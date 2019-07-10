Cricket World Cup 2019

-
-
-
-,
-
-,
-
-
-
World America 10 Jul 2019 Trump congratulates ...
World, America

Trump congratulates new Greek PM Mitsotakis, pledges cooperation

AFP
Published Jul 10, 2019, 9:19 am IST
Updated Jul 10, 2019, 9:55 am IST
Mitsotakis, a Harvard-educated scion of a political dynasty, led his free-market New Democracy party to victory in Greece.
'The two leaders expressed their mutual interest in working together and continuing strong cooperation between the United States and Greece,' the White House said. (Photo: File)
 'The two leaders expressed their mutual interest in working together and continuing strong cooperation between the United States and Greece,' the White House said. (Photo: File)

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday congratulated Greece's new conservative prime minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, pledging in a telephone call to keep pursuing the countries' warming relations, the White House said.

"The two leaders expressed their mutual interest in working together and continuing strong cooperation between the United States and Greece," the White House said.

 

A State Department spokeswoman separately called Greece "one of our closest allies." The United States hopes to work with Mitsotakis to "increase regional stability, boost bilateral trade and diversify regional energy options," she said.

Mitsotakis, a Harvard-educated scion of a political dynasty, on Sunday led his free-market New Democracy party to victory in the country that has started to emerge from economic crisis, ending the four-year rule of leftist leader Alexis Tsipras.

Despite his far-left roots, Tsipras built a close relationship with the United States under both Trump and former president Barack Obama, notably by pursuing warm relations with Israel.

Tsipras also resolved a nearly three-decade row over the name of neighbouring North Macedonia, removing a pestering headache for NATO and Europe but igniting a backlash among Greek nationalists that some analysts say contributed to his defeat.

...
Tags: trump, mitsotakis, greek pm
Location: United States, Washington


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From World

A three-member panel of the Second Circuit Court of Appeals made the unanimous decision and also upheld a lower court's ruling that had stated that the US President cannot legally block people on Twitter. (Photo: File)

Trump's tweets 'official statements', can't block people on Twitter: US court

Dawood Ibrahim is wanted in India to face the law of the land for carrying out serial blasts in Mumbai in 1993 in which scores of people were killed and injured. (Photo: ANI)

D-Company mutation from crime syndicate to terror network 'real danger': India at UN

She has been charged with complicity in armed violence, complicity in holding someone against their will, and theft. (Representational image)

Paris: MBS’ sister faces verdict over ‘beating staff’

Peter John Dalglish

Ex-UN official jailed for child abuse in Nepal



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Entertainment Journalists' Guild of India boycotts Kangana over spat with reporter

Kangana Ranaut.
 

Vadodara residents to develop drainage on their own; want PM Modi to lay foundation

Bhayli residents protesting in Vadodara. (Photo: ANI)
 

Watch: NCP workers throw crabs at state minister’s residence over dam breach comment

NCP general secretary Jitendra Awhad said the BJP-led state government was shameless, and Sawant was trying to protect the contractor who was responsible for the tragedy. (Photo: ANI video screengrab)
 

Watch: ITBP forces form human wall to shield Amarnath pilgrims from rocks

Situated at a height of 3,888 metres above sea-level, the Amarnath shrine houses an ice stalagmite structure that is believed to symbolise the mythical powers of Lord Shiva. (Photo: Instagram video screengrab | @itbp_official)
 

I'm Sindhi, how can I pay double: Tamannaah on buying flat at high price

Tamannaah Bhatia.
 

Apple iPhone 11 processor will absolutely destroy Android’s best

Apple A13 will greatly enhance the CPU multi-core performance and GPU. (iPhone concept)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Pakistan's economy at ‘critical juncture’, needs bold reforms: IMF

The latest bailout package is worth $6 billion, of which $1 billion is to be disbursed immediately and the rest in the next three years. (Photo: AP)

US Congress to vote on key bill on green cards; will benefit Indians

The US House of Representatives will vote today on a legislation that seeks to lift the country-cap on issuing green cards. (Photo: File)

US billionaire financier lured underage girls for sex acts: Prosecutors

Epstein was arrested on Saturday night at Teterboro Airport in New Jersey, where he had returned on his private plane from Paris. (Photo: Facebook/ jefferyepstien)

Donald Trump calls Theresa May foolish after row over cable leak

US President Donald Trump

UK Ambassador Kim Darroch, not liked or thought of in US: Trump

Trump assailed the UK prime minister over her handling of fraught Brexit negotiations, and welcomed her impending departure from office. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham