs for subsequent analysis," Ryder said.

He noted that a significant amount of debris has been located so far that will prove helpful in understanding the balloon and its surveillance capabilities.

"Due to less than favourable sea right now, teams will continue to conduct underwater surveys and recovery as conditions permit. The department wants to thank our interagency partners from the US Coast Guard, the FBI and state and local authorities for their continuing assistance and partnership," the Pentagon press secretary added.

China insists the unmanned airship was a civilian weather balloon that had been blown off course. However, Beijing has not said to whom the balloon belonged to or offered other details. PTI LKJ NSD AKJ AMS 02111110 NNNN

...
Tags: us fighter jet, u.s. president joe biden, alaska coast, aerial object
Location: United States, Washington


Latest From World

Cranes remove debris next to destroyed buildings in Antakya, southeastern Turkey (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

Up to 5.3 million in Syria may be homeless after quake: UN

A Pacific pocket mouse named Pat  after

Tiny California mouse wins Guinness award for longevity

Senate Foreign Affairs Chairman Senator Robert Menendez Thursday said the US needs to approach the Indo-Pacific with a well-resourced, whole-of-government approach that synchronizes the military-security elements with diplomatic, economic, and civil society elements to ensure the greatest chance of success. — Representational Image/Twitter

US needs to address India's ties with Russia: Senatorial report

Senator Roger Wicker, Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee said that Beijing, for decades, has been active and aggressive in expanding its claims of sovereignty and territory. “In the last 60 years, China almost risked a nuclear conflict with the Soviet Union, fought a war with Vietnam and engaged in multiple bloody skirmishes with India as recently as last month to assert their territorial claim,” he said. — AFP

US investing in defense ties with India to uphold balance of power in Indo-Pacific



MOST POPULAR

 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
 

'What to Watch’ for week ending February 14

The week opens up with a big bang. Ajith Kumar’s Pongal release ‘Thunivu’ comes to Netflix on Feb. 8, Wednesday. (Twitter)
 

Netherlands views India as a crucial partner: Ambassador Marten van den Berg

Ambassador Marten van den Berg, who is also a renowned economist, in Hyderabad on Monday. (Twitter/@coMakeIT)
 

GHMC pushes its pedals to achieve ‘cycle-friendly’ city tag for Hyderabad

GHMC will construct a temporary cycling track of six kilometres around KBR Park, a six-kilometre permanent and temporary track through Biodiversity from Ikea to Raidurg, and a 10-km track from IDL Lake to JNTU that includes a track from Rainbow Vista to IDL Lake. (Photo: HCG)
 

Double-decker buses in new avatar set to bring old allure in Hyderabad

The HMDA plans to begin rolling the new double-decker buses out in two or three days. (Representational Image: Twitter: @switchEVglobal)
 

Rewind: 90s ke Stars: Big then, gone now

The stars who dazzled the Hindi film world in 1990s.
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Suspect in US dance club shooting killed self in van

A body is retrieved from a van by the Los Angeles County Coroner in Torrance California, Sunday. Authorities say the suspect in a California dance club shooting that left multiple people dead, shot and killed himself. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

US will act to protect sovereignty if threatened by China

US President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, as Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., listen. (Jacquelyn Martin, Pool)

FBI director raises national security concerns about TikTok

FBI personnel (Image: AP/representational image)

Twitter suspends accounts of several journalists, Musk cites 'doxxing' of his jet

Elon Musk. (AP)

Musk says he's 'excited' about buying Twitter, but overpaying

Elon Musk (AP file image)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->