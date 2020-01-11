World America 11 Jan 2020 'It's sad& ...
'It's sad': Donald Trump on Harry, Meghan quitting royal family

AFP
Published Jan 11, 2020, 3:28 pm IST
Updated Jan 11, 2020, 3:28 pm IST
Speaking of Queen Elizabeth II, the grandmother of Harry, he said: 'She's a great woman.'
 President Donald Trump on Friday called Prince Harry and his wife Meghan's decision to quit their roles in the British royal family "sad" and said he felt sorry for the queen. (Photo: File)

Washington: President Donald Trump on Friday called Prince Harry and his wife Meghan's decision to quit their roles in the British royal family "sad" and said he felt sorry for the queen.

"I think it's sad, I do," Trump said in an excerpt of an interview to air later on Fox News.

 

"I don't want to get into the whole thing," he said. "I just have such respect for the queen. I don't think this should be happening."

Speaking of Queen Elizabeth II, the grandmother of Harry, he said: "She's a great woman. She's never made a mistake, if you look. I mean she's had like a flawless time."

