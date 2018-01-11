search on deccanchronicle.com
World, America

Hope for Indian techies: Bill to increase Green Card grant tabled in US House

PTI
Published Jan 11, 2018, 1:49 pm IST
Updated Jan 11, 2018, 4:20 pm IST
The bill seeks to increase the allotment of Green Cards from the current 1,20,000 to 1,75,000 per annum.
The increase in the number of Green Cards per annum is likely to reduce their wait period drastically. (Photo: AFP | File)
 The increase in the number of Green Cards per annum is likely to reduce their wait period drastically. (Photo: AFP | File)

Washington: A legislation that seeks to push for a merit-based immigration system and increase the allotment of Green Cards by 45 per cent annually has been introduced in the US House of Representatives and may benefit Indian techies if signed into law.

Backed by the Trump administration, the legislation 'Securing America's Future Act' if passed by Congress and signed into law by US President Donald Trump will end the diversity visa programme and reduce the overall immigration levels from currently averaging 1.05 million to 2,60,000 a year.

 

The legislation was introduced by House Homeland Security Committee Border and Maritime Security Subcommittee Chairwoman Martha McSally, House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Michael McCaul, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte and House Judiciary Committee Immigration and Border Security Subcommittee Chairman Raul Labrador.

It seeks to increase the allotment of Green Cards by an impressive 45 per cent from the current 1,20,000 to 1,75,000 per annum.

Indian-American technology professionals, who come to the US mainly on H-1B visas and opt for Green Cards or legal permanent residence status, are expected to be a major beneficiary of the 'Securing America's Futures Act'.

As per unofficial estimate, there are nearly 500,000 Indians waiting in the queue for Green Cards and have to seek annual extensions of their H-1B visas. Many wait for decades to get their Green Cards.

The H-1B programme offers temporary US visas that allow companies to hire highly skilled foreign professionals working in areas with shortages of qualified American workers.

The increase in the number of Green Cards per annum is likely to reduce their wait period drastically.

Having a Green Card, officially known as a Permanent Resident Card, allows a person to live and work permanently in the United States.

"This bill offers common-sense solutions that will finally secure our borders, better support our frontline defenders, strengthen interior enforcement, and get tough on those who break our immigration laws. With this the president at the helm, we have the opportunity to provide the security and rule of law our founding fathers intended," said McCaul.

However, the elimination of chain migration is likely to badly affect those Indian Americans who are planning to bring their other family members to the US.

Securing America's Future Act eliminates Green Card programmes for relatives, other than spouses and minor children.

At the same time, it creates a renewable temporary visa for parents of citizens to unite families at no cost to taxpayers.

The legislation creates a workable agricultural guest worker programme to grow the US economy, authors of the legislation said.

Labrador said the bill will modernise America's immigration system for the next generation, enacting conservative reforms that will make the nation strong.

"This carefully crafted legislation, which is aligned with the White Houses’ immigration priorities, combines enforcement measures and increased border security to enhance public safety, ensure the door remains open to law-abiding immigrants, and restore the rule of law," said Goodlatte.

In a late-night statement, the White House said the legislation "would accomplish the President's core priorities for the American people".

Tags: green card, h-1b visas, donald trump, us house of representatives, permanent resident card
Location: United States, Washington




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

God, Sex and Truth: RGV has own version of GST, shoots with pornstar for treatise

Poster of Ram Gopal Varma's 'God, Sex and Truth' starring Mia Malkova.
 

Samsung’s Galaxy S9 to be unveiled at MWC 2018

The Galaxy S9 is expected to be unveiled in a new 512GB storage variant. (Photo: Galaxy S8)
 

Narcissists like fellow narcissists more on Instagram

According to the study, those who post selfies to Instagram are more likely to follow 'arrogant' and 'attention-seeking' users, meaning narcissists are drawn to other narcissists on the platform. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Twitterati floods with wishes for ' The Wall' Rahul Dravid on 44th birthday

: Former India batsman Rahul Dravid on Thursday celebrated his 44th birthday. (Photo: PTI)
 

Stan Lee gets accused of sexual misconduct, twitter cannot handle it

The allegations of sexual misconduct against Stan Lee comes after a year that has seen Hollywood being rocked by the Harvey Weinstein sex-scandal. (Photo: AP)
 

22-year-old fitted with battery-powered heart has to charge it every night

He encourages people to donate organs and hopes for a heart transplant someday (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Media will 'support me' fearing they might be 'out of business': Trump

Donald Trump has a love-hate relationship with the media ever since he started his presidential election campaign. (Photo: AP/File)

Mexico: Murdered 'girl in red socks’ identified; mother, stepfather held for killing

Prosecutors finally announced girl's identity at a press conference, shortly after arresting her mother and stepfather and charging them with her murder. (Photo: AFP)

Trump move on dreamers blocked

Donald Tump

'Come to the table' and 'aggressively' confront terror, US tells Pak

On Monday, a Pentagon spokesman said the US had conveyed to Pakistan to take 'concrete steps' against terror groups. (Photo: AP/File)

Trump may meet Modi at World Economic Forum, Davos: Report

US President Donald Trump will attend the World Economic Forum in Davos later this month, opening up a distinct possibility of a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: File | PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham