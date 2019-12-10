World America 10 Dec 2019 'Dangerous turn ...
World, America

'Dangerous turn...': US commission for sanctions against Shah over Citizenship bill

PTI
Published Dec 10, 2019, 9:15 am IST
Updated Dec 10, 2019, 9:15 am IST
US Commission for International Religious Freedom or USCIRF said that it was deeply troubled over the passage of the bill in Lok Sabha.
Shah while introducing the bill had made it clear that people belonging to any religion should not have any fear under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government as he asserted that the bill will give relief to those minorities who have been living a painful life after facing persecution in neighbouring countries. (Photo: FIle)
 Shah while introducing the bill had made it clear that people belonging to any religion should not have any fear under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government as he asserted that the bill will give relief to those minorities who have been living a painful life after facing persecution in neighbouring countries. (Photo: FIle)

Washington: A federal US commission on international religious freedom has claimed that the Citizenship (Amendment) bill was a "dangerous turn in wrong direction" and sought American sanctions against Home Minister Amit Shah if the bill was passed by both houses of Parliament.

According to the proposed legislation, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, till December 31, 2014 facing religious persecution there, will not be treated as illegal immigrants but given Indian citizenship.

 

In a statement issued on Monday, the US Commission for International Religious Freedom or USCIRF said that it was deeply troubled over the passage of the bill in Lok Sabha.

"If the CAB passes in both houses of Parliament, the US government should consider sanctions against the Home Minister Amit Shah and other principal leadership," the commission suggested.

"USCIRF is 'deeply troubled' by the passage of the CAB, originally introduced by Home Minister Shah, in the Lok Sabha given the religion criterion in the bill," it added.

Amit Shah on Monday introduced the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha, where it was passed with 311 members favouring it and 80 voting against it, will now be tabled in the Rajya Sabha for its nod.

Shah while introducing the bill had made it clear that people belonging to any religion should not have any fear under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government as he asserted that the bill will give relief to those minorities who have been living a painful life after facing persecution in neighbouring countries.

Shah asserted that the bill has the "endorsement of 130 crore Indian citizens" and rejected suggestions that the measure is anti-Muslims, saying it will give rights to persecuted minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

"Citizenship amendment bill has the endorsement of 130 crore citizens of the country as it was the part of the BJP manifesto in 2014 as well as 2019 Lok Sabha elections," he said.

However, the bill has been opposed by the Congress, Trinamool Congress and other opposition parties.

USCIRF alleged that the CAB enshrines a pathway to citizenship for immigrants that specifically excludes Muslims, setting a legal criterion for citizenship based on religion.

"The CAB is a dangerous turn in the wrong direction; it runs counter to India's rich history of secular pluralism and the Indian Constitution, which guarantees equality before the law regardless of faith," it said.

Stating that in conjunction with the ongoing National Register of Citizens (NRC) process in Assam and nationwide NRC that Home Minister Shah seeks to propose, the commission alleged that the "USCIRF fears that the Indian government is creating a religious test for Indian citizenship that would strip citizenship from millions of Muslims".

It also said that for more than a decade now the Indian Government has ignored the statements and annual reports of the USCIRF.

India from the days of the previous United Progressive Alliance or UPA regime has consistently said that it does not recognises a third country's views or reports on its internal affairs. It is based on this ground that India for more than a decade now has denied visas to USCIRF to travel to India for their on the ground assessment of the religious freedom in India.

Recommendations of USCIRF are not enforceable. However, its recommendations are taken into consideration by the US Government in particular the State Department which is tasked with powers to take sanctionable actions against foreign entities and individuals for violation of religious freedom and human rights.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: citizenship amendment bill, amit shah, lok sabha, narendra modi
Location: United States, District of Columbia


Latest From World

The aircraft was travelling to perform logistical support tasks for the maintenance of Chilean facilities at the Antarctic base. (Representational Image)

Chilean Air Force says Antarctica-bound cargo plane missing with 38 on board

Maryam Nawaz

Maryam Nawaz asked to contact interior ministry

In December last year, an accountability court had sentenced Sharif to seven years in prison in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption case and acquitted him in the Flagship case. (Photo: File)

Ex-Pak PM Nawaz Sharif likely to be shifted to US for better treatment

Rajapaksa said that the region as a whole requires to forge new avenues of cooperation to steer the Organization to be more effective in addressing the emerging challenges. (Photo: File)

Sri Lanka firmly committed to SAARC, says Gotabaya Rajapaksa



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

What does the four-year ban on Russia mean for them

Russia would be banned for four years from the Olympic and Paralympic Summer and Winter Games. That rules an official Russian team out of Tokyo 2020 and the Beijing Winter Olympics of 2022. (Photo: AFP)
 

Snake enters ground, interrupts Ranji cricket match

A snake entered into the Devineni Venkata Ramana Praneetha Ground, interrupting the Ranji Trophy match between Andhra and Vidarbha here on Monday. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Bose NC 700 review: Perfection, refined!

The Bose NC 700 is built around a stainless steel headband that feature a matte finish and they beautifully transition from a flat to cylindrical shape.
 

South Africa's Zozibini Tunzi named Miss Universe 2019

The 26-year-old Tunzi was declared the winner at a televised event, hosted by American comic-turned-TV personality Steve Harvey, held at Tyler Perry Studios here on Sunday. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Sikh couple not allowed to adopt white kids due to race wins UK court battle

An Indian-origin Sikh couple living in the UK has won a landmark court battle after they were racially discriminated against by a local council that did not allow them to go for adoption, reported IANS. (Photo: AP)
 

'The rapist is you!' Global anthem against sexual violence making its way to India

From quiet beginnings just a few weeks ago, The Rapist is You! - the creation of four performance artists from a Chilean feminist group - has turned into a mighty global roar against sexual violence. (Photo: Youtube/ screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Chilean Air Force says Antarctica-bound cargo plane missing with 38 on board

The aircraft was travelling to perform logistical support tasks for the maintenance of Chilean facilities at the Antarctic base. (Representational Image)

Donald Trump warns Kim Jong Un has ‘everything’ to lose through hostility

Following the Singapore summit, Trump said Kim had agreed to destroy “a major missile engine testing site,” without naming the facility. (Photo: File)

South Africa's Zozibini Tunzi named Miss Universe 2019

The 26-year-old Tunzi was declared the winner at a televised event, hosted by American comic-turned-TV personality Steve Harvey, held at Tyler Perry Studios here on Sunday. (Photo: Instagram)

Bill introduced in US House of Representatives urges India to end restrictions in J&K

'I have fought to strengthen the special US-India relationship, which is why I'm deeply concerned. Detaining people without charge, severely limiting communications, & blocking neutral third-parties from visiting the region is harmful to our close, critical bilateral relationship,' Indian-American Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal tweeted. (Photo: ANI)

'Israel never had better friend in White House than me,' says Trump

US President Donald Trump aimed to make inroads Saturday in the politically important Jewish-American vote with a Florida speech where he declared himself the best friend Israel has ever had. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham