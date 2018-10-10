search on deccanchronicle.com
World, America

Trump says China not ready for deal, will 'absolutely' slap new tariffs

REUTERS
Published Oct 10, 2018, 6:05 pm IST
Updated Oct 10, 2018, 6:05 pm IST
Last month Donald Trump imposed tariffs on nearly USD 200 billion of Chinese imports and then threatened more levies if China retaliated.
The United States wants to pressure China to make sweeping changes to its trade, technology transfer and high-tech industrial subsidy practices. (Photo: AP | File)
 The United States wants to pressure China to make sweeping changes to its trade, technology transfer and high-tech industrial subsidy practices. (Photo: AP | File)

Washington: President Donald Trump on Tuesday repeated his threat to slap tariffs on an additional USD 267 billion of Chinese imports if Beijing retaliates for the recent levies and other measures the United States has imposed in an escalating trade war between the economic giants.

Trump, speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, also said China is not ready to reach a deal on trade.

 

"China wants to make a deal, and I say they're not ready yet," Trump said. "I just say they're not ready yet. And we've cancelled a couple of meetings because I say they're not ready to make a deal."

When asked whether he was ready to levy new taxes in case of retaliation from China, Trump said, "sure, absolutely."

He added that the current US trade imbalance with China means "they've already retaliated."

Last month Trump imposed tariffs on nearly USD 200 billion of Chinese imports and then threatened more levies if China retaliated. China then hit back with tariffs on about USD 60 billion of US imports.

Citing the growing trade war, the International Monetary Fund on Tuesday cut its global economic growth forecasts for 2018 and 2019.

Asked about Trump's remarks at a regular news briefing in Beijing on Wednesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said a trade war was bad for the global economy and not in the interests of either country.

"But China's resolution to protect its own legitimate interests is unwavering. No one should have any illusions about this," Lu said.

The United States wants to pressure China to make sweeping changes to its trade, technology transfer and high-tech industrial subsidy practices.

Trump's latest comments underline a threat by Washington that it may ultimately impose tariffs on more than USD 500 billion worth of Chinese goods - nearly the total amount of US imports from China last year.

Tags: donald trump, us-china trade war, global trade war, imf
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Toddlers with asthma more likely to be obese as they struggle to exercise

It raises their chances of becoming dangerously overweight by 66 per cent (Photo: AFP)
 

India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli close to matching Inzamam-ul-Haq’s tough record

The 29-year-old Delhi batsman is currently on the 21st spot in the list of the most centuries in Tests. (Photo: AP)
 

UK's Jackie Doyle-Price named world’s first Minister for Suicide Prevention

The Campaign Against Living Miserably, dedicated to preventing male suicide, described the appointment as groundbreaking. (Photo: Twitter | @JackieDP)
 

I have been writing since before I knew what a writer was, says Daisy Johnson

Born in Paignton, UK, in 1990, Johnson debuted in the literary world with a short story collection Fen in 2016.
 

PV Sindhu too comes out in support of #metoo movement; here's what she said

Badminton star PV Sindhu lauded people from different spheres coming forward in exposing personalities who sought sexual favours from their colleagues. (Photo: AFP)
 

India vs West Indies, 3rd T20: Impasse over complimentary tickets continues at TNCA

Despite the Committee of Administrators (CoA) deciding to reduce BCCI’s quota of complimentary tickets, the TNCA thinks it would not be able to host the game under the new guidelines. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Five people on short list to replace Haley as UN ambassador: Trump

Haley's abrupt decision left many in the White House in shock as there was no indication that she planned to leave office. Haley had submitted her resignation on October 3. (Photo: File)

'Can't leave now': Trump says will meet Kim Jong Un after US midterms

Earlier on Tuesday, Trump told reporters that plans were being made for his second summit with Kim and that he thought 'incredible' progress had been made in US talks with the long-isolated North Asian country. (Photo: AP | File)

'Extremely dangerous' Hurricane Michael rumbles towards Florida coast

The National Hurricane Centre (NHC) said the storm was expected to make landfall on Wednesday afternoon, bringing hurricane force winds, a 'life-threatening storm surge' and heavy rainfall. (Photo: Representational Image | AP)

Canada set to become largest country with legalised marijuana on October 17

Marijuana plants are shown growing in a massive tomato greenhouse being renovated to grow pot in Delta, British Columbia, that is operated by Pure Sunfarms, a joint venture between tomato grower Village Farms International, and a licensed medical marijuana producer, Emerald Health Therapeutics. (Photo: AP)

'Real progress' made with North Korea toward denuclearisation: Pompeo

Pompeo, who met North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Monday in Pyongyang to discuss a future summit, told reporters that the two countries are back on a path toward denuclearisation. (Photo: AFP | File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham