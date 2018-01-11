search on deccanchronicle.com
US new travel advisory includes India, asks flyers to exercise extra caution

PTI
Published Jan 11, 2018, 10:01 am IST
Updated Jan 11, 2018, 11:17 am IST
Americans flyers asked to not visit J&K, except for eastern Ladakh, Leh and within 10 miles of Indo-Pak border.
Washington/New Delhi: The US on Wednesday issued a new travel advisory for countries including India, which its officials said is "user friendly" as it is based on ready-to-understand level of advice ranging from one to four.

India has been ranked Level 2 (exercise increased caution) while Pakistan has been places in Level 3 (reconsider travel). Level 1 advises travellers to exercise normal precaution, while Level 4, which has countries like Afghanistan, recommends "Do Not Travel".

 

Now every country has a travel advisory based on this system, which has replaced all the previous such advisories.

"These improvements will provide US citizens with clear, timely, and reliable safety and security information worldwide," the State Department said.

Placing India on Level 2, the State Department identified "crime and terrorism" for Americans to exercise increased caution. However, it asks Americans not to travel to Jammu and Kashmir, except for eastern Ladakh and Leh and not to venture within 10 miles of the India-Pakistan border due to the "potential for armed conflict".

The State Department explained that while it will issue an overall travel advisory level for every country, levels of advice may vary for specific locations or areas within a country.

"Indian authorities report rape is one of the fastest growing crimes in India. Violent crime, such as sexual assault, has occurred at tourist sites and in other locations," the new India travel advisory said.

Terrorists or armed groups are active in east-central India, primarily in rural areas, it added.

"Terrorists may attack with little or no warning, targeting tourist locations, transportation hubs, markets/shopping malls, and local government facilities," it said.

USA issues new travel advisory for its citizens, India at level 2 (exercise increased caution). (Photo: ANI)USA issues new travel advisory for its citizens, India at level 2 (exercise increased caution). (Photo: ANI)

Ranking Pakistan on Level 3, the State Department asked Americans to reconsider travel to this country due to terrorism.

It advises Americans not to travel to travel to Balochistan province, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province, and the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) due to terrorism.

Americans are also advised not to travel to Pak-occupied Kashmir due to terrorism and the potential for armed conflict.

"Over the past six months, there have been at least 40 significant terrorist attacks across Pakistan, resulting in over 225 deaths and 475 wounded, most of which occurred in Balochistan, KPK, and the FATA. In the past, there have been large-scale terrorist attacks resulting in hundreds of casualties," it said.

