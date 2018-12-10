search on deccanchronicle.com
World, America

'I can't breathe' were Jamal Khashoggi's final words, says report

AFP
Published Dec 10, 2018, 8:15 am IST
Updated Dec 10, 2018, 8:15 am IST
The transcript of the gruesome recording includes descriptions of Khashoggi struggling against his murderers, CNN said.
Khashoggi, a Saudi contributor to The Washington Post, was killed shortly after entering the kingdom's consulate in Istanbul on October 2. (Photo: File)
 Khashoggi, a Saudi contributor to The Washington Post, was killed shortly after entering the kingdom's consulate in Istanbul on October 2. (Photo: File)

Washington: Jamal Khashoggi's final words were "I can't breathe," CNN said Sunday, citing a source who has read the transcript of an audio tape of the final moments before the journalist's murder.

The source told the US network the transcript made clear the killing was premeditated, and suggests several phone calls were made to give briefings on the progress.

 

CNN said Turkish officials believe those calls were made to top officials in Riyadh.

Khashoggi, a Saudi contributor to The Washington Post, was killed shortly after entering the kingdom's consulate in Istanbul on October 2.

The transcript of the gruesome recording includes descriptions of Khashoggi struggling against his murderers, CNN said, and references sounds of the dissident journalist's body "being dismembered by a saw."

The original transcript was prepared by Turkish intelligence services, and CNN said its source read a translation version and was briefed on the probe into the journalist's death.

Saudi Arabia's foreign minister on Sunday meanwhile rejected demands to extradite suspects connected to the murder of Khashoggi as sought by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Erdogan has repeatedly called on Saudi Arabia to hand over suspects in the killing. According to Turkey, a 15-member Saudi team was sent to Istanbul to kill Khashoggi.

Saudi Arabia, however, holds that it was a "rogue" operation gone wrong -- a claim undercut by the reported transcript.

For his part US President Donald Trump has refrained from blaming Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, even though the CIA reportedly concluded that he ordered the assassination.

The murder has damaged Riyadh's international reputation and Western countries including the United States, France and Canada have placed sanctions on nearly 20 Saudi nationals.

...
Tags: jamal khashoggi, recep tayyip erdogan, donald trump, mohammed bin salman
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Exposure to polluted air for a week can increase risk of miscarriage: study

Residents of cities across the globe are plagued by air pollution (Photo: AFP)
 

Xiaomi demos 5G-enabled Mi Mix 3

5G speeds can reach download throughputs of 2Gbps.
 

Book review: Voice of the Runes by Manjiri Prabhu, chilling tale of love and deceit

An honorary invitee, Re Parker is swept into a torrent of mystery and intrigue when the HOD of the rune department Prof Heinz drops dead
 

Crime Patrol, longest-running crime series on Indian TV, is now a book

Slated to hit the stands on 11 December 2018, the book has spine-chilling stories that dissects the anatomy of crime.
 

Toxic wasp venom could help protect humans against superbugs

In a study involving mice, researchers found that their strongest peptide could completely eliminate Pseudomonas aeruginosa. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Virat Kohli introduces One8 Fragrances, his maiden foray into realm of scents

One8 Fragrances is a culmination of all the unfamiliar characteristics of Virat’s personality.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Chief of staff John Kelly to step down by end of 2018: Donald Trump

'John Kelly will be leaving at the end of the year,' Trump said before heading to Philadelphia for the Army-Navy football game, adding that a replacement would be named 'over the next day or two.' (Photo: File)

Another bomb scare at CNN’s New York offices, no explosive found

The roughly 90 minute drama recalled a similar evacuation in October after an explosive device was discovered at CNN's New York headquarters. (Photo: File | AP)

Washington sets aside divisions as US bids farewell to George H W Bush

George W Bush delivers a eulogy beside the flag-draped casket of his father George HW Bush, during his state funeral at Washington National Cathedral. (Photo: AFP)

Secretly filmed in shower, US woman sues Hilton for USD 100 million

The woman was a guest at a Hampton Inn and Suites hotel in Albany, the capital of New York state, in July 2015 while taking a bar exam after graduating from law school. (Photo: Facebook)

Chinese effort to impose its own Dalai Lama would be opposed: US

The United States believes that the decision on picking the next Dalai Lama should be as per Tibet's religious traditions and that it is not a role of the state, a top Trump administration official has told lawmakers. (Photo: File | AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham