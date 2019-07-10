Cricket World Cup 2019

World America 10 Jul 2019 Donald Trump calls T ...
World, America

Donald Trump calls Theresa May foolish after row over cable leak

PTI
Published Jul 10, 2019, 2:34 am IST
Updated Jul 10, 2019, 2:39 am IST
“I told Theresa May how to do that deal, but she went her own foolish way-was unable to get it done.
US President Donald Trump
  US President Donald Trump

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday renewed his attack on the British envoy labelling him a “very stupid guy” and a “pompous fool”.

The outburst comes after the leak of sensitive diplomatic memos by envoy Kim Darroch detailing the “uniquely dysfunctional” and “inept” White House under the US president. “The wacky Ambas-sador that the UK foisted upon the US is not someone we are thrilled with, a very stupid guy,” Trump wrote in a series of tweets about Darroch.

 

Trump also doubled down in attacking May regarding Brexit, saying she “went her own foolish way-was unable to get it done. A disaster!”

He added: “He should speak to his country, and Prime Minister Theresa May, about their failed Brexit negotiation, and not be upset with my criticism of how badly it was handled.”

“I told Theresa May how to do that deal, but she went her own foolish way-was unable to get it done. A disaster! I don’t know the Ambassador but have been told he is a pompous fool.”

Trump was continuing his attack from Monday in which he said he would “no longer deal” with the Darroch and criticised May for making a “mess” of Brexit. Darroch is at the eye of a diplomatic storm after remarks    he made about the President Trump’s US administration, and shared with UK officials in confidence, were leaked.

...
Tags: theresa may, brexit, donald trump


