170th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

4,462,965

95,529

Recovered

3,469,084

73,057

Deaths

75,091

1,168

Maharashtra96734968646227787 Andhra Pradesh5275124256074634 Tamil Nadu4805244232318093 Karnataka4217303154336808 Uttar Pradesh2850412169014112 Delhi2011741727634638 West Bengal1900631629923730 Bihar152192135791775 Telangana147642115072916 Assam133066103505633 Odisha12403196364633 Gujarat108295889153150 Kerala9591870917385 Rajasthan95736794501178 Haryana8335365143882 Madhya Pradesh79192598501640 Punjab69684505582061 Jharkhand5689740659512 Chhatisgarh5293223938477 Jammu and Kashmir4754233871832 Uttarakhand2721118263372 Goa2225117156262 Puducherry1808412967347 Tripura167369653161 Himachal Pradesh8147558662 Manipur7362554840 Chandigarh6704414077 Arunachal Pradesh554539069 Nagaland437537768 Meghalaya3197182319 Sikkim198914297 Mizoram11927500
World America 10 Sep 2020 Here's what Bob ...
World, America

Here's what Bob Woodward's book 'Rage' says about Donald Trump

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS | DC WEB DESK
Published Sep 10, 2020, 2:40 pm IST
Updated Sep 10, 2020, 2:40 pm IST
Woodward is reported to have done 18 interviews with Trump for the book, due to be published September 15
President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a campaign rally at Smith Reynolds Airport, in Winston-Salem. (AP)
 President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a campaign rally at Smith Reynolds Airport, in Winston-Salem. (AP)

Washington: The latest book penned by veteran US journalist Bob Woodward, ‘Rage’, has raised some grave accusations against the US president Donald Trump, including that he deliberately played down the coronavirus pandemic despite knowing it’s seriousness.

Woodward is reported to have done 18 interviews with Trump for the book, due to be published September 15. The revelations come as the US stands as the worst-hit in this pandemic with 6.38 million cases and 190,872 deaths so far.

 

Playing down the pandemic

President Donald Trump admitted he tried to minimize the seriousness of the threat from Covid-19 at the outset of the pandemic in the audio recordings released Wednesday from interviews.

"I wanted to always play it down," Trump said about the pandemic in an interview with Woodward on March 19, according to a CNN preview of the book.

"I still like playing it down, because I don't want to create a panic," he said in the conversation with Woodward, which was recorded.

In another recorded interview, on February 7, he told Woodward the virus "goes through the air" - despite repeatedly mocking people who wear masks in the weeks and months after. It took until July before he was seen publicly wearing a mask.

 

Trump, in his reaction, did not claim he wasn’t downplaying the pandemic threat. Speaking to reporters at the White House, he denounced the book as "another political hit job" and said if he'd downplayed COVID-19 it was to prevent a "frenzy."

"I don't want people to be frightened," he said.

"I'm not going to drive this country or the world into a frenzy," he said. "We have to show leadership and the last thing you want to do is create a panic."

He slammed Woodward for doing "hit jobs with everybody" and said he "probably, almost definitely won't read it because I don't have time to read it."

 

‘Kim tells me everything’

The excerpts also provide new details about the president's thoughts on North Korea's Kim Jong Un, racial unrest and a mysterious new weapon that Trump claims other world powers don't know about.

Woodward wrote that Trump said he was impressed with Kim when he first met the North Korean leader in Singapore in 2018 and that Kim was “far beyond smart.” Trump also said that Kim “tells me everything” and even gave the president a graphic account of how Kim had his own uncle killed.

 

As he engaged in nuclear arms talks with Kim, Trump dismissed intelligence officials' assessments that North Korea would never give up its nuclear weapons. Trump told Woodward that the CIA has “no idea” how to handle Pyongyang.

Trump also dismissed criticism about his three meetings with Kim, claiming the summits were no big deal. Critics said that by meeting Kim, Trump provided the North Korean leader with legitimacy on the world stage.

“It takes me two days. I met. I gave up nothing,” said the president, who likened North Korea's attachment to its nuclear arsenal to somebody who is in love with a house and “they just can't sell it.”

 

The “law and order” president

In June, after federal agents forcibly removed protesters from Washington's Lafayette Square to make way for Trump to stage a photo opportunity outside a church near the White House where he held up a bible, Trump called Woodward to boast about how he was for “law and order.”

“We're going to get ready to send in the military slash National Guard to some of these poor bastards that don't know what they're doing, these poor radical lefts,” Trump told Woodward, who recorded Trump.

 

Later that month, Woodward asked the president if, as a white man, he had a responsibility to better “understand the anger and pain” felt by Black Americans.

“No,” Trump replied. “I don't feel that at all.” As Woodward pressed Trump about discrimination and inequalities suffered by Black people over the years, the president pointed to how the unemployment rate for Black Americans fell before the pandemic.

When the two spoke again about race relations on June 22, Woodward asked Trump whether he thought there was systemic racism in America.

 

“Well, I think there is everywhere,” Trump said. “I think probably less here than most places. Or less here than many places.” Asked by Woodward whether racism “is here” in the United States in a way that affects people's lives, Trump replied: “I think it is. And it's unfortunate. But I think it is.”

America’s secret weapon

In discussions with Woodward about rising tensions in 2017 between the US and North Korea, Trump said: "I have built a (nuclear) weapons system that nobody's ever had in this country before. We have stuff that you haven't even seen or heard about. We have stuff that (Russian President Vladimir) Putin and (Chinese President Jinping) Xi have never heard about before.”

 

Woodward writes that sources, who spoke to him on condition of anonymity, confirmed that the US military had a “secret new weapons system." But the sources did not provide details and told Woodward, according to the book, that they were surprised Trump had disclosed it.

Trump national security adviser Robert O'Brien told Fox News' “Special Report” on Wednesday that the president did not talk about any specific weapon system. “We're always on the cutting edge and we've always got something out there that our adversaries don't know about," O'Brien said.

 

...
Tags: rage book, bob woodward, donald trump, play down virus, kim jong un, secret weapon, woodward book summary, trump on systematic racism, woodward tapes


Latest From World

A dispute over protection measures for Australia's endangered koalas threatened on September 10, 2020 to topple the government of the country's biggest state. (AFP)

A koala row might topple the government in Australia's New South Wales

Kalpana Chawla lost her life during the STS-107 mission when the Space Shuttle Columbia disintegrated upon reentering the Earth's atmosphere. (Image: Twitter @NASA)

US spacecraft named after late Indian-American astronaut Kalpana Chawla

Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Malki told the Arab League in Wednesday's meeting that the Palestinian Authority called for an emergency meeting following the announcement of the UAE-Israeli deal. (AP)

Palestine Foreign Minister calls on Arab states to dismiss Israel-UAE deal

US President Donald Trump. Trump has been nominated for 2021 Nobel Peace Prize following his efforts to broker peace between Israel and the United Arab Emirates. (AFP)

Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize for brokering UAE-Israel peace deal



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

US spacecraft named after late Indian-American astronaut Kalpana Chawla

Kalpana Chawla lost her life during the STS-107 mission when the Space Shuttle Columbia disintegrated upon reentering the Earth's atmosphere. (Image: Twitter @NASA)

Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize for brokering UAE-Israel peace deal

US President Donald Trump. Trump has been nominated for 2021 Nobel Peace Prize following his efforts to broker peace between Israel and the United Arab Emirates. (AFP)

US has cancelled over 1,000 visas for Chinese nationals citing security risks

In a speech, acting head of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Chad Wolf, repeated U.S. charges of unjust business practices and industrial espionage by China, including attempts to steal coronavirus research, and accused it of abusing student visas to exploit American academia. (AP)

Told not to assess Russian meddling in election: US intelligence official

US President Donald Trump with US Attorney General William Barr (R) and Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf (L), speaks to officials duringa roundtable discussion on community safety, at Mary D. Bradford High School in in Kenosha, Wisconsin on September 1, 2020. (AFP)

Amazon stops selling foreign seeds in US after mystery packets arrive from China

Examination of the mystery packages revealed at least 14 different kinds of seeds, including mint, mustard, rosemary, lavender, hibiscus and roses. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham