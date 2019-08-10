World America 10 Aug 2019 Pak â€˜bluntly toldâ ...
World, America

Pak â€˜bluntly toldâ€™ not to use Kashmir for cross-border terrorism: US diplomats

PTI
Published Aug 10, 2019, 11:27 am IST
Updated Aug 10, 2019, 11:27 am IST
India has said Jammu and Kashmir was an integral part of India and the issue was strictly internal to the country.
However, the US has expressed concerns about the human rights situation in Kashmir and is worried about law and order situation in Jammu and Kashmir, they said. (Photo: AP)
 However, the US has expressed concerns about the human rights situation in Kashmir and is worried about law and order situation in Jammu and Kashmir, they said. (Photo: AP)

Washington: Pakistan, which has launched a major lobbying effort, particularly in Washington and the United Nations, after India revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status, has received little traction on the issue, according to diplomatic sources here.

Islamabad was being bluntly asked not to use the development in Kashmir for cross border terrorism or infiltration across the Line of Control, a diplomat closely following the massive lobbying efforts being undertaken by Pakistan in the last few days said on Friday.

 

"They have got very little international traction," the diplomat said. India has said Jammu and Kashmir was an integral part of India and the issue was strictly internal to the country.

Led by Prime Minister Imran Khan, top Pakistani leadership have been calling world leaders and its top diplomats have been meeting US lawmakers and senior officials in Washington and New York to ascertain their position and telling them that it is headed for a war if there is no mediation by them.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Raveesh Kumar on Friday said Islamabad was trying to project a panic situation to the international community.

"It is a ploy to deflect attention...It is time for Pakistan to see the new reality and stop interfering in internal matters of India," he said Pakistan is being clearly told that the onus for maintaining peace and stability in the region is on them, the sources said.

"They (international community) has called upon Pakistan to ensure that they do not take steps, including cross border infiltration, that would be detrimental to peace and security," they said, adding that this is what the US and other major players are working on to prevent Pakistan from unleashing non-state actors. Do whatever, but do not use terrorism, is the message being told to Pakistani leaders and officials again and again, the sources said.

Pakistan is facing an imminent risk of being blacklisted by the Financial Action Task Force if it fails to meet its commitment on counter-terrorism financing.

The international community is closely watching its move, said two diplomatic sources. After the Taliban's statement that Afghanistan peace talks should not be linked to Kashmir, another Pakistani argument has fallen flat, the diplomats noted. The US is in a mission mode to end the war in Afghanistan and pull back its troops from the war-torn country.

The Trump administration, the officials said, was not buying the Pakistani argument that the "road to peace in Kabul goes through Kashmir" and would hold Islamabad accountable if its seen jeopardising the ongoing Afghan peace talks.

There was a clear understanding inside the Trump administration that Pakistan would try and use the developments in Kashmir to calibrate US response, the sources said. However, the US has expressed concerns about the human rights situation in Kashmir and is worried about law and order situation in Jammu and Kashmir, they said.

Another official said India's move has taken away from Pakistan a basis for it to internationalise the issue of Jammu and Kashmir and this realisation is reflected in the frustration by senior Pakistani officials when they reach out to their counterparts in other countries.

...
Tags: pakistan, us, kashmir issue, article 370, jammu and kashmir
Location: United States, District of Columbia


Latest From World

Earlier, Pakistan Minister of Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad had announced on Friday that Pakistan would suspend the Thar Express train service with India which links the two countries across the Rajasthan border, a day after it stopped the Samjhauta Express following Islamabad's unilateral decision to downgrade bilateral ties. (Representational Image)

After trains, Pakistan now suspends Lahore-Delhi 'dosti' bus service

Russiaâ€™s state nuclear agency Rosatom said early on Saturday that five of its staff members had been killed in an accident during tests on a military site in northern Russia, the RIA news agency reported. (Representational Image)

5 killed in mysterious rocket test accident in Russia: report

The founder of Lashkar-e-Taiba was arrested on July 17. (Photo: File)

Pak court to take up terror financing charges against Hafiz Saeed on Sept 2

United States President Donald Trump on Friday said he received a

Kim wrote 'very beautiful letter' on US-S Korea military exercises: Trump



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Maruti opens bookings for Ertiga-based XL6; no diesel on offer

The XL6 will be offered with a choice of manual and automatic transmissions.
 

Upcoming Samsung phone will be the holy grail of battery life

Samsung rumoured to be preparing a handset with a 6000mAh battery.
 

Huge iPhone leak confirms blockbuster Apple details

The iPhone 11 launch is right around the corner.
 

Uttar Pradesh top cop gets Rs 500 cheque, letter of appreciation from comman man

Inspector General of Police (Agra range) A Satish Ganesh found an envelope carrying the letter, titled "Prashansha Praman Patra" (letter of appreciation), and the cheque while going through his routine mails on Thursday. (Photo: Twitter/ Satish Bharadwaj)
 

Foldable iPhone could cost this much

Traditionally, Apple has always charged a premium for its devices. (Foldable News)
 

Video: Arjun Kapoor stops IFFM host from flirting with lady love Malaika Arora; watch

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Kim wrote 'very beautiful letter' on US-S Korea military exercises: Trump

United States President Donald Trump on Friday said he received a

Trump says US and China still talking on trade but not ready for a deal

Trump's comments fanned fears on Wall Street that the world's two largest economies were digging in for a longer and costlier trade war, causing major stock indexes to extend losses to more than 1per cent. (Photo: File)

'Common sense' measures, no guns for 'sick people': Trump on US shootings

Trump earlier this week initially appeared to support background checks but then did not mention them in a public address on Monday that focused on mental illness and media culture. (Photo: File)

Indian-origin doctor couple, daughter killed in private plane crash in US

Khurana, a licensed pilot, was at the controls of the 44-year-old aircraft, which was registered to him, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported. (Photo: medicine.temple.edu)

El Paso shooting suspect confessed to targeting Mexicans

On August 3, at least 22 people were killed and 27 others were injured after the gunman opened fire in a Walmart shopping centre. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham