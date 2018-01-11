search on deccanchronicle.com
Media will 'support me' fearing they might be 'out of business': Trump

Published Jan 11, 2018, 1:51 pm IST
Next week, he is planning a Fake News Award for the media outlet he dislikes the most.
Donald Trump has a love-hate relationship with the media ever since he started his presidential election campaign. (Photo: AP/File)
Washington: US President Donald Trump claimed the news media will ultimately support him, as otherwise their ratings and businesses would be impacted.

President Trump said this a day after he opened to the press almost his entire meeting with the Congressional leadership on immigration. For this they got great ratings and reviews. 

 

President Trump told his cabinet colleagues that he received letter of congratulations from news anchors.

"Then, after that, they were called by their bosses for saying, 'Oh, wait a minute'. And, unfortunately, a lot of those anchors sent us letters saying that was one of the greatest meetings they've ever witnessed. And they were great. For about two hours, they were phenomenal. And then they went a little bit south on us, but not that bad. It was fine," Donald Trump told his cabinet colleagues.

"They probably wish they didn't send us those letters of congratulations. But it was good. I'm sure their ratings were fantastic; they always are -- which is why I think the media will ultimately support Trump in the end, because they're going to say, if Trump doesn't win in three years, they're all out of business," the US President said amid laughter from his cabinet members.

"You guys will be out of business. But the boom holders are still going to be there, so that's good. Those are the people I like," President Trump said referring to the media present in the room.

Donald Trump has a love-hate relationship with the media ever since he started his presidential election campaign.

He often attacks the mainstream media and has branded some of them as "fake news" including CNN, the New York Times and the Washington Post.

Next week, he is planning a Fake News Award for the media outlet he dislikes the most.

