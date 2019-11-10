World America 10 Nov 2019 'Everyone deser ...
World, America

'Everyone deserves second chance': US-born IS bride appeals again to come home

AFP
Published Nov 10, 2019, 11:53 am IST
Updated Nov 10, 2019, 12:30 pm IST
The government is refusing to let Hoda Muthana return to the US, arguing that she is not an American citizen.
A US-born woman who says she regrets having joined the Islamic State group has appealed again to come home from the refugee camp where she lives with her small son in Syria. (Representational Image)
 A US-born woman who says she regrets having joined the Islamic State group has appealed again to come home from the refugee camp where she lives with her small son in Syria. (Representational Image)

Washington: A US-born woman who says she regrets having joined the Islamic State group has appealed again to come home from the refugee camp where she lives with her small son in Syria.

The government is refusing to let Hoda Muthana return to the US, arguing that she is not an American citizen.

 

In an interview with NBC News published Saturday, Muthana said she “regrets every single thing” done by IS, which she joined in 2014 after embracing extremist ideology while living with her family in Alabama.

“Anyone that believes in God believes that everyone deserves a second chance, no matter how harmful their sins were,” Muthana said.

The interview was conducted in northeast Syria at the Al-Roj refugee camp, controlled by Kurdish forces, where Muthana lives with her two-year-old son Adam.

Muthana said she fears for her life because she could be targeted by people at the camp who have not renounced IS.

“I did not support the beheadings from (IS) from day 1, until now I do not support any of their crimes and suicide attacks,” Muthana said.

The US government has repatriated several American women linked to the group, along with their children, but not Muthana.

Washington argues she is not a US citizen even though she was born in the US because she is the daughter of a diplomat serving for the Yemeni government at the time.

The children of US-based foreign diplomats do not enjoy citizenship by birthright.

Muthana has filed suit to try to return to the US. She had traveled to Syria on a US passport.

“I am a citizen and I have papers to prove it. I am as American as a blond-haired blue-eyed girl and I would like to stay in my country and do American things,” Muthana told NBC.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has called her a terrorist.

 Muthana married three IS fighters, all of whom died in combat.

She took part actively in IS propaganda, according to the Counter Extremism Project.

She had urged jihadists in America to “go on drive-bys, and spill all of their blood.” Muthana also hailed an attack in 2015 in France against the offices of the magazine Charlie Hebdo, which left 12 people dead.

 In the interview with NBC she said “it was an ideology that really was just a phase.” She refused to discuss those earlier comments.

She said she is willing to face the US justice system if she is allowed to return.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: us, isis, syria, woman
Location: United States, Washington


Latest From World

Ailing former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif may not travel to London on Sunday for treatment as the government delayed removal of his name from the no fly-list. (Photo: File)

Nawaz Sharif's London trip in doubt as his name figures in no-fly list

The Indian-American community on Saturday lauded the Supreme Court's historic verdict in the Ayodhya case, saying the decision in the decades-old land dispute is equally a victory for both Hindus and Muslims. (Photo: File)

Ayodhya verdict: Indian-Americans laud Supreme Court's decision

Sri Lanka's president has pardoned a death-row prisoner who murdered a Swedish teenager just a week before he leaves office, officials said Sunday, in a move that sparked national outrage. (Photo: File)

Anger in Lanka as President pardons killer who shattered Swedish teen’s skull into 64

Saudi state oil giant Aramco will sell 0.5 per cent of its shares to individual retail investors and the government will have a lockup period of a year on further share sales after the initial public offering, its prospectus said on Saturday. (Photo: File)

'Risk of terrorist attacks...': Saudi Aramco prospectus gives few details on IPO size



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Kangana Ranaut performs pahadi natti folk dance at brother's engagement; watch

Kangana Ranaut dance. (Photo: Twitter)
 

‘Iphones were offered to people’: shocking revelation on KPL match-fixing scandal

Predicting the future, Anil Kumble had hinted that the Karnataka Premier League could give a backdoor entry to people not passionate about cricket. (Photo: Representational Image)
 

PM Modi dons turban at Dera Baba Nanak

Also present at Dera Baba Nanak were BJP lawmaker from Gurdaspur, Sunny Deol, Union Minister Hardeep Puri and Shiromani Akali Dal's Sukhbir Badal. (Photo: ANI)
 

Ayodhya verdict: Bollywood welcomes SC decision over Ram Janmabhoomi

Bollywood celebs react to Ayodhya verdict. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Canadian woman told her French not 'good enough' for Quebec residency

Emilie Dubois, 31, has lived in the mainly French-speaking province since 2012, completed her doctoral thesis at Laval University in Quebec City in French, started a small business in the province and even passed a language test. (Representational Image)
 

Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla asks Tehseen Poonawala to smooch him

Sidharth Shukla and Tehseen Poonawala. (Photo: VOOT)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

US court refuses to strike down work permits for H-1B visa workers' spouses

In a temporary relief to thousands of Indians living in America, a US court has refused to strike down, for the time being, an Obama-era rule that allowed spouses of H-1B visa holders to work in America. (Photo: Representational Image/ File)

Woman from Las Vegas found in desert after harrowing, weeklong kidnapping

Authorities say a suburban Las Vegas woman dragged to California by father-and-daughter kidnappers has been found alive after a harrowing, weeklong kidnapping where she was raped, robbed and left for dead in the desert. (Photo: File)

No agreement on China tariff rollback: Trump

Amid a steady stream of conflicting reports, Trump's remarks appeared to push back against Beijing's claims that the two sides had agreed to remove tariffs in stages as part of a partial deal announced last month. (Photo: File)

Canadian woman told her French not 'good enough' for Quebec residency

Emilie Dubois, 31, has lived in the mainly French-speaking province since 2012, completed her doctoral thesis at Laval University in Quebec City in French, started a small business in the province and even passed a language test. (Representational Image)

US wants United Nations to take up Dalai Lama succession issue: Official

But Beijing has indicated it is waiting out the Dalai Lama, believing his campaign for greater Tibetan autonomy will end with him. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham